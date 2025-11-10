The Society of Professional Journalists has established longstanding ethics rules since 1909 in the USA and every “news” reporter is supposed to live within their ethics guidelines or be held accountable when they don’t. There’s nothing more dangerous to any free society than “fake news.” Lying comes in two forms, stating things that are blatantly false, and lies by omission, failing to report anything the people need to know, and have a right to know…

Just as American Law Schools stopped teaching Constitutional Law in favor of British Common Law in the 1940s, Journalism Schools in the USA stopped teaching real ethical journalism at about the same time. Instead, journalists were taught to “make a difference” by sticking to a scripted narrative designed to control and manipulate public perceptions, and thereby, voting trends.

Constitutional Law is no longer practiced in our anti-American runaway Common Law courts, and real journalism no longer presents real news. In both cases, these are nothing more than bastions of leftwing activism now…

More than four years after the “fake J6 news” of some falsely alleged “rightwing insurrection” in D.C. on January 6, 2021, the truth starts to emerge about an event that was used to falsely attack a U.S. President and jail more than a thousand innocent American citizens who had violated no laws.

The BBC has been caught and now exposed for doctoring Trump speech on J6 to create the false narrative that Trump had called for a violent insurrection in his speech that day at the Capitol. (Video Report)

As a result, BBC director general and News CEO resign over Trump documentary edit. But this problem isn’t limited to the BBC and this story.

From the BBC report, American fake news outlets bought in and spent the next few years spewing the same lies designed to make all “MAGA” Americans look like “insurrectionists” - while it’s been extreme leftists in the USA, ANTIFA and BLM, who have been working to overthrow the Constitution and “MAGA” in blue cities across America for years now.

How Bad is it Today?

There are only three international major mainstream news agencies today, The Associated Press (AP), the United Press International (UPI), and Reuters. Almost all “news” in the USA comes not from U.S. journalists, but from these three international news agencies. Pick up any local paper in the USA and note where their stories originated. One of these three is the source of most reporting in the USA. All three are “left-leaning.”

In addition, only six international corporations own over 90% of all news groups in the USA.

Cable Stations like CNN, MSNBC and Fox News are not licensed news agencies. They are entertainment cable networks, not journalism. Only networks like ABC, NBC, CBS, NPR and PBS hold a news license in the USA. But none of them adhere to Journalistic Ethics Standards and they haven’t for decades…

Society of Professional Journalists Standards

· Seek Truth and Report It

· Minimize Harm

· Act Independently

· Be Accountable and Transparent

The U.S. Agency for Global Media is supposed to hold all journalists and news outlets accountable for generating or spreading “fake news.” Yet still today, even under a second Trump Administration, “fake news” is all we get in the USA and not one outlet has been held accountable for lying to the American people on a daily basis.

The Fatal Impact of Fake News

The only way to know what’s going on in the world is to leave propaganda machines operating as U.S. News, and search for information in foreign outlets on the ground in those foreign countries. But then, you can run into the likes of the BBC. And with AI and CGI, even videos are being doctored now.

Just a week ago, young voters allegedly voted for Muslims and Marxists in every election held on November 4th. The fake news media is reporting it as “a shift to blue and a huge victory for the Democrat Party.” However, none of the winners last week were “democrats.” They were all anti-American Marxists and Muslims, now in control of the Democrat Party.

The Democrat Party is in somewhat of an internal civil war for control of the party and as of today, the Marxists and Muslims are winning. Corrupt old democrats like Pelosi and Schumer are on the outs, as young voters replace them with openly anti-American enemies of the state.

This is only possible in the USA as a result of indoctrination masquerading as education, and false propaganda imitating news.

Unless we do something about the total lack of real journalism in the USA, and real education as well, matters are only going to get worse. Young people are voting themselves and everyone else into tyranny and bondage and they are entirely clueless about it.

Social media censorship continues as well. X is as censored today as it was before Musk bought it. A few years ago now, I was even shutdown and banned on “Truth Social” for posting hard indisputable facts about Barack Obama…his true history.

Everyone is referring to the USA as a “democracy” knowing full-well that the USA is a Constitutional Republic, something the opposite of a pure democracy. The people talking about “saving our democracy” are in reality, destroying our republic.

No doubt, Trump is facing a total disaster and overwhelming odds. He is working with the enemy inside the gates and embedded everywhere around him, including some of his advisors.

As I have stated repeatedly for years, the American People have to engage because Trump by himself, cannot complete the mission and we will run out of time and opportunity very soon if certain things are not addressed and fixed immediately.

Yes, election fraud remains a HUGE problem, and it will rear its ugly head again in the 2026 mid-terms, unless we deal with it first. Yes, illegals voted in the November 4 elections. What else do you expect from the “sanctuary” cities and states? Young female voters are the new biggest problem in the USA!

Ever since Eve in the Garden!

But the first step in righting this ship begins with ending “fake news.” If we don’t do this, there’s no hope for truthful journalism in America, and as a result, no chance for well-informed voters! JUNK IN can only produce JUNK OUT and that’s what we’re seeing all over our country today!