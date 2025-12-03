Democrats modern “divide and conquer” strategy was just defeated in the Tennessee 7th District U.S. House special election when Republican candidate Van Epps defeated extreme left socialist democrat Behn by 9-points. The standard democrat strategy lost this time and here’s how.

In addition to the Republican and Socialist Democrat candidates on the ballot, there were four “independent” candidates. The four independent candidates received only a combined 1.04% of the vote. Normally, democrat socialists win races with an overall minority of the vote, less than 50%, due to dividing the conservative vote via independent candidate options on the ballot.

But in this case, the four independents in the 7th District race garnered only 1.04% of the vote combined, as conservative voters stuck together to elect the most conservative viable candidate available, and defeat the crazy lady socialist democrat.

The most distinct advantage the LEFT has held over the RIGHT is their group-think unified active sheeple political motion, while the RIGHT struggles to work together in an equally united fashion to defeat socialists, instead of allowing themselves to be constantly divided by their enemies.

Hopefully, conservatives across the country will learn from this example as we approach the 2026 mid-terms.

United, we can win most elections. But divided, the socialist democrats will win elections by default. This is no time in American history for constitutional conservatives to be divided for any reason. Protecting freedom, liberty and true justice by working together must take priority over everything else.

Or…we will trade freedom itself, for our individual pet objectives…