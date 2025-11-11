Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara D's avatar
Barbara D
Nov 11

That was the best,informative info about all the groups, probably NGOs getting tax payer money or the recipients the way the dems funnel money back to their groups. There is a book written by David Horowitz, Leviathan” and it shows all the money the left has compared to the right. Follow the money, follow the evil they can do. It is not about R vs D, left vs right but about good vs evil. Right in front of our eyes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
Nov 11

I have said for years the one way to end a lot of the corporate crime is to end ALL 501(c) tax exemptions. ALL of them. There is no reason that anyone or any organization should not pay taxes. The vast majority of these tax exemptions organizations are corrupt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Lex Greene
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture