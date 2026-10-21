We all know how horrific education has been in the USA since the formation of the Federal Department of Education authorized by President Jimmy Carter in 1979 and put into operation in 1980. But what about our faith-based education? Fake history, fake news, fake politics, fake academia, fake science and fake medicine, why not fake Christian teachings too?

It seems to me that mankind has done to the teaching of Faith, what mankind does to everything we touch, destroyed it by way of self-aggrandizing and agenda-driven interpretations of scripture, causing massive divisions between Christians and voters alike.

For some reason, people have been approaching me lately to confront my statements that the USA was indeed born a Christian Nation and remains a Christian Nation, with over 70% of the population still claiming the Faith today.

This morning, I responded to one of those challenges this way…for all Americans to see and know…

I actually hate correcting people, not because we shouldn’t correct each other when we’re wrong, but because people hate being corrected. You said “the Founders were mostly deists who specifically opposed connecting Christian principles to our government…” Maybe you just need to read some more…

1. “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” - John Adams

2. “It is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favors.” - George Washington

3. “The highest glory of the American Revolution was this: it connected in one indissoluble bond the principles of civil government with the principles of Christianity.” - John Quincy Adams

4. “The God who gave us life gave us liberty. Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God?” - Thomas Jefferson

5. “All the miseries and evils which men suffer from vice, crime, ambition, injustice, oppression, slavery and war, proceed from their despising or neglecting the precepts contained in the Bible.” - Noah Webster

6. “I have lived, Sir, a long time and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth -- that God governs in the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without his notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without his aid? We have been assured, Sir, in the sacred writings that “except the Lord build they labor in vain that build it.” I firmly believe this; and I also believe that without his concurring aid we shall succeed in this political building no better than the Builders of Babel.” - Benjamin Franklin

7. “The only means of establishing and perpetuating our republican forms of government is the universal education of our youth in the principles of Christianity by means of the Bible.” - Benjamin Rush

8. “Resistance to tyranny becomes the Christian and social duty of each individual… Continue steadfast and, with a proper sense of your dependence on God, nobly defend those rights which heaven gave, and no man ought to take from us.” - John Hancock

9. “Oh, eternal and everlasting God, direct my thoughts, words and work. Wash away my sins in the immaculate blood of the Lamb and purge my heart by Thy Holy Spirit. Daily, frame me more and more in the likeness of Thy son, Jesus Christ, that living in Thy fear, and dying in Thy favor, I may in thy appointed time obtain the resurrection of the justified unto eternal life. Bless, O Lord, the whole race of mankind and let the world be filled with the knowledge of Thee and Thy son, Jesus Christ.” - George Washington

10. “The general principles on which the fathers achieved independence were the general principles of Christianity. I will avow that I then believed, and now believe, that those general principles of Christianity are as eternal and immutable as the existence and attributes of God.” - John Adams

I can continue on for quite a long time if you like, but if these ten quotes alone don’t lay to rest any doubt that the USA was born “a Christian Nation,” then consider this from the opening of our Founding Document… July 4, 1776

“to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them,”

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

“That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

One final word on this subject…

The US Government is not a “theocratic” form of government, like Islam is. It is a Constitutional Republican form of government. There’s no such thing as “separation of church and state” in any founding document, because that would be an unconstitutional restriction on the free exercise thereof…

Although we are a Christian Nation still today, we are not a “Christian government,” and the crime and corruption within the halls of government, prove it beyond any doubt!