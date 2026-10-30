When the 2026 mid-term elections are over, we will learn a lot more than which political party holds power in the USA. We will learn the moral standing of American voters…

More than any past election cycle, this one will come down to moral Americans verses immoral Americans, those who vote to protect and preserve our Constitutional system of self-governance, and those who vote to destroy everything that once made America the envy of the world.

It’s over 30-years ago now that I wrote, “nothing good can ever come from a people who think murdering our children in the womb is a protected right of irresponsible women.”

30-years later, we now see a majority of American females defending women who murder their children even outside of the womb and voting to overthrow our Constitutional Republic by installing unconstitutional communism, socialism and a deadly Islamic theocracy, while marching for “NO KINGS” and Islamic terrorists around the globe.

America is in a moral crisis, not just among self-serving power-drunk politicians, but among the electorate as well, which is even more dangerous.

“If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.” – Thomas Jefferson, January 6, 1816

The people calling for “NO KINGS” are voting for kings and queens. The people calling for “peace” are ratcheting up the “violence.” The people who claim “my body, my choice” are the same people voting for leftist candidates who are campaigning on their ability to control every aspect of American life.

The same people claiming that they don’t need a set of moral principles to live by, are engaged in the most immoral actions ever seen on American soil.

Are they crazy, or demon possessed?

The November 3rd elections will tell us who actually controls the future of freedom, liberty and justice in the USA. Will it be Americans of moral fiber, or Americans void of any moral or ethical conscience?

This is no longer just about politics as usual. It’s about the future of the freest people ever known to mankind and what was once the greatest nation on earth.

Being generous with other people’s earnings and assets is not charity, it’s theft. People who think they are entitled to the work and earnings of others are not “charitable,” they are thieves.

Working hard to build of good future isn’t “greed.” Claiming a right to things you didn’t earn, is “greed,” based upon the Seven Deadly Sins…

Pride (superbia): Excessive love of oneself or one’s own greatness. Greed (avaritia): Excessive desire for material wealth or gain. Lust (luxuria): Inordinate or illicit sexual desire. Envy (invidia): Sadness at another’s prosperity or desire to deprive them of it. Gluttony (gula): Excess in eating and drinking. Wrath (ira): Uncontrolled feelings of anger or hatred. Sloth (acedia): Spiritual apathy, neglect of duty, or laziness.

Today’s anti-MAGA voters are drowning in all seven! No American in their right mind would ever oppose “Making America Great Again,” no matter which political party they thought most likely to accomplish that worthy goal.

But today’s democrat voters are full of hate, not love, envy, not grace, lust, not moral restraint, Pride, Greed, Gluttony, sloth and Wrath. They hate people they have never met and decent fellow citizens they have been dog-whistle triggered to hate.

They will vote to destroy everything that once made America great, and they lack the moral compass to know any better.

The November 3rd decision is entirely clear…

Americans who vote Republican are trying to save our Constitutional Republic and use those foundations to Make America Great Again, despite the imperfections in this party.

But Americans who vote Democrat are supporting things designed to destroy our Republic, once and for all.

And those who call themselves “independents” will be forced to choose one of these two sides in this election, like it or not. Those who fail to do so will be counted among those who murdered the greatest nation on earth.

Yes, this election is entirely clear, and the outcome will decide the future of freedom, liberty and justice, not just for the USA, but for all western societies currently struggling against the same evil forces.

If the global left is able to steal this election, or the USA now has more immoral people than moral people, there will be no place on earth for good Americans to escape to…every western society will fall.

Of all the important decisions you have made in your life, none have been as important as this one… No matter how smart you might have managed your own lives up to this point, it can all be wiped out in this single election.

May God continue to Bless this country and all who are willing to stand up and fight for her! May God lead them to save freedom in an election booth, before they will be forced to defend their freedom in the streets!