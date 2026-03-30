If you are 18, you will be voting in the 2026 mid-term elections. If you are 16, you will be voting in the 2028 Presidential elections. If you’re a millennial, GEN Y, you are the first generation raised by leftist village idiots, in your home, your school, your college lecture halls and even in many of your churches. This means you do not know what you need to know to remain a free people!

Most of our “greatest generation” (WWI and WWII) are no longer with us. The people who raised the “boomers” and GEN X to be great American patriots, are leaving us now too. This means that you (16-45 years old) will determine the fate of freedom, liberty and justice in the USA looking forward. If you get it wrong, you get it wrong for all of us, and for what was once the beacon of hope for freedom all over the globe.

Unfortunately, you were not raised on reality.

You grew up under a blanket of anti-American lies. Before you were born, schools still taught the Foundations of Freedom, true American history, basic patriotism, decency and honor. Colleges were places of higher-learning, not deeper indoctrination. News was real journalism, not false propaganda motivated and paid for by extreme left global political agendas.

As a result, you don’t know that the “socialism” you seek is nothing more than self-imposed “communism.” You don’t know that socialism, Marxism, communism, Maoism and fascism are all the same thing, a form of totalitarianism.

totalitarianism, “a form of government that theoretically permits no individual freedom and that seeks to subordinate all aspects of individual life to the authority of the state. Italian dictator Benito Mussolini coined the term totalitario in the early 1920s to characterize the new fascist state of Italy, which he further described as “all within the state, none outside the state, none against the state.”

You probably don’t even know who Nikita Khrushchev was or that he explained in detail exactly how you have been raised, long before you were born.

“You Americans are so gullible. No, you won’t accept communism outright, but we’ll keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you’ll finally wake up and find you already have communism. We won’t have to fight you. We’ll so weaken your economy until you’ll fall like overripe fruit into our hands.” Nikita Khrushchev

Freedom is not a gift from government; it’s a gift from a “free will” God.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” - Declaration of Independence

Our Founders established from the very beginning, that we are “to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them;”

Our Constitution does not create any Rights of the People. It creates very limited Rights, Powers and Duties of the government, “in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity;”

The Bill of Rights is not an enumeration of the Rights of a free people, far too numerous to ever list. It’s a list of things the government is strictly prohibited from ever doing. “Ten of the proposed 12 amendments were ratified by three-fourths of the state legislatures on December 15, 1791. The ratified Articles (Articles 3–12) constitute the first 10 amendments of the Constitution, or the U.S. Bill of Rights.”

Before You Destroy Your Own Futures

Ignorance is merely the absence of knowledge, easily remedied with truthful information, like that which I present to you today.

But stupidity is ignorance despite knowing the truth. This is what the rest of us can no longer tolerate from you. It’s one thing to be absent the facts, and a very different thing to choose ignorance in the presence of facts.

If you insist upon remaining stupid, there’s not much the rest of us can do about that. But if you think we will allow you to end our freedom and that of our children, just so you can remain a fool, think again.

Last, if you think you’re ready to go to war because you grew up playing video games and you’re really good at it, let me give you fair warning. My generation and those before me didn’t grow up playing virtual games. We grew up playing the real games of life, some of them a matter of life and death.

If you want a fight, you’ll eventually get one you have never imagined. Your odds of victory are zero…Never mistake our patience for weakness. We’re simply giving you every opportunity to self-correct, before putting you to sleep. If you’re not a friend of freedom, you’re an enemy of freedom. Get on the right side of history while you can…