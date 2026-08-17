As of 2026, the Muslim population in the USA is less than 2% of the population. So, how are they overrunning 98% of the U.S. population, including in unlikely places like Texas? Any time someone attaches a “phobia” label on something, such as “Islamophobia,” it’s just an effort to silence intelligent voices of legitimate concern.

If you think you’re safe because they are nowhere near the majority in your country, you had best think again!

All of the EU countries, in fact, all westernized countries in the world are currently being overrun by Muslims, and they don’t have a majority in any of these countries.

Westernized Countries Under Siege (by Muslim population)

· Israel 1.5M (18%)

· France 6.9M (10.4%)

· Germany 5.7M (6.7%)

· United Kingdom 4M (6%)

· Spain 2.5M (5%)

· Canada 1.8M (4.9%)

· Italy 3M (4.8%)

· USA 3.5M (1.1%)

These countries are battling for the soul and identity of their own countries, against a global conquering political movement masquerading as a “peaceful religion.” In almost every case, they are currently losing that battle. Not because Islam has taken up majority status in their countries, but because Islam is using “democracy” against each country.

The pattern is the same all over the world.

Islam is now 25% of the world population, despite 14 centuries of causing death and destruction everywhere they go. Yet, they are not a ruling majority in any westernized country as of today. But they don’t need to be. Their strategy is extremely effective!

Enter under the guise of a “peaceful religion.” Target liberal (sanctuary) cities and build Islamic enclaves. Work in concert with socialists and communists to build political power. As soon as they have enough votes to elect a Muslim in local government, make it happen. Change the demographics and identity of that city. Use high population centers to control an entire state. Move upward in politics from local offices to county, state and federal offices. Use their political offices to force more change in their communities. Hide behind 1st Amendment protections. Declare everyone opposed as “Islamophobic” to silence opposition. Take over one of the primary political parties, in concert with socialists, communists, and young voters who think they are voting for “Utopia.”

This is not the opinion of some “Islamophobic.” This is their pattern everywhere they seek to conquer, and they openly state their objectives, as if no one is listening.

In the westernized countries currently targeted by global Islam, leaders and citizens are their own worst enemies in this regard.

Most citizens have no idea what Islam is up to, even though they tell you every chance they get. Specifically, the high school and college age kids are particularly clueless, void of 14 centuries of Islamic history and indoctrinated by left-wing propaganda educators, they are most susceptible to the slick “feel-good” con of Islam.

Two Things They Rely Upon

Open welcoming arms and voters who are totally clueless about who and what they are voting for…

Every con-job needs willing victims. Good con artists always target the weak of mind and spirit. They prey upon the ignorant and weak, those who are wide open to a good story that makes them “feel good.” It doesn’t matter that it’s a lie, until the lie turns lethal.

Even moments before every Islamic terror attack, they were all just “peaceful Muslims.” Once the “peaceful Muslims” carry out a terror attack, they are no longer “peaceful Muslims,” they are “radical Muslims.”

But Islam is a “radical” cult from top to bottom. Islam has never invaded a territory for any reason other than to conquer it. Islam has never assimilated into any other culture, anywhere on earth, for 1400 years.

Dearborn Michigan in 18 seconds (video)

A real journalist with horrific first-hand experience explains exactly how they take over an area. (video)

Americans have very little time to stop it in the USA, before the USA looks just like the UK and Europe does today.

This is not something American Citizens can afford to ignore or make excuses for.

Meanwhile, people like this, from Australia, are openly threatening Americans and the USA on open public platforms, aiding and abetting known enemies of the USA.

Peter Andrew NolanAug 9 @peterandrewnolan

“I support the mass immigration program and the introduction of Islam and sharia law to the west to secure the rights of men and boys. — We are going to implement Islam and sharia law in the USA Lex.”

NOTE: Peter’s wife divorced him and took him to the cleaners. He’s been mad at the entire world, specifically every female, ever since. Now he wants to push Islam on the world, strictly due to how Islam treats women! What a sicko!