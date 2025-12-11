People who know me personally ask me to write on this pretty often. I usually don’t just because I am acutely aware of the unpopular nature of truth these days. As a lifelong Christian, I think about this idea all the time, as it pertains to what my own responsibilities are as a Christian. I see good people, fellow Christians, post this comment with increasing regularity and that’s what causes me to consider this idea a lot in these days of darkness in our world. So, I just want to offer my perspective…

I believe that “God is indeed, always in control.” But what do we mean by this?

In my studies of Christianity, both Old and New Testaments, I find myself focusing upon two parts of what it means to be a Christian.

Part 1 - The gift of Free Will

From the very beginning in the Garden of Eden, the Christian God “was in control,” but chose not to be a dictator. Instead, God granted Adam and Eve the gift of “free will.” God didn’t have to place the Tree of Knowledge at the center of the garden, and then tell Adam and Eve to not partake, but he did. God didn’t have to allow the serpent to live in the garden, representing temptation, but he did.

God didn’t have to give Adam and Eve the freedom to choose good or evil, but he did.

Over the years, I have pondered this choice God made. Why would he offer both good and evil to Adam and Eve, and provide them with the free will for them to choose?

I suspect it’s because “forced love” isn’t love at all. Forced compliance says everything about the enforcer, and nothing at all about those being forced to comply. Only when one is free to choose, to love or comply, does it say something about that person.

Part 2 - What does it mean to follow God’s will?

It has become somewhat common for young “new age” Christians to use the phrase, “you cannot earn your way into heaven by your works.” This is most often offered as an excuse for why they are not engaged in any works consistent with their spoken faith.

It’s true by the way, we cannot “earn our way to heaven by our works alone.” Good deeds are simply not enough, according to scripture.

However, if one is a true believer and follower of God’s teachings through scripture, then our faith will most certainly show in our works. As a result, it’s also true that “faith without works is dead.”

We won’t need to tell anyone we are a Christian; people will know it by our actions. I believe the same is true of how God perceives our stated faith. Are they mere words, or do our actions demonstrate our faith, without the need for mere words?

History Demonstrates

Does God work alone, or does he work through his people here on earth?

God, always in complete control, did not need Enoch, Abraham, Joseph, Moses, Joshua, Noah, David, Job, Daniel or anyone else for God’s will to be done. But he used them all to his will, not because he had to, but because he wanted to…

From the very beginning and throughout Christian history up to and including today, God has always used his people to carry out his will on earth. God also tested every one of them, over and over again, to see the depth of their faith, just as we are tested ourselves.

Free Will vs. Freedom

The United States of America was born a nation of free people under the Law’s of Nature and Nature’s God.

“The phrase “Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God” from the Declaration of Independence refers to a foundational moral and legal principle believed to be universally binding and divinely ordained. It represents a dual source of law: the natural law embedded in human conscience and reason, and the revealed law found in Scripture, both seen as emanating from a divine source.”

In our country, the USA, our Freedom, Liberty and Natural Rights do not come from our Founding Documents or any man-made laws. Our freedom and Rights are “endowed by our Creator” … the only “free will God” known to mankind, the Christian God.

The Christian God is a “free will God,” which in the USA, is the foundation of our Freedom as a society, self-governed, of, by and for, God’s free people.

But this means two very important things…

We can choose good or evil, and there is nothing between the two, only shades of grey. Just as darkness is merely the absence of light, evil is merely the absence of good. The shades of grey between black and white are just a dimming of the light, until we arrive in total darkness.

Our Faith is not known by our words, but rather, by our works. Church isn’t a building or a set of man-made doctrines. Church is God’s people, wherever they are. Wherever two or more meet in my name, I am there…

It’s true that our salvation isn’t by mere works alone, but it’s also true that faith without works is dead… This isn’t a contradiction in scripture; both things can be and are true…

Likewise, our freedom is not secured by mere words alone. Our works must be consistent with our words, or our words fall upon deaf ears…with no real meaning or purpose at all.

It’s true, God is in control…but is God in control of you? Or is it your will you are focused upon?

I was born and raised in a generational Catholic family, altar boy and all. I’m grateful to my family for introducing me to God at a very young age. But still, my faith walk was my own, my relationship with God, my own. So is yours… Each relationship with God is as unique as the relationship we have with each other.

I see a lot of Christians “waiting on God” these days. But what if God is “waiting on you?” What if he had to wait on Moses, or Noah, or David, to wake up and get in the mood?

I believe God opens doors, provides the necessary opportunities. But I don’t believe God forces anyone to walk through those doors, any more than he forced Adam and Eve to stay away from that tree in the middle of the garden. I believe God calls upon his people to “do the right thing” and then waits to see who will and who won’t…

I also believe there is no wrong time to do the right thing. Do you?

I’m not telling anyone what you should believe, I’m just sharing what I have come to believe. But to pray for freedom, we must pray for the actions that protect and preserve freedom…

May God lead us all to do his work here on earth… not when convenient, or easy, or painless, but whenever necessary!