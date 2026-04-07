Lex Greene

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
2h

Sounds good to me but I believe we have a ton of illegals that they have no idea are even here.

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Daniel LeBlanc's avatar
Daniel LeBlanc
30m

Good idea and would work…..that’s why “they” wont do it. It does not fit their (already planned) take over.

https://knowingforyourself.com

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