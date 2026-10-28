Technically, there are no “blue states” in the USA. There are just blue major metro centers, most of which are “crime sanctuaries” today, from which the anti-American political left works to destroy whole states and in the end, our country.

The 2024 Presidential Election

We have seen this trend for numerous election cycles now. Republican Donald J. Trump won a second Presidential term by winning 2661 of the nation’s 3112 counties, compared to only 451 counties allegedly won by Democrat candidate Kamala Harris.

Trump won 85.5% of the country, to Harris’s 14.5%, on a county-by-county basis. However, democrats have been turning red states blue for many years now, by simply seizing control of the major population centers.

As a result, that race was much closer than it ever should have been, due to democrat control of their “sanctuary” cities where they control elections for the entire state. This resulted in Trump winning in 2024, but only by a 51.1% to 49.8% popular vote margin, with a 312 to 226 Electoral College victory.

This is exactly why democrats have been determined to either eliminate or circumvent the Electoral College for years now.

If not for the Electoral College, Al Gore would have won the 2000 presidential election and Hillary Clinton would have won the 2016 presidential election, both by way of popular vote fraud.

Because they cannot remove the Electoral College from the Constitution without a Constitutional Amendment, democrats have formed The National Popular Vote Compact between the democrat-controlled states ahead of the 2028 elections, in an overt effort to circumvent the Electoral College altogether.

“The Compact has been enacted by 18 states and DC (CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, HI, IL, MA, MD, ME, MN, NJ, NM, NY, OR, RI, VA, VT, WA).”

Texas 2026

Texas has been targeted by the left for several election cycles now. The plot and pattern that has worked so many times before, is now in play in the great state of Texas, once considered one of the reddest states in the country.

Every major population center in Texas is already seized by the Democrat Party. Similar to national stats, female voters outnumber male voters by about 52-48% and female voters have voted overwhelmingly for democrats ever since Roe v. Wade in the 70s.

In case you don’t know, “white voters” in Texas are now in a minority, at only 43% of the Texas voting population.

I predict that Beto Talarico, the democrat charlatan running for U.S. Senate, will indeed win the Texas female vote. The question is, how will Texas male voters overcome that electoral advantage in order to keep Talarico out of the U.S. Senate?

For starters, Texas male voters had best not take this election for granted.

In addition to facing off with female voters, Texas patriots will have to overcome the college indoctrinated youth vote, ages 18-29, which will also be voting for the fraud Talarico, just like they elected Muslim-Marxist Mamdani Mayor of New York City.

Best I can tell…Texas is on the bubble in this election cycle, the blue cities, female and youth voters may indeed be able to flip the State of Texas Blue…. The math favors this outcome, without any doubt in my mind.

Never take a win for granted until you know how you’re going to win and execute that plan with great perfection!

We’ll know in about a week now, but if I were a Texas patriot, I would be doing everything I can to win these elections, or you’re going to wake up in the Blue State on November 4th…