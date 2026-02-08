I'm Going to Say This ONE Last Time
From now on, I’m simply going to use the link to this post…
When it comes to crime and corruption, I want everyone involved to pay the price of their choices, everyone. I want to see the USA become a decent, moral and ethical nation of good people doing good things.
I do not worship any politician, entertainer, or sports figure, or any human being for that matter. I do not believe people are “inherently good.” There’s far too much evidence to the contrary.
But in the USA, everyone must be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, with real indisputable evidence and not just hearsay, false accusations, doctored photos and videos, and politically motivated fake news.
No matter who the accused is, convicting them in the court of public opinion, which destroys any chance of justice by a jury that isn’t tainted by fake news, before they have any legitimate chance to defend themselves, cannot continue.
I want everyone who is actually guilty of wrongdoing to pay the price. But I want the public social media mob lynching of innocent people using blatantly fake imaging and video to end, right now!
Everyone who posts that garbage on social media should also pay a severe price. It amounts to slander and libel. It’s illegal and can cost you everything and it should.
As for everyone else, STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU SEE AND HEAR, because 90% of it is fake now!
Nobody lies more than politicians do, and sadly, most of society acts like politicians now!
If the USA still had real journalism, people wouldn’t be forced to try to figure out what’s really going on via the internet and social media, which is also full of more lies than truth!
Amen!!
I'm sharing this from a private LEO FB group. I didn't write it but I believe it sums up the situation, with the info we currently have: Being a peace officer for many years, I feel like I have a better understanding of how these situations actually unfold, so I want to share my perspective.
I watched the video.
A man is dead, and that’s sad. A family lost someone. That matters.
But let’s stop pretending this was random or unavoidable.
This guy didn’t accidentally end up around police. He went there on purpose to interfere with what they were doing.
This wasn’t new behavior, either; he’d done this before.
He had confronted police in the weeks prior and had even kicked police cars.
So let’s be clear: this wasn’t an innocent bystander who got caught up in something.
He went looking for a confrontation.
And then, knowing full well he was going to confront police, he brought a gun.
Who in their right mind does that?
When officers see a weapon, they’re trained to yell “gun, gun, gun” to warn everyone.
One officer likely pulled the gun from his waistband and yelled it, exactly like they’re trained to do.
Another officer hears “gun” in a split second and assumes the worst: that the guy has it in his hand while wrestling with other officers. He mistakes the cell phone for a gun.
He has a clear shot and fires.
Once that happens, the rest assume a real threat and follow.
That’s not malice. That’s how chaos works in real life.
But none of this happens if the guy doesn’t insert himself into a police situation while armed.
None of it.
If you want to protest or intentionally confront police, fine but you do not bring a gun.
Period.
That one choice makes everything that follows predictable. Mistakes happen, and when guns are involved, mistakes are fatal.
The officer made a mistake in a split second.
The guy made a series of bad decisions before that moment that put everyone on edge.
You can feel bad that he died, I do. And I’m sure the officers involved do too.
But the blame for how this ended sits squarely with the person who chose to confront police while armed.
As for the Leftist media making people martyrs; who are nothing of the kind; use your brain.