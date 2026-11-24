I just want to take a moment to wish you all a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday and wish you safe travels throughout the Holiday Season!

I’m thankful for each of you who care enough about our country, the truth and freedom for all, to spend some of your time here with me each week. Special thanks to all who support my work and share my publications far and wide. None of us can do this alone, so I very much appreciate all who rise to the occassion to help me spread truth in the name of freedom and justice.

God Bless each of you and your loved ones! There are always battles ahead, but this is a time for us all to remember the many blessings we must be grateful for…

Happy Thanksgiving!