Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
4h

Same with RFK Jr. And we can say the same for Trump too. What the hell happens when these people go to DC???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Truth Matters's avatar
Truth Matters
3h

Trump is giving his best efforts to try to save America from all the government ‘gangsters’ visible everywhere to citizens!

Question for Patel and DOJ…Why are your best efforts not visible to citizens YET on arresting, charging and throwing these lawless high level gangsters in jail TO HELP SUPPORT Trump???

Time is up in my world…Trump should appoint LEADERS who visibly hit the ground running after the worst DC gangsters in their first hours!

Lawlessness reigns until this happens!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lex Greene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture