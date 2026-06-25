I honestly do not know why President Trump has not already done this, especially after having the 2020 election stolen from him, and almost having 2024 stolen as well.

Arriving at the right answer requires asking the right questions. Once you get the right answer, then you can figure out what to do.

Question #1 - Has Congress passed laws prohibiting non-citizens from voting in U.S. Elections?

Answer # 1 - YES… 18 U.S.C. § 611

“Since 1996, it is illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections in the United States. Under the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996, any non-citizen who votes in an election for President, Vice President, or Congress faces criminal penalties including fines, up to one year in prison, and potential deportation.”

“State and local elections generally prohibit non-citizen voting as well, with no state currently allowing non-citizens to vote in statewide elections. However, a limited exception exists where municipalities in California, Maryland, Vermont, and the District of Columbia permit non-citizens to vote in specific local races, such as for school boards or city councils.”

Because we have had laws prohibiting non-citizen voting since at least 1996, we really don’t need any new laws on this matter. What we need is total enforcement of the existing law on the subject.

Question #2 - Who enforces Federal Law?

Answer #2 - The Department of Justice.

The Department of Justice is a Federal Law Enforcement Agency under the Executive Branch. This means the President can direct the agency to investigate and communicate with all States and Cities concerning the enforcement of 18 U.S.C. § 611.

Question #3 - What Should the DOJ Do?

Answer #3 - Notify all states of an ongoing investigation into election procedures.

In this process, the DOJ should place all states on notice in advance of the November Elections that no state election results will be certified until each can be audited and verified to be void of any illegal votes.

The Vast Majority of Election Fraud

The vast majority of election fraud happens this way….

unverifiable mail-in voting

unverifiable ballot harvesting

foreign voting machine intrusions and manipulations

unverifiable voter rolls

lack of election auditing

These methods of “cheating” in our elections have created completely unreliable election results. Those who don’t know or don’t care, so long as they win, are responsible for the destruction of any true form of “democracy.”

These methods of cheating have been around since 2004. They were first tested in the 2008 Democrat Party primary between “sure thing” Hillary Clinton and “totally unknown fraud” Barack Hussein Obama. But they hit overdrive in the 2020 elections when a purposeful CV19 event was used to force mail-in voting across the country.

No election is final until the results have been “certified.”

But we have been certifying unverifiable elections for years now. This illegal election activity is most prominent in all “sanctuary cities and states.”

“The Department of Justice has initiated legal action against 29 states and the District of Columbia for failing to produce unredacted voter registration lists, prompting state officials to issue statements and file court defenses rather than initiating the litigation themselves.”

More than half of the states are fighting to protect illegal voting as we head into the 2026 mid-term elections.

“Officials in sued states such as California, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania have publicly rejected the DOJ’s demands, citing privacy concerns and a lack of legal justification for handing over sensitive data like driver’s license numbers and partial Social Security numbers.”

However, the argument made by these leftist states is a blatantly false argument, as the information they are allegedly trying to protect from the Federal Government, is information issued by the Federal Government to begin with… What the Democrat-controlled areas of the country are trying to prevent is a legitimate pairing of State Voter Rolls with Federal Citizenship records.

But I believe the solution is really quite simple…

The DOJ can simply notify every state refusing to comply with Federal Law that their election results will not be certified as official results, until such time that every voter and ballot can be verified as eligible to vote and having voted in the correct district, one-person, one-vote.

The left can cheat all they want, but their elections cannot be legally certified as a result, Federal Law already says so!

Like most problems in the USA these days, we already have laws to protect our Constitutional Republic. All we need is proper enforcement of those laws, in each case.

Your thoughts? Why hasn’t Trump already issued this order? If I were President, I would have issued this order on January 20, 2025!