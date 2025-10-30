Discussion about this post

Coalburned
Oct 30

“Are we just going to keep going-along in some insane futile effort to get-along with evil everywhere?”

That’s the key question, isn’t it? No one can deny, nor be oblivious to, the fact that there are numerous evil entities that want to see the US radically changed. They take many forms…WEF, EU, UN, Antifa, CCP, and anyone named Soros. And that’s just for starters. There is an unimaginable amount of money being poured into efforts to fundamentally change what this country has long stood for. When you combine that much money with technological advances that weren’t even imagined 50 years ago, preserving our founding principles is a tall order.

I know it sounds pessimistic, but here’s why I think the answer is yes, we will continue going along to get along. I don’t think enough Americans are willing to stand tall and say, “Enough!” Even if we had a critical mass, enough to make a significant statement, show me which leaders other than Trump are willing to do the heavy lifting necessary to take an America First position? I don’t see it happening.

Linda Kasten
Oct 30

Unfortunately, you are a hundred percent right! What upsets me the most is how the elite wealthy have taken it upon themselves to control the rest of us, deciding what they think is best for us. I don’t even call it arrogance. They have evil intentions, and the minute individuals gave up personal responsibility, they invited someone else to control them. I will never understand how people are so willing to give others control over every aspect of their lives.

