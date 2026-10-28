Lex Greene

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Stephanie
18m

Doing a little research on one his political spots today because it didn’t seem right. Crystal Mason who was arrested for filling out a illegal ballot was convicted of Federal tax fraud so she had been taking off the rolls. She clams she didn’t know she couldn’t vote, I don’t believe that, probably to vote for Clinton. No is nothing said in the ads that she had been convicted and that is why she wasn’t on the rolls. Paxton didn’t have anything to do with it either but you know all the democrats are going to thinks she told the truth. I agree with you that neither of the two people that voting democrat and living the state next year should vote but you know they are. One vote will be canceled out, maybe, because her husband is a republican, if he votes. Just scared down here. No one believe Texas can turn blue. sigh.

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mmead
1h

#NailedIt

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