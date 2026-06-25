Lex Greene

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
1d

There are a lot of things he doesn't do but could that I don't understand. The biggest problem is he is constitutionally illiterate like most of those in elected government and sadly in our own private sector too. He should have started to shut down many of the unconstitutional agencies, end 501(c)s which are also unconstitutional, tell the courts to go suck a lemon, shut down the CIA, get us completely out of the UN and all affiliate agencies and pass law to make it permanent as he should also do with WHO, stop sending our money to other countries and this is just my short list. The only way to Make America Great Again is to roll back the clock and reinstate the Constitution.

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Jim D's avatar
Jim D
1d

The DOJ can simply notify every state refusing to comply with Federal Law that their election results will not be certified as official results, until such time that every voter and ballot can be verified as eligible to vote and having voted in the correct district, one-person, one-vote.

So, would the election be left hanging until the rogue states comply to get certified?

That may never happen.

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