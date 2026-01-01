I want to take a moment to wish all of my friends here on Substack a very happy, healthy, prosperous and meaningful New Year as we celebrate the 250th year of our Constitutional Representative Republic, and the great human experiment in freedom, liberty, justice and self-governance…

I want to thank all of my subscribers for supporting and sharing my works throughout 2025.

2026 must be The Year of Reckoning!

Throughout 2025, we have learned that the corruption, fraud and treason in the ranks of our own government have been “the norm” in this country for far too long. We learned that our country had been intentionally flooded with anti-American foreign illegal invaders, that politicians enriched themselves greatly while they drove our country into bankruptcy, and to the brink of collapse.

We learned that young voters have been Pavlov trained to vote against America, freedom, liberty and justice, taught to believe socialism is the way to freedom, in their quest for free stuff from the taxpayers fund.

We learned that young voters are so desperately dumbed-down that they elected a Muslim-Marxist Mayor of New York City, just 24-years after the Islamic attack on New York City and the USA on September 11, 2001, who was sworn into office with his hand on the Quran on New Years Eve 2025.

We learned that the 2020 elections were indeed “stolen” and that much work remains to secure all future elections from blatant fraud that amounts to a form of sedition and treason against the USA and every legal American voter.

We learned that the “deep state” is quite real, and that their only rule of engagement is win at any cost or scorch the earth if they are held to account.

2026 must be a year of reckoning for all of this and much more…

Hopefully, we have also learned by now that nothing good is going to happen unless We the People make it happen! That alone, none of us has the power to do anything about any of it, but together, there’s nothing we cannot do!

2026 must be about much more than our own individual pet agendas. It must be about protecting and preserving Freedom for ALL, or 2026 will turn out to be the last year of a once great nation, as we enter the 2026 Election Year, and our 250th year as The United States of America.

In 2026, we must choose E Pluribus Unum over deeply divisive diversity!

Self-governance in a constitutional republic requires the active engagement of We the People!

I pray that 2026 will be this kind of year, for us all, and all future generations. Please join me in taking on our greatest challenges in 2026, to secure the blessings of freedom again, to extend the concepts of freedom into the next 250 years!

Together, there’s nothing we cannot do!

May God Bless each of you throughout this New Year!