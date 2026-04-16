Lex Greene

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thebuana's avatar
thebuana
2h

I felt from very early on in this American and Israeli endeavor, however, much I agree with it’s justification, that hardline Muslims entrenched and in control who don’t care about human life in general, never mind their own ilk, and who feel they MUST eventually control the world, will never acquiesce, never roll over, never submit to being conquered, even if it’s fighting to the last Iranian man.

How in God’s green earth do we get them to agree and submit to all of these requests? Seems like a long shot! I hate to think of our costs if this takes brut force to accomplish.

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1 reply by Lex Greene
Sandra Lipari's avatar
Sandra Lipari
2h

Like always Lex Greene you have laid out these incredible objectives. If we may get all of these tabled the world will be more peaceful. Aka Thank you President Donald J Trump

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