Before you answer that question, answer the question below…based upon everything we know today.

Is Islam at War with the USA?

The current military mission in Iran is clearly focused upon eliminating the brutal dictatorship under Islamic Rule that has existed since the Islamic Revolution in 1979. The overthrow of the previous Iranian government quickly reduced what was once a very successful country into a violent prison camp for its citizens, and the #1 State sponsor of global Islamic terrorism.

The fact is that 1400 years of history have proven that there is never anything “peaceful” about Islam. Hiding behind “peaceful sounding rhetoric,” Islam has proven itself a brutal conquering political movement, openly stating their global intentions to convert every person and nation to Islam, or murder those who refuse to convert.

They have also proven that they will use the sword to accomplish their global agenda.

In answering the questions above, ask yourself, is Islam at war with England? Is Islam at war with all EU nations, Canada, the far east, south America and the USA? Is Islam at war with the world?

Congressional Muslims like Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, André Carson and Lateefah Simon, all of whom are democrats, are they pro-American, or anti-American? You tell me!

In case you have not figured it out yet, when Islam moves into a territory, they do not adopt the language, culture and laws of that territory. Instead, they quietly work to develop Muslim enclaves, sometimes referred to as “sleeper cells,” until they have enough numbers to take over the area.

Look no further than Minneapolis, Cold Water MI, New York City, Dearborn MI, Chicago and other democrat-controlled areas of the USA, or London England for that matter.

Islam does not assimilate into society. They do not adopt the belief systems of the countries they infiltrate. Instead, they seek to take over and Rule with Islamic Law, everywhere they go. That’s how they became 25% of the global population over the years.

So, in my opinion, based upon 1400 years of history and their own statements of intentions, I’d say yes, Islam is at war with the entire free world, including the USA and all westernized nations… There is no legitimate evidence to the contrary.

Is the USA at War with Islam?

If we aren’t, we should be…

Is there any evidence to suggest that Islam is a “peaceful religion?” No, there isn’t…despite the claims.

Taliban – A militant Islamist group operating primarily in Afghanistan and Pakistan, known for its strict interpretation of Sharia law and involvement in insurgent activities. Al-Qaeda (AQ) – A global jihadist organization founded by Usama bin Laden, aiming to establish a pan-Islamic caliphate and remove Western influence from Muslim-majority countries. It has been linked to numerous international terrorist attacks, including the 9/11 attacks. Islamic State (IS) – Also known as ISIS or ISIL, this group emerged from the Syrian civil war and declared a caliphate in 2014. It has carried out widespread violence across Iraq, Syria, and other regions, and maintains global affiliates. Boko Haram – A jihadist group based in Nigeria, focused on overthrowing the Nigerian government and establishing an Islamic state. It is responsible for widespread violence, including mass kidnappings and suicide bombings. Al-Shabaab – An Islamist militant group operating in Somalia, affiliated with Al-Qaeda. It conducts attacks across the Horn of Africa and has targeted government, military, and civilian infrastructure. Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) – An al-Qaeda affiliate active in Mali and neighboring West African countries, involved in insurgency and terrorist operations. Hamas – A Palestinian Islamist political and military organization, designated as a terrorist group by several countries. It has conducted suicide bombings and rocket attacks against Israel. Hezbollah – A Shia Islamist political and militant group based in Lebanon, backed by Iran. It has been involved in regional conflicts and targeted attacks, including against Western and Israeli interests. Houthis – A Zaydi Shia Islamist movement in Yemen, designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. in 2025. They have been central to the ongoing conflict in Yemen and have launched attacks on shipping and regional targets. Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) – A Pakistan-based militant group focused on the Kashmir conflict, responsible for attacks in India and designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S., UN, and others. Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LT) – A Pakistan-based militant group with ties to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), known for its involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) – A regional affiliate of the Islamic State, based in Afghanistan and Pakistan, responsible for numerous attacks in South and Central Asia. Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) – A militant Islamist group in the Philippines, known for kidnappings, bombings, and attacks targeting civilians and government forces. Ansar al-Sharia – A militant Islamist group active in Libya and Tunisia, linked to Al-Qaeda and involved in terrorist activities. Al-Nusra Front – A former Al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria, now rebranded as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which continues to operate in Syria and Lebanon. Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – A militant group based in Pakistan, responsible for numerous attacks on military and civilian targets. Khorasan Group (ISIS-K) – A regional branch of the Islamic State operating in Afghanistan and Pakistan, led by former Taliban members. Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) – A militant group in the Palestinian territories, focused on the destruction of Israel and engaged in armed attacks against Israeli targets. Al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) – A regional affiliate of Al-Qaeda active in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, responsible for attacks on government and Western targets. Al-Qa’ida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) – A regional Al-Qaeda affiliate operating in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Al-Qa’ida in the Lands of the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) – A North African Al-Qaeda affiliate active in Mali, Algeria, and other Sahel countries. Islamic State Sinai Province (IS-Sinai) – A branch of the Islamic State operating in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, involved in attacks on Egyptian military and security forces. Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) – A regional affiliate of the Islamic State operating in Nigeria, Chad, and Niger. Islamic State East Asia (ISEA) – A Southeast Asian affiliate of the Islamic State, active in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia. Hurras al-Din – A jihadist group operating in Syria, linked to Al-Qaeda and involved in attacks on regime and opposition forces. The Base (Al-Bayt) – A neo-jihadist group identified in 2021, associated with extremist activities and online radicalization. Terrorgram – A Telegram-based network used for radicalization and coordination of terrorist activities, designated as a terrorist entity in 2025.

Name any other religion on earth that looks like this!

Does paying attention to the facts mean that someone is an “Islamophobe?”

No, it just means someone is well-informed and not stupid.

Can peaceful citizens of any other belief structure live peacefully beside Islam?

The answer is, sooner or later, no. Because the fundamental teachings and mission of Islam will not allow it.

Sadly, today’s Democrat Party has embraced Islam, communism, socialism, anarchy, sedition, subversion and treason against the United States. They embrace these anti-American ideas today because it is now the source of their political power.

“Islam means “submission to the will of God”—a complete surrender to the divine will of Allah (God).” Not YOUR God, their God…

No one should oppose this more than the atheist. Yet most atheists who openly oppose “free will Christianity” see no problem with Islam. It’s just another example of crazy on parade.

People don’t know what they don’t know, and they can’t make good decisions on the basis of no information, or bad information.

It’s time to speak freely about the many threats we face today, and then, do something about it.

LATE ADDITION: If you are wondering about the Muslim population in different countries as of 2026, HERE’S THE ANSWER. There are an estimated 3.5 million in the USA. As a point of reference, there are only 1.34 million active-duty service members and 799,500 reserve and National Guard personnel in the U.S. Military. Meanwhile, democrats are still blocking funding for The Department of Homeland Security, knowing that there are “sleeper cells” on our soil.