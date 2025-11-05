The problem we are facing today is the result of God’s gift of “free will.” It cost Adam and Eve their paradise in the Garden of Eden, and it will likely soon cost Americans their freedom, liberty and justice as well.

There are a hundred factors involved in the dumbing-down and demoralization of American society. But at the end of the day, we will have no one to blame but ourselves.

I’m old enough to remember Khrushchev’s warning to the USA, that “communists would take over the USA without ever firing a single shot. All they had to do was control the hearts and minds of young Americans through public education and the media until they would one day vote themselves into bondage.”

What we just witnessed in the November 4, 2025 elections is exactly that moment in history Khrushchev warned about. The communists are patient, unyielding, playing the long game, quietly worming their way into society until they control society. Meanwhile, those opposed have been busy going-along in a futile effort to ever get-along.

The conservative Christian right is losing America to evil. They are losing it because they do not understand their own faith…

God’s gift of “free will” means that we hold the power to determine our own destiny. Our country, born under The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God, means that We the People hold the ultimate power when it comes to what America is or isn’t, until it is no longer a Constitutional Republic.

Far too many Christians do not understand that as a result of “free will,” God works through his people here on earth. If his people won’t do the work, God can’t or won’t help, as that would violate his gift of “free will.”

God is not a dictator. He told us all what to do. He promised to watch over us and answer our prayers, but he also told us that our “faith without works is dead.”

Until we make the stand to help ourselves, and put down evil, in the use of our own “free will,” God will not intervene until the very end, after we have destroyed every blessing God ever granted!

God did not have to grant Adam and Eve the freedom to choose to follow God’s directives, or deny them, but he did. Likewise, this same freedom of choice was granted to each of us.

Like Adam and Eve, we are free to choose poorly. But we are also free to choose right over wrong. We are in control…by the choices and actions we take.

God will help us, but only when we begin to help ourselves, demonstrating that our will is aligned with God’s will…

Understand?