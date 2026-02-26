A friend in Tennessee recently sent me a note regarding a bill proposed in the State Legislature which on the surface, appears as “good intentions.” But the text of the bill indicates that the sponsors of the bill are horribly ill-informed, constitutionally illiterate, or maybe the intentions aren’t so good after all.

SENATE BILL 1825 sponsored by State Senator Brent Taylor and companion HOUSE BILL 2036 sponsored by Rep. Johnny Garrett, both Republican, allegedly aims to tighten up who can and cannot run for federal office in Tennessee.

In our current era of massive election fraud, not just voter and machine fraud, but also candidate fraud as well, there are many attempts to pass legislation aimed at stopping all of the election fraud. But all efforts are not equal.

In this case, the language in the proposed bill is first and foremost, “unconstitutional.” While Taylor is a mortician by trade, Garrett is a lawyer by trade. He’s supposed to know better. But like most modern lawyers today, he knows less about the Constitution than the average high school student.

Unconstitutional Text

“(a) A person shall not qualify as a candidate in a primary election for federal office who: (1) Holds dual citizenship; or (2) Is not a natural-born citizen of the United States. (b) As used in this section: (1) “Dual citizenship” means a legal status where a person is simultaneously recognized as a citizen of the United States and of another country;”

Concerning Federal Offices, the U.S. Constitution defines who can and cannot seek these offices. While I might personally agree with these ideas, the only way to constitutionally establish these new conditions is to amend the U.S. Constitution. These requirements cannot be added for Federal Offices by any other means.

The “natural-born Citizen” requirement only applies to the offices of President and Vice President in the U.S. Constitution. And the Constitution mentions nothing about “dual citizenship” even though it probably should today.

On this basis alone, the proposed bill in its current state is “unconstitutional,” and will either fail to pass, or be thrown out the minute it does pass.

But it Gets Worse

The proposed bill also attempts to establish a false definition of “natural-born Citizen.”

(2) “Natural-born citizen” means an individual who is a United States citizen at birth by being born in the United States or born abroad to parents who are United States citizens.”

This false interpretation of “natural-born Citizen” makes every child born “illegally” in the USA to “non-citizen parents” (aka illegal aliens) a “natural-born Citizen” eligible for any Federal Office, including that of President and Vice President.

NOTE: A “natural-born Citizen” is quite simply the natural offspring of legal U.S. Citizens, no matter where the birth took place. The place of birth is irrelevant in this regard.

For this reason alone, the bill should be buried forever and never even brought to a vote.

The question is, do the sponsors of this bill know how bad their bill is, or are they simply this ill-informed on the subject?

I won’t speculate on which might be the case, but Garrett the lawyer, should absolutely know better. However, my experience over many years now is that the vast majority of modern lawyers know less about the text and intent of the Constitution, than the average 5th grader… That’s because they care less about it than the average 5th grader!

This is a great example of why American’s should never assume their politicians know what they are doing or even have good intentions.