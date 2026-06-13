Lex Greene

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Grounds For Truth's avatar
Grounds For Truth
1h

Another great piece, enjoy your writing sir.

Things that struck me:

The Founders didn’t write a menu. They drew one hard line in the Charters so every generation would have to choose — keep the system built to secure liberty or trade it for the version that always concentrates power until nothing works. The ballot is still that referendum.

They handed the federal outfit a six-item job description and it’s currently zero for six while demanding more power and money to fix what it keeps breaking. That’s not expansion. That’s replacement of the original mission with something that was never authorized.

Socialism and its cousins can’t share oxygen with the Charters. Force the issue and you have to burn the Constitution, at which point the government loses any legitimate right to exist and we’re back to survival of the fittest. The productive are already gone from the states that treat success like a crime. No one left to rob, no system left standing.

Well done sir.

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
2h

The federal government may have been created to secure the 6 things you mention BUT we only delegated 18 powers in which to make law. Those 18 powers are in Art. 1 Sec. 8 of the US Constitution. There are a few administrative things throughout the Constitution but Art. 1 Sec. 8 is the heart of their powers delegated by the states and the people of the states. Any law made/passed outside Art. 1 Sec. 8 is null and void of law and the states have the right and the DUTY to refuse to comply (nullification). EOs pertain only to the employees of the Executive branch in order to implement the laws (only Constitutional laws). The President cannot dictate to the other branches nor to the states and the people of the states. Anyone that says the SC or the Supremacy clause (Article VI Clause 2 clearly states laws passed by the federal government are only the law of the land when they are in pursuance thereof (the Constitution)) overrides Art. 1 Sec. 8 is constitutionally illiterate and needs to take some reading comprehension courses. The SC gave itself an authority not delegated under the Constitution. The Supreme Court has the least amount of authority under the Constitution but we have allowed them to rule supreme over the Constitution and the people.

One of the most constitutionally illiterate SC judges said this:

VERBATIM QUOTE FROM:  Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization  -  Oral arguments – Dec. 1, 2021 statement by Justice Sotomayor to Counselor Stewart:

JUSTICE SOTOMAYOR: “Counsel, there's so much that's not in the Constitution, including the fact that we have the last word. Marbury versus Madison. There is not anything in the Constitution that says that the Court, the Supreme Court, is the last word on what the Constitution means. It was totally novel at that time. And yet, what the Court did was reason from the structure of the Constitution that that's what was intended.”

She was perfectly correct except for her belief they had the right to decide what was intended. Original intent is all that pertains not what some would like the Constitution to mean. It is NOT a living document and can only be change via the amendment process. No law or SC decision can change the REAL meaning of the intent of the Constitution.

“On every question of construction, (Let us) carry ourselves back to the time when the Constitution was adopted, recollect the spirit manifested in the debates, and instead of trying what meaning may be squeezed out of the text, or invented against it, conform to the probable one in which it was passed.” Thomas Jefferson

(Jefferson obviously knew people would stray from the original intent in order to push an agenda)

“The power under the Constitution will always be in the people.” George Washington

“The states being the parties to the constitutional compact, and in their sovereign capacity, it follows of necessity, that there can be no tribunal (a court or forum of justice) above their authority, to decide in the last resort, whether the compact made by them be violated; and consequently that as the parties to it, they must themselves decide in the last resort, such questions as may be of sufficient magnitude to require their interposition.” James Madison (emphasis is mine)

“The several states that formed that instrument (meaning the Constitution), being sovereign and independent, have the unquestionable right to judge of its infraction; and that nullification, by those sovereignties, of all unauthorized acts done under colour of that instrument, is the rightful remedy.”Thomas Jefferson (emphasis

is mine)

In Federalist 45 Madison observed "the powers delegated by the proposed Constitution are few and defined. Those that are to remain in the state government are numerous and indefinite." (emphasis is mine)

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