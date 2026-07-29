The Associated Press leads with “Anthony Fauci testifies before the U.S. Senate on the origins of COVID 19.” But that my friends, is “FAKE NEWS.” On the poor advice from his scumbag legal counsel, Anthony Fauci has refused to answer any questions at all, instead pleading the 5th Amendment to avoid self-incrimination. Fauci is not testifying, he’s hiding.

However, the 5th Amendment does not apply to a Congressional hearing.

Amendment V

“No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a grand jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the militia, when in actual service in time of war or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offense to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.”

A Congressional hearing is not a “criminal case” under “Federal Indictment.” It’s an effort to discover events that impact all U.S. Citizens and determine the facts concerning events that took place at taxpayer expense, for benefit of the American People.

Anthony Fauci is not in a “criminal trial” today. Therefore, use of the 5th Amendment is not legally applicable to today’s congressional hearings. Fauci was requested to appear voluntarily, but he declined. He was then compelled to appear under subpoena, and could have been prosecuted for ignoring the subpoena.

So, he showed up but was determined to not answer any questions before the American People today, pleading the 5th over and over and over again, instead of answering a single question.

At one point, Fauci’s lead attorney sitting next to him, David Schertler, attempted to interrupt the proceedings. After being warned numerous times to remain silent, the Committee Chair, Rand Paul, had him removed from the hearings.

“David Schertler is a prominent white-collar criminal defense attorney and the founding partner of Schertler Onorato Mead Sears & Manning in Washington, D.C.”

We have seen this circus before. Attorney Schertler is the “go-to-guy” whenever a leftist political figure is under fire, and either may, or is facing criminal indictment. He represented Democrat Robert Menendez in his bribery trial.

“Former Democrat U.S. Senator Robert Menendez was convicted on all 16 federal counts on July 16, 2024, becoming the first sitting member of Congress found guilty of acting as a foreign agent. The Manhattan jury determined he participated in a vast international bribery scheme, accepting gold bars, cash, and a luxury Mercedes-Benz in exchange for political favors benefiting Egypt, Qatar, and New Jersey businessmen.”

Use of the 5th to avoid testifying before Congress and the American people is essentially an admission of guilt. People with nothing to hide, don’t hide behind the 5th Amendment, especially in a Congressional hearing.

In Fauci’s case, members of Congress got ahold of Fauci’s personal diary notes, which demonstrate Fauci’s knowledge of the truth regarding the COVID event and ongoing “gain of function” bioweapons research, which is directly at odds with Fauci’s public statements throughout his mismanagement of the alleged “pandemic.”

Had Fauci not taken the 5th, he would have had to answer for the many discrepancies between his public statements and directives throughout the pandemic, and his private notes to the contrary.

When criminals find themselves in this position, legal counsel will always advise their clients not to answer any questions, by taking the 5th.

But a Congressional hearing isn’t a criminal trial, under criminal indictment. The misuse of the 5th in this regard has become common, especially for political leftists under public scrutiny.

Because Fauci is refusing to answer any questions in today’s hearing, the only way to get to the truth is for Congress to send a “criminal referral” over to the Department of Justice seeking a criminal indictment of Fauci.

Fauci might have been able to avoid that, if he had come forward with the truth today. Instead, this is likely to end up the same way the Menendez trial did, with a criminal trial and conviction.