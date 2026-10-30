Lex Greene

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mmead's avatar
mmead
2hEdited

Perhaps one more? Amoral. The “I’m okay, you’re okay”, the “We must each find our OWN truth,” drill has been pushed on Americans for decades. “He has blinded their eyes and hardened their hearts, so they can neither see with their eyes, nor understand with their hearts, nor turn—and I would heal them.” —John 12:40.

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Allie Byrd
3h

“But Americans who vote Democrat are supporting things designed to destroy our Republic, once and for all.” …”Of all the important decisions you have made in your life, none have been as important as this one… No matter how smart you might have managed your own lives up to this point, it can all be wiped out in this single election”.…..Lex Green

Powerful post. Lex. Compelling and persuasive.

Yet, we are not only fighting the progressive leftists, socialists and communists within our midst, we are struggling against much higher powers in the human realm, than most American’s even recognize. There are wildly nefarious people above ourearthly“governments”.

I am praying for our citizenry, our People, to receive halcyon clarity and moral conviction by/on Nov 3rd.

If we don’t, I have a severe concern that all Hell will be unleashed and we will look back on this time as the culmination and result of our weakness to resist the Devil.

God Bless you Lex for all the good information and COMMON SENSE you preach!!!

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