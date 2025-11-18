At least 427 House Members have voted to release the Epstein files to the public today. 5 members didn’t vote and only one House Member voted against releasing the files, Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana.

H.R.4405 - Epstein Files Transparency Act has passed the House by almost unanimous consent and will now head over to the U.S. Senate for a vote. The final House vote was 427-1 with 5 not voting, 2 republicans and 3 democrats.

With so much public demand to know exactly who was involved in the sex trafficking and sexual assault on a reported 1000 under age victims over a near 40-year period, it’s hard to imagine the Senate voting to block the release of these files.

President Trump has already stated he will sign the Resolution as soon as it reaches his desk.

QUESTION: Why did it take this act of Congress to advance the release of these files, which have been hidden from public view ever since Epstein’s criminal conviction in 2008?

From 2009-2017 Barack Obama was President and did not release these files.

From 2017-2021 Donald J. Trump was President and did not release these files.

From 2021-2025 Joe Biden was President and did not release these files.

Republican House Member Margorie Taylor Greene recently emerged as a co-spearhead in the movement to release the Epstein files. Greene herself became a member of the House after her election in 2020, but had not worked to release these files either, until recently.

Ahead of today’s House vote, Greene and her co-sponsors of H.R. 4405 hosted a presser with a number of the Epstein victims.

If this was about nothing more than the victims for Greene, she would not have wasted a single moment attacking Trump before allowing the focus of the presser to shift to the victims. As has become far too common in American politics, it’s quite clear that this isn’t just about the victims for Greene, which is a true shame.

For the record, Trump has “ordered” the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release these files several times over the past nine months. The DOJ then approached the Judge in charge of those files to release the files.

“The federal judge has denied requests to unseal grand jury materials related to Jeffrey Epstein, keeping those documents sealed. U.S. District Judge Richard Berman ruled that the Justice Department failed to demonstrate a “special circumstance” justifying the release of the Epstein grand jury transcripts, emphasizing the long-standing precedent and sound purpose for maintaining grand jury secrecy.”

As a result of U.S. District Judge Richard Bermans ruling, Trump nor the DOJ held the power to release these files, contrary to how the fake news media has portrayed the circumstance relating to the releasing of this information.

Under the circumstances, would it surprise you to learn the U.S. District Judge Richard Berman was appointed to the bench by President Bill Clinton in 1998?

This is why it took an act of Congress to release these files. It’s not something Trump had the power to do on his own.

Just last week, House Republican from Tennessee Tim Burchett put a motion on the floor of the House to immediately take a floor vote to authorize the release of the Epstein files. Democrats blocked the motion…

Now we wait to see what U.S. Senators will do with it. Stay tuned for more updates. Here is the text of H.R.4405…

The facts really matter!

NOTE: Only one democrat sided with two republicans to sponsor H.R.4405, Ro Khanna (CA). He has been viciously and violently attacked by the Democrat Party for his role in this effort to make the Epstein files public.