Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Kasten's avatar
Linda Kasten
Oct 26

I have a friend from the UK who says she will never be able to move back to England because the Muslims have destroyed her country. It is imperative we stop them and quit allowing them into this country. All immigration needs to be stopped, period. They run people out of their communities and take over, thus gaining local government positions, etc. It’s all planned and very insidious. Having a country with freedom of religion is a double-edge sword, but the one difference in Islam is its political system disguised as a religion and this is grounds for kicking them out completely, in my opinion. If our forefathers wouldn’t allow them in, then we shouldn’t either.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Lex Greene and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lex Greene
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture