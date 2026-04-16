This post isn’t to discuss whether or not the USA should have engaged Iran. That decision is in the past. This discussion is only about what we need to do to get back out of Iran now.

Here are the things on the table, best I can tell…

Iran has to give up any and all current and future nuclear ambitions and materials. Iran must return to a pre-1979 democratically elected government. Iran must end all funding and support for all Islamic terror organizations around the globe. Iran must cease being an “Islamic State” and cease the use of Sharia Law. Iran must agree to open inspections and verification of compliance with all terms of any end to hostilities. Iran must agree that all of its neighboring countries have a right to exist in peace, including Israel. Iran must agree to only maintain enough military for its own self-defense. Iran must renounce any interest in an Islamic caliphate. All who engaged in the brutal rape and murder of Iranian citizens or any other, must be brought to justice. Islamic extremists must not be allowed to hold political power in the future Iran.

I’m sure there’s much more, but these are the TOP items on my mind right now.

Do you agree that there should be no cease fire other than under these verified conditions?

I’m interested in what you think. I think we all agree that we want an end to this military action as soon as possible. But under what conditions should we stop, now that we’re in this thing?

The floor is yours! If I don’t respond or debate an item, it simply means I’m gathering your thoughts without any debate from me.