Article I of the U.S. Constitution assigns the power to regulate “U.S. immigration and naturalization” to Congress. Congress has adopted laws governing immigration to the United States. As a result, Federal Law concerning immigration and naturalization to the United States enjoys “federal supremacy,” which means the Federal Law applies to all 50 States regardless of how state and local governments might feel about it.

Article I - Section VIII - “To establish a uniform Rule of Naturalization…throughout the United States;”

In this regard, Citizen and Resident are two very different things. Not everyone in our country is a “citizen” of this country. Many in our country are “guests” or may be “residents,” but not legal Citizens with the same Rights as legal Citizens. Citizens have a legal Right to Vote. Guests and residents do not!

U.S. Immigration Law

Although Congress created the laws governing immigration and naturalization, Congress is not itself, a “law enforcement” body. The duty of enforcing our Federal Immigration Laws was first assigned to the “Immigration and Naturalization Service (1933)” which is now under The Department of Homeland Security after the foreign terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, as is the U.S. Customs Service, combined now referred to as I.C.E.

So, the Constitution empowered Congress to regulate who can and cannot enter our country legally throughout the USA, and Congress empowered Federal Law Enforcement Agencies to enforce those laws. Those laws and thereby, Law Enforcement, have the Right and Duty to do exactly that, to enforce these laws, and it isn’t their job to care how partisans feel about it.

“We don’t like Trump’s immigration policy.”

But our Immigration Laws did not come from Trump. They were adopted by Congress long before Trump showed up. The only related “Trump policy” is the decision to enforce those laws, unlike the democrats desire to thwart, undermine and violate those laws.

Taking to the streets with the intent to obstruct justice and/or impede any legal efforts to enforce our laws, is itself a crime.

“Obstruction of justice broadly refers to actions by individuals that illegally prevent or influence the outcome of a government proceeding. While the quintessential example of obstruction of justice involves tampering in a judicial proceeding, there are numerous laws on obstruction of justice, covering all branches of government and targeting different kinds of obstruction.”

The Critical Differences Between “Illegal Migrant” and “Legal Immigrant”

One is “legal” and the other is “illegal”

One (the legal) has “Constitutional Rights” and the other (illegal) does not

One has renounced their allegiance to their original home country, the other has not

One has sworn an allegiance to our country, and the other has not

One has learned our language and ways, and the other has not

One is assimilating into our American culture, and the other is not

One wants to “be American,” and the other does not

One wants to build America, and the other wants to change America

One is grateful and loyal to our country, and the other is not

One is “law-abiding,” but the other is not

One wants to support our country, the other wants to rob our country

No nation can survive enemies within…

Cicero said it best and every American had best take heed…

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear. The traitor is the plague.”

The Solution is Quite Simple, but no Longer Easy

The USA, as well as all westernized nations, are infested with literally millions of “enemies” now inside our gates.

To be sure, not every “legal immigrant” is a friend. Not every “illegal migrant” is an enemy. But because politicians have allowed an illegal mass migration from all over the globe, both families seeking a better future, and enemies seeking to destroy the USA, Americans have no choice but to sort it all out now, for the safety, security and preservation of our country and freedom itself.

Before the Obama and Biden Administrations flooded our country with millions of “illegal migrants,” solving our immigration problems were simple and would have been quite easy.

But now that these administrations flooded our country with millions who mean us harm and the destruction of our way of life, and democrat politicians have established “sanctuaries” to hide, protect, aid, comfort, and abet enemies of the USA, the solution is still simple, but no longer easy!

This Can Only Go Two Ways

A majority of Americans voted for President Trump to “drain the swamp” created by anti-American leftist politicians. But if you thought he would be able to do that, without the swamp fighting back, you didn’t think it through…

What we see today in numerous democrat-controlled criminal sanctuaries is “the swamp fighting back.” The “enemies within” opposed the enforcement of our laws and they have designed, created, funded, organized and mobilized what even they openly call “a resistance.”

Their “resistance” is in reality, a “rebellion and insurrection” against the United States, Federal Law, Law Enforcement and every legal American Citizen.

Here’s What We Know

We now have millions of 3rd world enemies in our country. We have Middle Eastern terrorists in our country, some of them holding political office. Our enemies have a “fifth column” in our country now, idiot childish sympathizers providing cover, aid and comfort to people in our country with the intent to harm our country, including them!

There’s only one way to solve this problem…and that is to do whatever it takes to clean it all out of our country, or very soon, it will not be our country anymore.

The longer we wait to do it, the harder it will get to do, until one day, we will no longer have the ability to do it.

That’s what motivated me to write “Believe” this yesterday! Before we can save this country, we have to believe that we can. And then, we have to get busy!

God Bless!