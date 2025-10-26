Before the USA looks just like the current EU, Americans must pay attention to the reality as it relates to the true undeniable intentions of Islam in the world. They openly state their intentions, and we have centuries of proof that they mean exactly that. Understand, Islam teaches that all tactics are just in pursuit of the global caliphate, a war to conquer the world.

THE UK HAS ALREADY BEEN CONQUERED (video)

THE EU NATIONS ARE ON THE BRINK (video)

As you will learn, they do not need to acheive a voting majority to seize Islamic control of a city, like Minneapolis, Deerborn, Coldwater or Detroit. They do not need a majority to take over a state, or a country.

Unlike Americans who have been systematically divided over every divisive issue, by politicians, Islam is united in their conquest.

The USA must immediately outlaw Sharia Law and any Right of Muslims to hold political power, or the USA will look like the UK and EU much sooner that you think.