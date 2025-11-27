These days, I often think to myself, can things get worse for our country than they are today?

But it doesn’t take long for me to realize, yes it can, and unfortunately, based upon how things are politically shaping up right now, it most likely will…

This is even more reason why we should all take a break tomorrow, and give thanks to our Lord above for all of the blessings in our lives. No matter what challenges we may face ahead, we are still the most blessed nation and people on earth.

So, from me and my family to you and yours, may God bring you peace and continue to pour blessings upon you all, throughout this holiday season.

Take the time to give thanks, as I will with my family. Make sure you bless each other. Make sure you wake up every morning looking for ways to Make America Great Again, and don’t leave the job to anyone else!

May God Bless and keep you all safe! Safe travels!

LEX