According to all previous federal administrations, they kept a record, a database, of every person in our country illegally or under a VISA of some type….which is why we have a backlog of non-citizen people waiting for their day in immigration court, over eight years deep in court scheduling…

So, instead of trying to make every legal American Citizen prove that they have a right to vote, why don’t we just create a nationwide list of everyone in our country who doesn’t have a legal right to vote, any non-citizen of any status, and share that list with every state and voting district across the country.

Federal Law already makes it illegal for any non-citizen to vote in the USA. It also makes it a crime (treason) for any American to “aid and abet” any effort to undermine our Constitutional Republic, such as election officials allowing non-citizens to vote in our elections.

Then we can place people at every polling station to make sure no one on that list is able to cast a ballot by any means!

Last, we can verify all reported election results against that list before certifying any election results! If anyone on that list was allowed to vote, immediately disqualify the elections where that happened.

No? Tell me why!