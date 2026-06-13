Freedom vs. Socialism/Communism
The Facts!
Sadly, at least two recent American generations have been systematically trained to hate their own country, freedom, liberty and justice, and every American seeking to return the USA to a free sovereign nation, secure from all threats against Liberty. They are anti-MAGA. They don’t want America to be great again!
Only the TRUTH can set us free again!
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Though the names and sales pitch changes with the times, every U.S. Election has the same issues on the ballot.
· Freedom vs. self-imposed Tyranny
· Liberty vs. Democratic-Communism
· A Right to Life vs. The Right to Murder
· Self-Determination vs. Democratic Mob Rule
· Power of The People vs. Unbridled Government Power
· Right vs. Wrong
· Good vs. Evil
The Federal Government has only Six Jobs
“to form a more perfect Union;” - but instead, they divide us
“establish Justice;” - but instead, they have perverted Justice, and oppose the Rule of Law
“insure domestic Tranquility;” - but instead, they incite riots, looting, arson and assassinations
“provide for the common defense;” - but instead, they import illegal foreign invaders and establish “crime sanctuaries” designed to eventually overthrow our Republic
“promote the general Welfare;” - not to be confused with the individual welfare of those seeking access to other people’s assets and earnings
“and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity;” - Individual Liberty, being the purpose and end goal of everything established by our Charters of Freedom.
For these six specific reasons and purposes alone, We the People created and authorized the United States Federal Government with the power to provide just these six things, nothing more, and nothing less…
The U.S. Federal Government, as well as every State, County and Local government, is strictly prohibited by The Charters of Freedom, from ever doing anything that infringes upon the Natural Rights of the People, and the sole purpose of government, to secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.
“Natural liberty consists in the power of acting as one thinks fit, without any restraint or control, except from the laws of nature. It is a state of exemption from the control of others, and from positive laws and the institutions of social life.” (Source)
Mob Rule, Socialism, Communism, Marxism, Progressivism
These things are all in direct violation of the Charters of Freedom simply because they cannot coexist with Freedom, Liberty or Justice. They openly threaten all six duties of the Federal Government, they are all “unconstitutional.”
Pay Close Attention Here
Just as an unconstitutional law created by a legislature, or an unconstitutional act by a court, has no legitimate force of law behind it, a vote for an unconstitutional form of government, or governmental policy, also enjoys no force of law, as it directly violates the conditions under which a government has any right to exist at all.
This is not my law or my opinion, it’s exactly what the Charters of Freedom say.
Now, some self-destructive voters are of the opinion that those are just old documents no longer of any value, force or affect today. I disagree.
But let’s assume I will agree to that view for the sake of debate…
Here’s what happens the second you throw away the Charters of Freedom.
The USA is no longer a sovereign independent nation, as established by our Declaration of Independence.
The Federal Government no longer has any right to exist at all, as it was established by and exists only under the conditions in the U.S. Constitution.
The People are no longer protected by anything in The Bill of Rights.
The minute this happens, we will return to “survival of the fittest,” every man, woman and child, for themselves.
We will have also lost command of the most advanced and powerful military force on earth.
We will no longer have a common defense of the nation or its People.
You can absolutely forget about any social benefits as well as any means of production, medical treatment, police, banking, or anything else you rely upon every day of your life.
Need I keep going, or do you have an imagination of your own?
The problem is young voters are entirely clueless today. It’s only half their fault. No matter how they “feel” about it, they can never have socialism/communism in the USA, even if they become a voting majority.
In order to have socialism/communism in the USA, you have to overthrow the U.S. Constitution. The second you do that, the government has no right to exist at all.
Even if you try, all forms of totalitarianism require public access to individual wealth, against the will of those who earned it and own it. They won’t let you steal their earnings or assets.
If you don’t believe me, you must not be paying attention to the mass exodus of wealthy people from leftist states like New York, Massachusetts, and California, just to protect what is rightfully theirs. They are leaving for greener pastures… fast!
Where are they going? Places that don’t try to tax them into poverty.
Without the ability to rob fellow citizens of their earnings and assets, socialism/communism can’t work.
Now, young voters can either believe the truth I’m offering here, or learn the truth the hard way. Either way, the wealthy will remain wealthy, somewhere, and all who can’t afford to leave, will have no employment, no means of survival!
At that point, they will have to join a commune in Oregon or Washington State just to eat.
No matter how they vote, the story ends badly for them.
