Sadly, at least two recent American generations have been systematically trained to hate their own country, freedom, liberty and justice, and every American seeking to return the USA to a free sovereign nation, secure from all threats against Liberty. They are anti-MAGA. They don’t want America to be great again!

Only the TRUTH can set us free again!

Though the names and sales pitch changes with the times, every U.S. Election has the same issues on the ballot.

· Freedom vs. self-imposed Tyranny

· Liberty vs. Democratic-Communism

· A Right to Life vs. The Right to Murder

· Self-Determination vs. Democratic Mob Rule

· Power of The People vs. Unbridled Government Power

· Right vs. Wrong

· Good vs. Evil

The Federal Government has only Six Jobs

“to form a more perfect Union;” - but instead, they divide us “establish Justice;” - but instead, they have perverted Justice, and oppose the Rule of Law “insure domestic Tranquility;” - but instead, they incite riots, looting, arson and assassinations “provide for the common defense;” - but instead, they import illegal foreign invaders and establish “crime sanctuaries” designed to eventually overthrow our Republic “promote the general Welfare;” - not to be confused with the individual welfare of those seeking access to other people’s assets and earnings “and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity;” - Individual Liberty, being the purpose and end goal of everything established by our Charters of Freedom.

For these six specific reasons and purposes alone, We the People created and authorized the United States Federal Government with the power to provide just these six things, nothing more, and nothing less…

The U.S. Federal Government, as well as every State, County and Local government, is strictly prohibited by The Charters of Freedom, from ever doing anything that infringes upon the Natural Rights of the People, and the sole purpose of government, to secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.

“Natural liberty consists in the power of acting as one thinks fit, without any restraint or control, except from the laws of nature. It is a state of exemption from the control of others, and from positive laws and the institutions of social life.” (Source)

Mob Rule, Socialism, Communism, Marxism, Progressivism

These things are all in direct violation of the Charters of Freedom simply because they cannot coexist with Freedom, Liberty or Justice. They openly threaten all six duties of the Federal Government, they are all “unconstitutional.”

Pay Close Attention Here

Just as an unconstitutional law created by a legislature, or an unconstitutional act by a court, has no legitimate force of law behind it, a vote for an unconstitutional form of government, or governmental policy, also enjoys no force of law, as it directly violates the conditions under which a government has any right to exist at all.

This is not my law or my opinion, it’s exactly what the Charters of Freedom say.

Now, some self-destructive voters are of the opinion that those are just old documents no longer of any value, force or affect today. I disagree.

But let’s assume I will agree to that view for the sake of debate…

Here’s what happens the second you throw away the Charters of Freedom.

The USA is no longer a sovereign independent nation, as established by our Declaration of Independence. The Federal Government no longer has any right to exist at all, as it was established by and exists only under the conditions in the U.S. Constitution. The People are no longer protected by anything in The Bill of Rights. The minute this happens, we will return to “survival of the fittest,” every man, woman and child, for themselves. We will have also lost command of the most advanced and powerful military force on earth. We will no longer have a common defense of the nation or its People. You can absolutely forget about any social benefits as well as any means of production, medical treatment, police, banking, or anything else you rely upon every day of your life.

Need I keep going, or do you have an imagination of your own?

The problem is young voters are entirely clueless today. It’s only half their fault. No matter how they “feel” about it, they can never have socialism/communism in the USA, even if they become a voting majority.

In order to have socialism/communism in the USA, you have to overthrow the U.S. Constitution. The second you do that, the government has no right to exist at all.

Even if you try, all forms of totalitarianism require public access to individual wealth, against the will of those who earned it and own it. They won’t let you steal their earnings or assets.

If you don’t believe me, you must not be paying attention to the mass exodus of wealthy people from leftist states like New York, Massachusetts, and California, just to protect what is rightfully theirs. They are leaving for greener pastures… fast!

Where are they going? Places that don’t try to tax them into poverty.

Without the ability to rob fellow citizens of their earnings and assets, socialism/communism can’t work.

Now, young voters can either believe the truth I’m offering here, or learn the truth the hard way. Either way, the wealthy will remain wealthy, somewhere, and all who can’t afford to leave, will have no employment, no means of survival!

At that point, they will have to join a commune in Oregon or Washington State just to eat.

No matter how they vote, the story ends badly for them.

That’s why I’m trying so hard to teach them a better way, the American way.

“Both riches and honour come of thee, and thou reignest over all; and in thine hand is power and might; and in thine hand it is to make great, and to give strength unto all.” - 1 Chronicles 29:12

Freedom, Liberty, Justice, riches and honor do not come from Government, they come from God. God placed it all in your hands…

“ in YOUR hand is power and might;”

“in YOUR hand it is to make great, and to give strength unto all.”

All anyone needs is the Liberty to self-determine. You hold the power, if you can summon the will!

Freedom is not for the weak, the meek, or the mild. Perpetual voluntary victims are not suited for freedom. Freedom and Liberty belong to only those brave enough to demand it. Those brave enough to live free, will never let you take it from them.