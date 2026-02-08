From now on, I’m simply going to use the link to this post…

When it comes to crime and corruption, I want everyone involved to pay the price of their choices, everyone. I want to see the USA become a decent, moral and ethical nation of good people doing good things.

I do not worship any politician, entertainer, or sports figure, or any human being for that matter. I do not believe people are “inherently good.” There’s far too much evidence to the contrary.

But in the USA, everyone must be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, with real indisputable evidence and not just hearsay, false accusations, doctored photos and videos, and politically motivated fake news.

No matter who the accused is, convicting them in the court of public opinion, which destroys any chance of justice by a jury that isn’t tainted by fake news, before they have any legitimate chance to defend themselves, cannot continue.

I want everyone who is actually guilty of wrongdoing to pay the price. But I want the public social media mob lynching of innocent people using blatantly fake imaging and video to end, right now!

Everyone who posts that garbage on social media should also pay a severe price. It amounts to slander and libel. It’s illegal and can cost you everything and it should.

As for everyone else, STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU SEE AND HEAR, because 90% of it is fake now!

Nobody lies more than politicians do, and sadly, most of society acts like politicians now!

If the USA still had real journalism, people wouldn’t be forced to try to figure out what’s really going on via the internet and social media, which is also full of more lies than truth!