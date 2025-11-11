Isn’t it interesting to hear everyone suddenly talking about “constitutional rights,” “defending democracy” and “human rights” at a time when the USA is quite clearly under attack from within and abroad, by many of these same folks? If you are still trying to figure out why millions of Americans are so twisted inside-out, upside-down and backwards to the point they are voting against their own futures and freedom, this should answer any questions on the subject.

SPECIAL NOTE: Most people try to understand what’s broken and what to do about it, without taking the time to establish the proper foundations upon which to properly understand the problems or solutions. That’s like knowing the foundation of your house is crumbling, and your solution is to do a new interior paint job. Nice color, but the house is still going to collapse!

They Are Attacking our Foundations

Confusing and confounding millions of ill-educated ignorant Americans are numerous 501 type (tax exempt) groups which are intentionally designed to mislead Americans into self-destruction, under the guise of “saving democracy” while perverting and undermining real “constitutional rights.”

1. The Soros Open Society Foundation - Most half-awake Americans know something about this one, but if they understood everything about it, they would not allow it to exist in the USA.

2. The ACLU - Most Americans have heard of this group too. But if they understood what this group is actually doing to destroy the USA, they wouldn’t allow it to exist either.

3. Human Rights First - Most Americans have never heard of this group. Once again, it should not be allowed to operate on American soil.

4. The Center for Constitutional Rights - Even I had not heard of this group until recently. But this is just one of many anti-American 501 groups undermining constitutional law under the guise of fighting for “constitutional rights.”

5. The Sothern Poverty Law Center - I have known about this organization for decades and watched them work to destroy America via the legal system as legal advisors to the Democrat Party, including developing target lists of “patriotic citizens,” businesses and organizations for the Democrats to attack via “lawfare” over the years.

These are just five examples of tax-exempt organizations operating on American soil to destroy the USA and its Constitutional Republican form of government, while pretending to champion foundational American principles and values.

In addition to anti-American education, mass media, social media and entertainment, this is how the extreme anti-American left has gripped the hearts and minds of young people and convinced them to imprison themselves via elections, and protest every true American principle and value, while thinking they are fighting for America.

These are five of the most dangerous organizations destroying the USA from within today and none of them should have ever been allowed to operate on American soil. Yet, they still do as of today!

What Makes Them So Dangerous?

· When any of these groups talk about “constitutional rights,” they are not talking about the rights of the American people. They are talking about granting “constitutional rights” to millions of foreign invaders in our country illegally, while they also work to take away Americans rights, such as the 2nd Amendment.

· When any of these groups talk about “democracy,” they are not talking about our constitutional form of self-governance, they are talking about global Marxism, which requires throwing out our constitution.

· When any of these groups talk about “human rights,” they are not talking about Islam murdering innocent people all over the world, or the mass destruction caused by ANTIFA and BLM, or the human rights of every person to be secure in their privacy and belongings. They are talking about granting taxpayer-funded benefits to people who don’t earn them, including millions in our country illegally, to include illegal voting rights.

· When these groups talk about “free speech,” they are not talking about the right of TPUSA to speak freely on college campuses, or your right to speak freely on heavily censored social media. They are talking only about the right of those who hate everything about America to burn cities, loot businesses, and attack innocent people and burn the American flag, while they march in our streets in support of known terror groups like Hamas.

· When they talk about “equity,” they are not talking about “equality.” They are talking about stealing from those who earn what they have and giving it to those who do not earn anything they have. They are not talking about “equal opportunities,” but instead, equal outcomes for unequal input.

· These groups hate legal American Citizen. They want to replace all legal citizens with illegal foreign invaders and dumbed-down kids they can control. They label all legal citizens “white supremacists, Nazis, Fascists, and bigots” for just protecting our own country and way of life.

· One of the biggest grocery chains in the USA, Kroger, is closing 100 stores and laying off 9000 employees right before the holidays, due to mass violence and theft in BLUE sanctuary cities backed by these groups and run by democrats.

These groups are not controlled by the Democrat Party — they control the Democrat Party.

Links are provided for each of these groups. Take the time to use these links to look into what each of these groups actually stands for and what they do. If you do that, you will agree with me that none of them should be allowed on American soil.

STOP BEING CONNED! Stop being disinterested and disengaged… That’s how we got here and we can never get out of this hell unless we all know what to do and do it!