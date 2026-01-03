Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timothy Harrington's avatar
Timothy Harrington
5hEdited

It appears twice (2) in the US constitution :

Fifth Amendment: "...nor shall any person be...deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law".

Fourteenth Amendment: "No State shall...deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law". 

without it, and not how they miss use it, you don’t have it. “Basic deprivation”. Imagine with the new growing, and use of AI if the government has a 99.9% conviction rate now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Lex Greene
Trish's avatar
Trish
6h

Thank you for your honest reporting. I hope people open their eyes….

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lex Greene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture