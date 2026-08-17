Lex Greene

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Linda Kasten's avatar
Linda Kasten
6h

More and more people are realizing the threat. The push should be to deport them back to their kind. And the lie needs to be exposed about their “religious” claims. I’m tired of hearing people’s rationale about church bells versus Muslim prayer chants. I’m tired of hearing people claim that Christians should be more concerned about their empty churches than the Muslim Mosques. I’m tired of hearing about Islamophobia when it’s PRESERVATION. I’m tired of tolerance for anything anti-American.

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William1Oliver's avatar
William1Oliver
1h

Substack Censored 2026-08-17 for sharing educational link in a comment.

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