debcaso
12h

I don't watch the NFL EVER. They are sickening and shameful and prove it here!  It should be strike 3 for most of you.. we have to find a new American sport that appreciates and respects the American people.  I think it is time Puerto Rico becomes a country and lets the rest of us save our money for helping people here on the mainland and make it a tax savings for the people of the USA.

A proud Puerto Rican! How does that translate to his people? He is an embarrassment! I heard a state rep say she was so proud of him as a Puerto Rican. I never heard of the guy!

Translation of Bad Bunny song: Terrible! I know he is only one of many but he is the worst example of decency and talent. Did he work for Epstein?

Linda Kasten
12h

This problem has been going on since the 1970s with the first black rapper started this trend and nonsense. I don’t call it music, and it doesn’t belong anywhere near the music industry. It’s trash, and the blacks have perpetuated this garbage for years now and get away with it, and now other cultures are mimicking. People who listen to it are disgusting. In fact, there are some blacks coming forward and chastising their own race because of the black fog the world has been put under because of their nonsense over the white man. I could go on and on, and unless we stop catering to this “guilt” thing over slavery, this country is doomed.

