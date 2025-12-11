The DNC fabricated “Russian Collusion” hoax designed to destroy political opponent Donald J. Trump on false accusations makes Watergate look like child’s play by comparison, rising to the level of “treason against the United States.” Kash Patel and numerous intel investigators took great pains to uncover and document the treacherous hoax and expose who was responsible for it in a short film documentary appropriately titled Government Gangsters.

NOTE: The purpose of this piece is not to divide MAGA by asking questions every member of MAGA should be asking today. It’s to inform MAGA members and encourage them to be more vocal about the things promised by the Trump campaign but not yet achieved.

In the documentary narrated by Kash Patel, eleven high-profile government officials are named as members of a dastardly conspiracy to defraud the American people and destroy a political foe using false allegations based upon a fraudulent report created by the perpetrators for just that purpose. If you have never seen the documentary, you need to see it now!

The Eleven Named in the Documentary

· Hillary Clinton

· Barack Obama

· Christopher Steele

· James Comey

· Fiona Hill

· John Brennan

· James Clapper

· Adam Schiff

· Christopher Wray

· Rod Rosenstein

· Merrick Garland

Kash Patel was not the Director of the FBI when this documentary was produced. He was appointed Director of the FBI by President Donald J. Trump after his reelection for a second term in November of 2024.

Patel became the FBI Director on February 21, 2025.

Almost ten months into his term as Director of the FBI, none of the eleven criminals named in his documentary have been appropriately charged or forced to stand trial for their crimes against the United States.

For ten months now, we have been told, “we have ongoing investigations” and “these people will be charged and brought to justice.”

But as of this morning, all eleven still function as anti-American leaders of the “deep state” undermining Trump and the USA, every hour of every day, seemingly immune from and above the law.

The question is, why?

Government Gangsters is a 2024 documentary film directed by M.A. Taylor and produced by Warroom Films and Lightspeed Entertainment, with involvement from Steve Bannon and based on the book by former Deputy Director of National Intelligence Kash Patel.

At the time of release for the Patel book and subsequent documentary, Kash was not in a position to act on his very compelling evidence against these treasonous public officials.

But he has been in the position to act on the evidence he presented to the world, since February 21, 2025.

In this case, overt treason against the American people, there’s no time for “the wheels of justice to move slowly.” Every single day, these people and their “deep state” comrades are working around the clock to undermine the Trump administration and continue their destruction of our country.

Following two failed assassination attempts on Trump, the “deep state” made the ill-advised move to sever the Military Chain of Command and incite a military coup d’état to overthrow the duly elected President of the United States.

The “deep state” is alive and well, fully functioning 24/7 as we await “justice” for the eleven public officials who openly conspired to advance a completely fabricated false story aimed at destroying a pro-America political movement, MAGA.

Yet, the evidence to convict these individuals was made public almost a year and a half ago in Patel’s book and documentary.

It’s time to deliver on their promises! It’s time to use the evidence against these treacherous individuals for something more than mere campaign fodder.

It’s time for Kash Patel and the Department of Justice to do the job we hired them to do.

If you agree, then it’s time for us to let them know we want to see justice right now, before the opportunity for justice fades into the past…without ever seeing the light of day!