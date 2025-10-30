Who decided we should all “own nothing and be happy” in some Satanic global commune and what authority or power do they have to force us into that hell?

The “who” involves thousands if not millions of people who work in concert to achieve this horrific agenda. For centuries, they were referred to as the Illuminati. In more recent years, they were known as the Bilderbergers. Today, they meet in Davos, Switzerland and the leadership of the group is known as The World Economic Forum.

Their Mission

“We bring together government, businesses and civil society to improve the state of the world”

While many are still worried about cold war era enemies and tactics like the Soviet threat, the new war, enemy and tactics are far more advanced, deadly, and insidious. They are power-drunk Nazi-styled global governance organizations involving governments, politicians, international corporations, civil rights groups, journalists, news agencies, tech giants, global nation-wreckers like George Soros and his “Open Society” foundation, and so-called philanthropy groups like Gates, Tides, Ford, and Carnegie.

For Americans who still hold dear our Charters of Freedom, it’s quite literally us against the world. We’re not just being invaded, divided, undermined, overruled and silenced…we’re being replaced!

The enemy is within now, everywhere. Americans continue to fund their own demise, via their taxes and purchasing habits.

Study the list of Corporate WEF Partners to see who is involved with the WEF in their anti-American and anti-Freedom agenda. Who do you do business with on this list?

Americans used to be born inherently knowing that government is nobodies friend, ever! But that was generations ago!

Now America is a house divided against itself. Divided by their government, fake news, and politicians and a house divided against itself, cannot stand…

Our federal government ran out of money 190-years ago, in 1835. Since then, we have been operating on debt, now approaching $38-trillion. 1998 is the last time Congress passed a real federal budget in accordance with constitutional requirements, due to the Gingrich “contract with America.” Since then, our government has been operating on short-term stop-gap “continuing resolutions.”

Meanwhile, Marxists and Muslims are taking over U.S. cities at an alarming rate. ANTIFA, Obama’s “civilian army” controls the hearts and minds of millions of young Americans who are the real “fascists” and “anarchists” threatening blue cities across the country.

Our welfare and health systems are on the brink of collapse, overrun by millions of illegal aliens and middle eastern “refugees” intentionally flooded into our country in a perfect execution of the “Cloward-Piven Strategy” designed to bring the USA to its knees by simply overloading the systems and bankrupting taxpayers!

All of it…literally everything we see happening in the USA and around the world today, is part of the WEF global reset agenda aimed at bringing the USA down from within…all of it!

While you were sleeping, and too busy to be bothered with such mundane ugly things as mere politics, your world was being stolen from you, from right under your noses.

The threat isn’t Putin’s Russia today. At present, Russia is in far better shape than the USA and Putin just wants to keep it that way…

The threat isn’t Israel or Jews, which make up less than .5% of the world population. We had better pay more attention to the spread of violent Islam, which is now 25% of the global population!

Americans need to realize that the threat to our way of life isn’t even at the gates or on our doorstep anymore. It’s in our government, federal, state and local. It’s in our cell phones and computers. It’s embedded in every federal agency, working with every bank, funded by hundreds of U.S. companies, and millions of American taxpayers, none the wiser…

Yes, the WEF is a very dangerous global terror organization, as is the Soros group, ANTIFA, the communists and socialists taking over America from election booths, and our fake news media.

Yet…what is being done to eliminate all of these threats today? Are we just going to keep going-along in some insane futile effort to get-along with evil everywhere?

I provide links in every post, so that you don’t need to believe what I tell you, you just have to use the links provided to see for yourself and draw your own conclusions.

We are running out of time…opportunities are drying up. If “we” don’t stop what’s happening before 2028, we will no longer have the power to stop it. Doubt me at the risk of your own peril…and the final demise of a once great nation!

If you think you are in trouble now, just wait until your money is swapped for some virtual currency in a virtual banking system you can’t control, or escape. REJECT a digital ID, digital currency and digital banking, or we will all wake up one morning soon, owning nothing!