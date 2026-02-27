When people commit crimes, it’s not the people who catch them and hold them accountable for their actions who are “the bad guys.” Americas Democrat Party has been in steady decline ever since the assassination of JFK. Since 1963, the party has become the most undemocratic anti-American organization in the USA.

But the 2026 State of the Union Address became the final straw that broke the back of the DNC in a matter of minutes.

Democrats have been on the wrong side of every 80/20 issue for years now. If it weren’t for dumbed-down and illegal voters, they would have lost every election since 2000.

But when democrat party voters across the country watched their political heroes refuse to stand up for them, and instead, sit in support of illegal aliens over their own legal voters, that was it for every thinking American, including millions who have voted democrat their entire lives.

WATCH THE CLIP

Conservative voters have known just how anti-American the democrat party had become for years. But it took watching this live in real-time for millions of democrat voters to finally come to the realization that their democrat politicians don’t care anymore about them, than they do MAGA voters.

If you watch how independent voters reacted to this disgusting display of democrat hatred for all things American, the political divide in the USA is shifting, with only dumbed-down democrats and illegals still opposing Trump’s Americans First policies.

Trump didn’t destroy the democrat party; today’s global Marxist democrats did…and they don’t appear to be wising up to this reality anytime soon.

No matter what party or no party you support, no American should ever support any politicians that blatantly and repeatedly puts illegal alien interests ahead of the legal American citizens.

But it’s not possible to be both stupid and free! Today’s democrat voters are the dumbest of the dumb. But you don’t have to take my word for it.

Watch how smart today’s college students are! (video)

But not all democrats are dumbed-down past the point of no return! (video)