Marcia E Nixon
Nov 5

Mr. Lex Greene, integrating scriptural insights

Dear Mr. Greene,

Thank you for your passionate call to action and your concern for the moral and spiritual direction of our nation. I write to respectfully offer a scriptural perspective that I believe complements your message and clarifies the true nature of faith with works.

Scripture teaches that free will is not just the power to act—it is the responsibility to choose life through obedience to God’s will:

“I have set before you life and death… Now choose life.” — Deuteronomy 30:19

This choice begins with taking in accurate knowledge of God and His Son:

“This means everlasting life: that they may know you, the only true God, and Jesus Christ whom you have sent.” — John 17:3

But knowledge alone is not enough. As James reminds us:

“Faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead.” — James 2:17

That action includes putting on the full suit of spiritual armor (Ephesians 6:11–17), living by the two greatest commandments (Matthew 22:37–39), and most importantly, sharing the good news of the Kingdom:

“This good news of the Kingdom will be preached in all the inhabited earth for a witness to all the nations, and then the end will come.” — Matthew 24:14

This is the work Jesus devoted himself to—and the work he commissioned his followers to continue (Matthew 28:19–20). It is the highest expression of faith with works.

However, Scripture also makes clear that participating in the political systems of this world is in conflict with obedience to God as Ruler.

Jesus refused to be made king by the people (John 6:15), and he declared:

“My Kingdom is no part of this world.” — John 18:36

He taught his followers to respect secular authority (Luke 20:25), but never to operate it. He said:

“No one can slave for two masters…” — Matthew 6:24

God’s thoughts are higher than ours (Isaiah 55:8–9), and His standards are clear:

“There are six things the Lord hates… a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood…” — Proverbs 6:16–19

“The whole world is lying in the power of the wicked one.” — 1 John 5:19

Human governments, however sincere, cannot overcome this influence. That’s why Jesus focused on teaching the truth, not reforming the system. He was known as Teacher (John 13:13), and he said:

“I must declare the good news of the Kingdom of God… because for this I was sent.” — Luke 4:43

Mr. Greene, your call to action is timely. But let us be clear: our action must be spiritual, not political. We must choose life by obeying God’s Word, taking in accurate knowledge, putting on the armor of faith, and sharing the good news of the Kingdom. This is the work that preserves us in the day of God’s judgment—and the work that truly honors His sovereignty.

Thank you for your voice. May we all continue to walk in truth, speak with boldness, and live with the kind of faith that brings light to others.

With respect and shared conviction, A fellow servant of the Word