That’s why I’m trying so hard to teach them a better way, the American way.
“Both riches and honour come of thee, and thou reignest over all; and in thine hand is power and might; and in thine hand it is to make great, and to give strength unto all.” - 1 Chronicles 29:12
Freedom, Liberty, Justice, riches and honor do not come from Government, they come from God. God placed it all in your hands…
“in YOUR hand is power and might;”
“in YOUR hand it is to make great, and to give strength unto all.”
All anyone needs is the Liberty to self-determine. You hold the power, if you can summon the will!
Freedom is not for the weak, the meek, or the mild. Perpetual voluntary victims are not suited for freedom. Freedom and Liberty belong to only those brave enough to demand it. Those brave enough to live free, will never let you take it from them.
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Another great piece, enjoy your writing sir.
Things that struck me:
The Founders didn’t write a menu. They drew one hard line in the Charters so every generation would have to choose — keep the system built to secure liberty or trade it for the version that always concentrates power until nothing works. The ballot is still that referendum.
They handed the federal outfit a six-item job description and it’s currently zero for six while demanding more power and money to fix what it keeps breaking. That’s not expansion. That’s replacement of the original mission with something that was never authorized.
Socialism and its cousins can’t share oxygen with the Charters. Force the issue and you have to burn the Constitution, at which point the government loses any legitimate right to exist and we’re back to survival of the fittest. The productive are already gone from the states that treat success like a crime. No one left to rob, no system left standing.
Well done sir.
The federal government may have been created to secure the 6 things you mention BUT we only delegated 18 powers in which to make law. Those 18 powers are in Art. 1 Sec. 8 of the US Constitution. There are a few administrative things throughout the Constitution but Art. 1 Sec. 8 is the heart of their powers delegated by the states and the people of the states. Any law made/passed outside Art. 1 Sec. 8 is null and void of law and the states have the right and the DUTY to refuse to comply (nullification). EOs pertain only to the employees of the Executive branch in order to implement the laws (only Constitutional laws). The President cannot dictate to the other branches nor to the states and the people of the states. Anyone that says the SC or the Supremacy clause (Article VI Clause 2 clearly states laws passed by the federal government are only the law of the land when they are in pursuance thereof (the Constitution)) overrides Art. 1 Sec. 8 is constitutionally illiterate and needs to take some reading comprehension courses. The SC gave itself an authority not delegated under the Constitution. The Supreme Court has the least amount of authority under the Constitution but we have allowed them to rule supreme over the Constitution and the people.
One of the most constitutionally illiterate SC judges said this:
VERBATIM QUOTE FROM: Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization - Oral arguments – Dec. 1, 2021 statement by Justice Sotomayor to Counselor Stewart:
JUSTICE SOTOMAYOR: “Counsel, there's so much that's not in the Constitution, including the fact that we have the last word. Marbury versus Madison. There is not anything in the Constitution that says that the Court, the Supreme Court, is the last word on what the Constitution means. It was totally novel at that time. And yet, what the Court did was reason from the structure of the Constitution that that's what was intended.”
She was perfectly correct except for her belief they had the right to decide what was intended. Original intent is all that pertains not what some would like the Constitution to mean. It is NOT a living document and can only be change via the amendment process. No law or SC decision can change the REAL meaning of the intent of the Constitution.
“On every question of construction, (Let us) carry ourselves back to the time when the Constitution was adopted, recollect the spirit manifested in the debates, and instead of trying what meaning may be squeezed out of the text, or invented against it, conform to the probable one in which it was passed.” Thomas Jefferson
(Jefferson obviously knew people would stray from the original intent in order to push an agenda)
“The power under the Constitution will always be in the people.” George Washington
“The states being the parties to the constitutional compact, and in their sovereign capacity, it follows of necessity, that there can be no tribunal (a court or forum of justice) above their authority, to decide in the last resort, whether the compact made by them be violated; and consequently that as the parties to it, they must themselves decide in the last resort, such questions as may be of sufficient magnitude to require their interposition.” James Madison (emphasis is mine)
“The several states that formed that instrument (meaning the Constitution), being sovereign and independent, have the unquestionable right to judge of its infraction; and that nullification, by those sovereignties, of all unauthorized acts done under colour of that instrument, is the rightful remedy.”Thomas Jefferson (emphasis
is mine)
In Federalist 45 Madison observed "the powers delegated by the proposed Constitution are few and defined. Those that are to remain in the state government are numerous and indefinite." (emphasis is mine)