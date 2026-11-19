Following the most fraudulent election in 250 years, which everyone seems ready to certify as if it were lawful and legitimate, I have issued a few very important Substack posts, beginning with Election 2026 Parts 1, 2, and 3, and then these...

I have been writing and taking action to prevent the impending fall of our once great Republic for almost 40 years. During that time, and up until the 2026 election cycle, I attempted to teach and convince Americans how to avoid this day by properly engaging in the election process, aware of the fraud the whole time, but believing the American people could overcome the fraud if they just would…

This election changes everything…

Trying to regain control over our Republic via the election booth was possible in the 2026 elections, despite the record level of fraud. But I do not think it will be possible, having failed to prevent the fraud yet again.

From this point forward, the anti-American LEFT, including our “deep state actors,” the RED-GREEN Alliance between communists, socialists and Islamic terrorists, now possess the means by which to control the outcome of every future election. They just proved they can control the “popular vote.”

Via The National Popular Vote Compact between 28 democrat-controlled states will make it possible for them to circumvent the Electoral College to control the outcome of Presidential elections.

This means that the strategies of the past are no longer viable going forward… Pro-American freedom-fighters will not be able to “turn things around” via future elections. A new strategy is required now.

Is Our Constitution Irrelevant?

In order for the Constitution and Bill of Rights to be relevant, a majority of American Citizens must know what they say, properly understand what they mean, and be prepared to fight to defend and enforce them, no matter the cost. Without this, they are just words on a piece of paper…

Literally everything so-called “democrats” just ran on, and their useful idiots on the LEFT just voted for in 2026, is “unconstitutional” in the United States. But this only matters to the degree that the American People are willing to stand up together and put down any and all “unconstitutional” acts, including this election.

The global Marxist LEFT has openly called for and voted for a complete overthrow of the U.S. Charters of Freedom. But the RIGHT has been dumbed-down enough to support constitutionally ineligible candidates too, for the highest offices in our land.

To put a fine point on the matter, both sides are working to undermine and overthrow the Constitutional Republic, and most are just too dumb to know it…

If everyone is involved in undermining and overthrowing the Charters of Freedom, then the Constitution and Bill of Rights are no longer relevant at all.

In this condition, the greatest threat to the Constitutional Republic isn’t any foreign adversary, it’s the American people themselves, Democrats, Republicans and Independents, all of whom seem to be too stupid and cowardly to remain a free people.

Democratic systems don’t fall from outside attacks, they fall from within, once a society becomes too evil, stupid, ignorant, cowardly and self-indulgent to make freedom a priority.

The 2026 elections clearly indicate that the USA has now arrived at this very moment in history.

There are things the American people can do to save their freedom and liberty. But do the American people even still have the will for such a fight? I see this kind of fight in a few, but not many. The political RIGHT has been intentionally fractured, divided, and pitted against itself. It’s in no condition to unite for such a battle.

Until this changes, nothing changes…our path has been set for us.

There is no fix for a lack of will… and this will lead us into the next phase of Tytler’s Cycle.