Clearly, millions of Americans have decided that freedom doesn’t work, so they want socialism now, a self-imposed form of communism that has never worked for any people on earth. But what about everyone who still seeks freedom?

“The senior U.S. Justice Department official leading a campaign to force states to clean up their voter rolls said she personally witnessed either “incompetence” or “malfeasance” in Maricopa County during past elections where she served as an election lawyer.”

But was it really incompetence or malfeasance, or is it just ongoing old fashioned political corruption? Since these states are refusing to allow their voter rolls to be properly audited and cleaned, I’d say it’s ongoing political corruption.

“In the midst of President Donald Trump’s high-stakes ultimatum to freeze all congressional business until lawmakers pass his revamped SAVE America Act — demanding strict voter ID, proof of citizenship, and curbs on mail-in ballots — a fresh Napolitan News Service survey finds a glaring irony: less than one-quarter of registered voters appear to have no clue what, in fact, the legislation is.”

It’s against Federal Law for any “non-citizen” to vote in any U.S. Elections. But all democrats and some republicans are fighting tooth and nail to prevent a bill from passing that would make every voter have to prove they have a legal right to vote in the USA. Are you kidding me? Less than 25% of American citizens care about this??? Or is just your silence, your consent?

“The District of Columbia and municipalities in three states allowed noncitizens to vote in local elections.”

But many other states, specifically, the democrat controlled “criminal sanctuary” areas of the country, protect illegal non-citizen voting by way of numerous local and state policies which exist in direct violation of Federal Law.

Only eight of fifty states have adopted measures to prevent non-citizens from voting in their elections.

Next Tuesday, March 17th, the Tennessee legislature will consider a bill to prevent any candidate who cannot provide proof of office eligibility under the law, from gaining access to Tennessee ballots.

Tennessee is the only state in the country that allows its Judicial Branch to appoint the Attorney General, placing the office under the Judicial Branch instead of the Executive Branch. AG Jonathan Skrmetti has already come out against the bill, stating his opinion that the “bill is unconstitutional.” This came late, after another attorney in his office had already reviewed and cleared the bill as “constitutional.”

How can the bill be unconstitutional when the bill is drafted on the basis of Constitutional text, both U.S. Constitution and the Tennessee Constitution? The same bill was proposed last year, and social media influencer Laura Loomer torpedoed the bill telling her fans that the bill aimed to prevent Trump from appearing on the ballot.

How, since Donald J. Trump is a “natural-born Citizen” of the USA and everyone knows it?

The fact is, seven individuals who are not “natural-born Citizens” have appeared on ballots across the country for President and Vice President in recent years, starting in 2008. Five of the seven are Republicans and two are Democrats, proving this is not a partisan matter. It’s a constitutional matter!

According to most modern “legal experts,” natural-born Citizen is not a special unique type of citizen, and that those three words in Article II don’t mean anything different than a person dropped on our side of the border, the child of any illegal migrant.

If they were right, then what’s the point of that critical three word requirement for the most powerful political office on earth?

Do you get it yet? Powerful people have been systematically undermining the Supreme Law of this Land for many years, often by ignoring that law, amending it by court opinion, or by issuing new definitions for very old words.

These are the three most critical words in the U.S. Constitution, without which, anyone from anywhere on earth can occupy our White House. Since the Federal powers want it that way, we have to stop it at the State level with bills like the one pending in Tennessee right now.

If you aren’t doing more than complaining about things, then you’ve already given up on the USA. Only when you start doing something about it all, are you fighting for freedom, liberty and justice.

No one should be sitting on the sidelines today!