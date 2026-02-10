Final Word: NFL & Bad Bunny
Not much more needs to be said on this subject, other than it is disheartening how many millions in the USA and around the world see no problem with this years Super Bowl halftime show. Aside from no visible talent involved, and twerking men and women parading across the TV screne while fondling themselves, the lyrics to Bunny songs should end the conversation.
It’s not “racist” to demand common decency in the public arena!
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Apple was the halftime sponsor, for a reported $50 million. Apple and Apple Music is who put Bad Bunny on that stage, approved by the NFL, of course. According to some reports, Apple essentially owns Bad Bunny. Apple looks to make record profits from Bad Bunny streaming on its music platform, after putting him on the biggest stage in the entire world at the Super Bowl..
But if you are one of the millions in the USA who do not speak Spanish, because English is our language, I’m going to post some translated lyrics from Bad Bunny songs, so that you can see how much worse it really was, compared to how bad you already thought it was…
This form of “entertainment” should have no place on any stage, much less the stage of the single largest public global broadcast on earth!
I will be releasing another piece on the proper way to deal with this insanity. Make sure you catch that piece, because it’s about much more than the NFL.
I don't watch the NFL EVER. They are sickening and shameful and prove it here! It should be strike 3 for most of you.. we have to find a new American sport that appreciates and respects the American people. I think it is time Puerto Rico becomes a country and lets the rest of us save our money for helping people here on the mainland and make it a tax savings for the people of the USA.
A proud Puerto Rican! How does that translate to his people? He is an embarrassment! I heard a state rep say she was so proud of him as a Puerto Rican. I never heard of the guy!
Translation of Bad Bunny song: Terrible! I know he is only one of many but he is the worst example of decency and talent. Did he work for Epstein?
This problem has been going on since the 1970s with the first black rapper started this trend and nonsense. I don’t call it music, and it doesn’t belong anywhere near the music industry. It’s trash, and the blacks have perpetuated this garbage for years now and get away with it, and now other cultures are mimicking. People who listen to it are disgusting. In fact, there are some blacks coming forward and chastising their own race because of the black fog the world has been put under because of their nonsense over the white man. I could go on and on, and unless we stop catering to this “guilt” thing over slavery, this country is doomed.