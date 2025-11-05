God Can't Help Those Who Don't Help
It's not like a letter to Santa!
The problem we are facing today is the result of God’s gift of “free will.” It cost Adam and Eve their paradise in the Garden of Eden, and it will likely soon cost Americans their freedom, liberty and justice as well.
There are a hundred factors involved in the dumbing-down and demoralization of American society. But at the end of the day, we will have no one to blame but ourselves.
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
I’m old enough to remember Khrushchev’s warning to the USA, that “communists would take over the USA without ever firing a single shot. All they had to do was control the hearts and minds of young Americans through public education and the media until they would one day vote themselves into bondage.”
What we just witnessed in the November 4, 2025 elections is exactly that moment in history Khrushchev warned about. The communists are patient, unyielding, playing the long game, quietly worming their way into society until they control society. Meanwhile, those opposed have been busy going-along in a futile effort to ever get-along.
The conservative Christian right is losing America to evil. They are losing it because they do not understand their own faith…
God’s gift of “free will” means that we hold the power to determine our own destiny. Our country, born under The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God, means that We the People hold the ultimate power when it comes to what America is or isn’t, until it is no longer a Constitutional Republic.
Far too many Christians do not understand that as a result of “free will,” God works through his people here on earth. If his people won’t do the work, God can’t or won’t help, as that would violate his gift of “free will.”
God is not a dictator. He told us all what to do. He promised to watch over us and answer our prayers, but he also told us that our “faith without works is dead.”
Until we make the stand to help ourselves, and put down evil, in the use of our own “free will,” God will not intervene until the very end, after we have destroyed every blessing God ever granted!
God did not have to grant Adam and Eve the freedom to choose to follow God’s directives, or deny them, but he did. Likewise, this same freedom of choice was granted to each of us.
Like Adam and Eve, we are free to choose poorly. But we are also free to choose right over wrong. We are in control…by the choices and actions we take.
God will help us, but only when we begin to help ourselves, demonstrating that our will is aligned with God’s will…
Understand?
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Mr. Lex Greene, integrating scriptural insights
Dear Mr. Greene,
Thank you for your passionate call to action and your concern for the moral and spiritual direction of our nation. I write to respectfully offer a scriptural perspective that I believe complements your message and clarifies the true nature of faith with works.
Scripture teaches that free will is not just the power to act—it is the responsibility to choose life through obedience to God’s will:
“I have set before you life and death… Now choose life.” — Deuteronomy 30:19
This choice begins with taking in accurate knowledge of God and His Son:
“This means everlasting life: that they may know you, the only true God, and Jesus Christ whom you have sent.” — John 17:3
But knowledge alone is not enough. As James reminds us:
“Faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead.” — James 2:17
That action includes putting on the full suit of spiritual armor (Ephesians 6:11–17), living by the two greatest commandments (Matthew 22:37–39), and most importantly, sharing the good news of the Kingdom:
“This good news of the Kingdom will be preached in all the inhabited earth for a witness to all the nations, and then the end will come.” — Matthew 24:14
This is the work Jesus devoted himself to—and the work he commissioned his followers to continue (Matthew 28:19–20). It is the highest expression of faith with works.
However, Scripture also makes clear that participating in the political systems of this world is in conflict with obedience to God as Ruler.
Jesus refused to be made king by the people (John 6:15), and he declared:
“My Kingdom is no part of this world.” — John 18:36
He taught his followers to respect secular authority (Luke 20:25), but never to operate it. He said:
“No one can slave for two masters…” — Matthew 6:24
God’s thoughts are higher than ours (Isaiah 55:8–9), and His standards are clear:
“There are six things the Lord hates… a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood…” — Proverbs 6:16–19
“The whole world is lying in the power of the wicked one.” — 1 John 5:19
Human governments, however sincere, cannot overcome this influence. That’s why Jesus focused on teaching the truth, not reforming the system. He was known as Teacher (John 13:13), and he said:
“I must declare the good news of the Kingdom of God… because for this I was sent.” — Luke 4:43
Mr. Greene, your call to action is timely. But let us be clear: our action must be spiritual, not political. We must choose life by obeying God’s Word, taking in accurate knowledge, putting on the armor of faith, and sharing the good news of the Kingdom. This is the work that preserves us in the day of God’s judgment—and the work that truly honors His sovereignty.
Thank you for your voice. May we all continue to walk in truth, speak with boldness, and live with the kind of faith that brings light to others.
With respect and shared conviction, A fellow servant of the Word