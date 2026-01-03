In U.S. Law, we have a presumption of innocence… or at least we used to!

“A presumption of innocence means that any defendant in a criminal trial is assumed to be innocent until they have been proven guilty. As such, a prosecutor is required to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the person committed the crime if that person is to be convicted. To do so, proof must be shown for every single element of a crime.”

The active word here is “proven” or “proof.” Until credible evidence is presented to “prove” someone is guilty of a crime, or of an accusation of wrong doing in a civil case, “beyond a reasonable doubt,” the accused must be “presumed innocent.”

In other words, it isn’t up to the accused to “prove their innocence.” It’s up to the accuser to “prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.” The USA has laws against malicious prosecution, or false prosecution, “void of any evidence or probable cause.”

A “presumption of guilt” violates the most fundamental concepts of true justice and violates Constitutional protections for the Natural Rights of any accused. It’s therefore unconstitutional and unlawful, as a practice.

Weaponizing Justice

To weaponize justice, the “presumption of innocence” must be turned up-side-down to a “presumption of guilt.” I’ll use two glaring examples of this to illustrate the point.

THE J6 EXAMPLE:

The Biden (aka 3rd Obama) administration jailed over a thousand American citizens and accused them of an “insurrection.” None of them were ever officially charged with “insurrection” much less convicted of “insurrection” because there was no evidence of any “insurrection.” Even Biden’s FBI concluded “there was no insurrection.” Yet, to this day, leftists in the USA still claim J6 was an “insurrection” despite no evidence of such and the FBI confirming no such thing ever happened on that day. They were simply “presumed guilty” despite evidence of innocence.

THE Carroll v. Trump, No. 23-793 (2d Cir. 2024) EXAMPLE:

“American author E. Jean Carrol accused Trump of “sexually assaulting her” in a Manhattan store back in 1996. The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York held a nine-day trial. The jury found that Trump sexually abused Carroll and defamed her in his 2022 statements. The jury awarded Carroll $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages.”

However, the only witness was the accuser. The alleged event happened some 28 years ago. There was no evidence presented at all, because there was no evidence. And the accuser, the sole witness, E. Jean Carrol couldn’t remember even the most basic details of the event, what day it was, which store it was, what actually happened. She is on record speaking in interviews about how she finds “rape” to be sexy and enjoyed by herself and many other women. The conviction happened without even a whisper or hint of evidence to support the accusation. Defamation requires the statements made to be “untrue.” Yet Trump’s statements in 2022 appear as true, as there was no evidence to the contrary.

In this case, all E. Jean Carrol had was a story backed by no evidence and no witnesses. The conviction was based solely upon her accusation and nothing more. This is not how American Justice is supposed to work, no matter who the accused or accuser might be. In this case, the accuser was also totally uncredible.

NOTE: Further, it has become a common practice to convict political opponents in the court of public opinion, with the help of social media trolls and leftist news anchors, ahead of any actual trial, tainting the jury pool well in advance of any actual trial.

GUILTY UNLESS PROVEN INNOCENT

Even when proven innocent, with no evidence to imply guilt as in the two examples above, our courts and even juries are ruling upon the basis of what they want to be true, not upon what is true. They are ruling on political interests, not upon an honest interest in justice.

People who have been Pavlov incited to hate Trump without even knowing why, love seeing him hit with what can only be described as malicious prosecutions, simply because they believe Trump is their political foe. They believe it, because someone told them so…and they never did their own homework.

It hasn’t crossed their minds that if a President of the United States can be treated this way, presumed guilty without any evidence whatsoever, convicted despite no proof, that any American can be, including them…

BUT WHEN PROVEN GUILTY

When evidence of wrong-doing and criminal acts is overwhelming, even out in the public domain, if the evidence proves their political heroes guilty, political supporters refer to real justice as a mere “weaponized witch hunt” driven by political agendas.

The truth is, the people who weaponized justice in the USA are guilty of treason against the USA. U.S. Justice was weaponized by the political LEFT, not the political RIGHT, as demonstrated in the examples above and many other cases I could present here.

Those trying to hold them lawfully accountable for their actions are the real heroes in the USA. Those exposing their crimes and prosecuting those crimes are in the right.

But sadly, dirty politics has infected all of American society now, and very few even care about this truth, much less stand up against false malicious prosecutions, or the presumption of guilt when a presumption of innocence is required by law.

In the end, this renders every American “GUILTY UNLESS PROVEN INNOCENT” and often, guilty even when proven innocent!

Final Thought

Leftists in the USA continue to promote and spread public knowledge that “Trump was convicted of 34 Felonies” by a New York State Court. The mere fact that Trump was charged in a State Court on the basis of alleged Federal Crimes (aka felonies), instead of a Federal Court, demonstrates that this prosecution was both false and malicious.

The conviction on “34 counts” for the same “5 things” is also a fraudulent type of prosecution. But most importantly, the so-called “evidence” presented against Trump in this case was “falsified evidence” by the prosecution. Every witness for the prosecution, those engaged in Trump business dealings, testified on Trump’s behalf. Nothing leftist prosecutors accused Trump of in this case was true or accurate, as confirmed by the business associates who testified. But it didn’t matter, because Trump-haters got what they wanted, a conviction.

This is not freedom, liberty or justice. This is tyranny! And it threatens every single American citizen, not just Trump!

LATE ADDITION: Timothy Harrington added in a comment that this all violates the 5th and 14th Amendment language as well, and when all combined, it constitutes “Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law.”