According to the Cleveland Clinic, “A phobia is when something causes you to feel fear or anxiety that’s so severe it consistently and overwhelmingly disrupts your life. Phobias are a type of anxiety disorder, and there’s one diagnosis for almost all of them: specific phobia. Only one phobia, agoraphobia, is a specific diagnosis.”

An age-old tactic for mind control is mislabeling people to silence their speech and even their thoughts, such as claiming someone has a “phobia” or an illogical and unwarranted fear of someone or something, as opposed to a logical and well-founded awareness and concern for a very real threat.

If someone senses fear when unexpectedly walking up on a rattle snake in the yard, it’s not a “phobia” regarding snakes, as the concern for the circumstance and the threat it poses is quite real and warranted, deserving of great caution and self-defense actions.

Only when there is no real threat and no reason for the fear, which can become debilitating at its extreme, is the term “phobia” a reasonable clinical concern.

When someone openly tells you their threatening intentions, only a fool would ignore the warning. It’s like the rattle snake rattling its tail before striking. The snake gave you fair warning, but if you ignore the warning, you will be bitten.

What does Islam actually mean? It isn’t about a “peaceful religion” and leaders in the community are quite openly outspoken about it.

What is Islam’s Clear Intentions?

Again, leaders in the community are equally outspoken about this too. Their stated intentions are to “conquer the world” and force all humans to “submit to Islam.” They have no intentions to assimilate into western culture or adopt American principles and values. They care nothing about our Charters of Freedom or any other faith, religion or system of law and government.

You don’t have to believe what I’m telling you, but you had best believe what the leaders of Islam are telling you! They are giving you plenty of fair warnings!

All of America’s foreign enemies know America’s weaknesses and vulnerabilities, but most Americans today do not. What many Americans have been trained to see as a strength, the forced celebration of cultural diversity, our enemies see as one of our greatest weaknesses.

Young Americans have been conned into “saving democracy” instead of protecting our Constitutional Republic … but our enemies see “democracy” as the means by which they can conquer America by simply changing our voter demographics until they get elected, like Mulsim-Marxist Mamdani in New York City, or London.

It allows enemies of our country and American culture to enter, invade, infiltrate, spread across the country and eventually, conquer our governments and people. It provides an opportunity to conquer us from within…while we foolishly celebrate their presence…

Those awake and paying attention can already see exactly what’s happening. The big shift started under the Barack Obama administration when Obama brought members of the Muslim Brotherhood directly into his administration. Later he imported thousands if not millions of Muslims from the Middle East and Somalia, under the guise of “refugee resettlement,” spreading them out in cells scattered across the country.

Today, they hold political power over numerous major cities like Dearborn Michigan and Minneapolis Minnesota, with great influence at the State and Federal levels, including anti-American members of Congress. Imam Suhiab Jawad explains how he not only can become a U.S. President, but that one day he, or someone like him, will.

Think it can’t happen?

It’s already happening and it has been happening all over the world for decades now. Islam now accounts for 25% of the global population, one in every four people on earth. The EU nations and England have already fallen. Indigenous citizens of these countries have already lost control of their governments.

In addition to invading western nations, they indoctrinate and convert many young citizens in a country, which is why we see young Americans protesting on behalf of well-known violent terror organizations like Hamas.

Only two global movements have thousands of years of violent and deadly history, communism and Islam, both of which are fundamentally totalitarian forms of government that seek total control of society.

Islamophobia?

Are people opposed to these invasions and overthrows of their western principles of freedom and liberty merely experiencing some illogical fear or phobia of Islam, or do they have every reason to be legitimately concerned?

You decide… as for me, the evidence and the threat is blatantly obvious and overwhelming. Both communism and Islam have the absolute worst histories in all of human history. They do not enter any country to leave that violent history behind seeking western freedom and liberty. They enter to conquer…and they tell you so!