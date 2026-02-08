Discussion about this post

Amen!!

I'm sharing this from a private LEO FB group. I didn't write it but I believe it sums up the situation, with the info we currently have: Being a peace officer for many years, I feel like I have a better understanding of how these situations actually unfold, so I want to share my perspective.

I watched the video.

A man is dead, and that’s sad. A family lost someone. That matters.

But let’s stop pretending this was random or unavoidable.

This guy didn’t accidentally end up around police. He went there on purpose to interfere with what they were doing.

This wasn’t new behavior, either; he’d done this before.

He had confronted police in the weeks prior and had even kicked police cars.

So let’s be clear: this wasn’t an innocent bystander who got caught up in something.

He went looking for a confrontation.

And then, knowing full well he was going to confront police, he brought a gun.

Who in their right mind does that?

When officers see a weapon, they’re trained to yell “gun, gun, gun” to warn everyone.

One officer likely pulled the gun from his waistband and yelled it, exactly like they’re trained to do.

Another officer hears “gun” in a split second and assumes the worst: that the guy has it in his hand while wrestling with other officers. He mistakes the cell phone for a gun.

He has a clear shot and fires.

Once that happens, the rest assume a real threat and follow.

That’s not malice. That’s how chaos works in real life.

But none of this happens if the guy doesn’t insert himself into a police situation while armed.

None of it.

If you want to protest or intentionally confront police, fine but you do not bring a gun.

Period.

That one choice makes everything that follows predictable. Mistakes happen, and when guns are involved, mistakes are fatal.

The officer made a mistake in a split second.

The guy made a series of bad decisions before that moment that put everyone on edge.

You can feel bad that he died, I do. And I’m sure the officers involved do too.

But the blame for how this ended sits squarely with the person who chose to confront police while armed.

As for the Leftist media making people martyrs; who are nothing of the kind; use your brain.

