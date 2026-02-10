Not much more needs to be said on this subject, other than it is disheartening how many millions in the USA and around the world see no problem with this years Super Bowl halftime show. Aside from no visible talent involved, and twerking men and women parading across the TV screne while fondling themselves, the lyrics to Bunny songs should end the conversation.

It’s not “racist” to demand common decency in the public arena!

Apple was the halftime sponsor, for a reported $50 million. Apple and Apple Music is who put Bad Bunny on that stage, approved by the NFL, of course. According to some reports, Apple essentially owns Bad Bunny. Apple looks to make record profits from Bad Bunny streaming on its music platform, after putting him on the biggest stage in the entire world at the Super Bowl..

But if you are one of the millions in the USA who do not speak Spanish, because English is our language, I’m going to post some translated lyrics from Bad Bunny songs, so that you can see how much worse it really was, compared to how bad you already thought it was…

This form of “entertainment” should have no place on any stage, much less the stage of the single largest public global broadcast on earth!

I will be releasing another piece on the proper way to deal with this insanity. Make sure you catch that piece, because it’s about much more than the NFL.