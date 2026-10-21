Lex Greene

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Lex Greene
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One thing I have noticed consistantly in the matter of “Christian Nation” is that people seem to confuse “Christian Nation” with a “Christian theocracy.”

Despite the well-documented fact that the USA always has been and should always be a “Christian” nation, we do not have a theocratic form of government, at least not yet. We will have if we don’t exterminate Islam and communism from our soil.

If we did have a “Christian theocracy,” none of the crime and corruption in government could exist, nor could all of the crime and corruption in society.

The question stands… why does a Christian Nation allow such an evil government, in direct violation of the U.S. Constitution?

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Michael Heath
5d

Good work here, Patriot Lex Greene~!

Over the past 100+ years the criminals within the US government and general population have very obviously Intentionally worked to dumb down Americans to the point where they now struggle to understand that America was in fact created by, and with, the basic Christian values as a critically instrumental component~! Being ignorant of our REAL American history or attempting to rewrite it for any reason won’t work, or be tolerated, because doing so is unacceptable. It simply does not matter what anyone “thinks” when it comes to our American history, because we cannot tolerate these criminals playing their sick social engineering games with our country~!

Sincerely, Mike

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