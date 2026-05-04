I want to speak directly to the young Americans who think they need socialism, just because they don’t think freedom can work for them!

#1 - Socialism is Communism

When it comes to political systems, there’s literally only one difference between communism and socialism. In both cases, government is empowered to rule over every facet and corner of human life. Both are forms of “authoritarianism” and “totalitarianism,” true “fascism.” Different versions of the same thing, with the same outcome.

While communism has often been forced upon societies by brute violence, socialism requires useful idiots to vote for it.

“Democracy is the Road to Socialism” - Karl Marx

Marx was not a Marxist or Socialist. He was an avowed “communist.” His theory in socialism was merely the stepping stone between freedom and bondage. His theory was based upon convincing a society to vote for communism, democratically, under the guise of socialism.

#2 - Freedom Requires Capitalism

Capitalism is individual financial freedom. Each person decides their own financial position in life. Everyone is free to become “rich,” maintain an “average financial status,” or become “poor.”

The outcome is determined by the actions of each free individual. Capitalism results in financial freedom for every individual. But not every individual seeks to become wealthy, or has the work ethics, drive or determination to do so. In fact, very few are driven to become “rich.”

But thankfully, some are so driven, as they provide job opportunities, careers, and a standard of living for those who are not driven by wealth.

If you are not “financially free” to determine your own financial well-being, you’re not free at all! No one is!

NOTE: Not to be confused with criminal capitalism, already against the law.

#3 - The Rich Aren’t Stupid

If you think you can “tax the rich” into poverty, you’re wrong. If you are paying attention to the current mass-exodus from democrat cities trying to “tax the rich” for benefit of their socialism, you should have figured this out already.

People smart enough to become “rich” are also smart enough to prevent you from stealing their property. They didn’t get “rich” by being stupid!

The “rich” have options that you don’t have. When they don’t like how you change the rules of the game, to harm them and benefit yourselves, they simply take their assets and leave the game.

The socialist spending does not stop just because “the rich” left town before you could rob them of their property. When the “rich” won’t let you tax them into poverty, and they won’t, who do you think will be taxed?

Right! Those who can’t afford to leave! YOU!

The poor can’t pay taxes and the “rich” will only tolerate so much in over-taxation. The “middle class” is where the invoice lands, every time.

#4 - Free Stuff isn’t Freedom

Nothing on earth is free, not even the air you breathe or water you drink today. There’s no such thing as “free” anything. In fact, what someone told you would be “free,” always turns out to be the most expensive thing in your life.

Everything costs something! If you don’t pay for it with your money, you will pay for it with your freedom.

If we put everyone seeking “free stuff” in one city, fenced them in, and didn’t allow anyone or anything in or out of that city, what do you think would happen to the people in that city?

I’ll tell you what would happen… they would kill each other, stealing from each other, until everyone in the city was dead, except the very best of the criminals.

#5 - Why Are You Still Here in the USA?

If you don’t believe anything I just told you, and you still want to give communism/socialism a try, why are you still here in the USA, where those systems are illegal, because they are “unconstitutional?’

Why haven’t you chosen a communist/socialist country to move to and left?

If you were to ever succeed in forcing communism/socialism upon the USA, all “capitalists” would leave, before you could rape them blind. That would turn the whole country into that city I just mentioned above, wherein only the most proficient criminals could survive.

If you’re so sure of your beliefs, why not just leave and move to any country of your choosing? You do support “global citizenship,” right?

The End

Last, you are the loudest whiners about anyone trying to “control you,” yet you’re also the first to want to control others.

We’re simply not going to allow you to do that here in the USA. Your chances of living a life you want are far better in another country that offers what you want. Because here, we’re only going to tolerate your evil ignorance so long…

As soon as you attempt to force your will upon Americans, you will learn why the 2nd Amendment exists. It exists to prevent you from doing what you’re trying to do.

Your best chance for survival is to seek what you want somewhere else. It isn’t going to work out for you here, even if you steal more elections to do it. Don’t misinterpret patience for acceptance!

Understand?