In my recent piece, When the Agenda Drives the Facts, I provided some information demonstrating what happens when people allow their agenda to drive their facts, instead of allowing the facts to drive their agenda and decisions. In those examples, something else very important was revealed…

In 2008, Barack Hussein Obama was allegedly elected by 69,456,897 voters, (52.9%) of the voters that year.

But in 2012, Barack Hussein Obama lost 3,557,237 votes in his bid for a second term, garnering only 65,899,660 votes, (51.1%) for his reelection. He was less popular for his second term than he was for his first term.

In 2016, businessman Donald J. Trump won the Presidential election with a certified 62,955,340 votes, allegedly losing the “popular vote” but winning the Electoral College vote.

Four years later in his 2020 bid for reelection, Trump received 11,261,388 more votes than his first election in 2016, an increase of 18% for 74,216,728 total votes. That was the single largest increase in presidential election popularity since Ronald Reagan.

It’s also 4,759,831 more votes than Obama received in 2008, and 8,317,068 more votes than Obama received for reelection in 2012…

But despite this massive increase in Trump support from 2016 to 2020, Trump somehow lost his reelection bid in 2020 to bumbling corrupt idiot Joe Biden who allegedly received 81,268,773 votes in a miraculous victory over the most popular President in American history, allegedly winning by 7,052,045 votes, without ever leaving his basement to campaign…

But there was also over 10-million more votes than legal voters in 2020… which explains how Biden defeated the most popular president in history by over 7-million votes.

Then, the Biden administration was so bad that the Democrat Party had to throw Joe under the bus, removing him from his reelection bid, and installing the only Presidential candidate in U.S. history who was not nominated by any American voter, Kamala Harris… How democratic of the democrat party…I assume this is what they mean by “saving democracy?”

In 2024, Trump received 77,303,568 votes, 3,086,840 more votes than he received in 2020. Every time Trump ran, he was substantially more popular than the time before. If this isn’t a political mandate, nothing on earth is…

Meanwhile, the candidate nominated by nobody, lost the race with only 75,019,230 votes, 2,284,338 fewer votes than Trump, and 6,249,543 fewer votes than certified for Joe Biden in 2020.

Yet, the American news media still insists “there was no election fraud in 2020,” and “Biden won fair and square.” Then, Trump trounced Kamala Harris in 2024, despite ongoing election fraud rampant in every democrat controlled “criminal sanctuary” across the country!

The numbers tell the story… Will public servants or the people themselves ever do anything about it? Will they even stop it from ever happening again?