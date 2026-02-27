Lex Greene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Brune's avatar
Ed Brune
5h

Don’t think it will matter, they will still vote blue just because MAGA is still around and Trump is still president.. They probably were happy to see that their party didn’t fall for Trump’s trap by standing up. Remember they like that the Texas Democrats leave the state each time they don’t get their way.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
Candis's avatar
Candis
9h

Republicans are now noticing that the GOP doesn't care about them, either. ##PassTheSaveAmericaAct

Reply
Share
2 replies by Lex Greene
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lex Greene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture