Lex Greene

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Pnoldguy
Oct 2

The other problem is if the rules of law are not ENFORCED, then they become meaningless by default. This has been the problem for a long time. Those that REpreSENT us have failed to do what they have been Selected to do.

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Karen Bracken
Oct 4

Outstanding article. If every American would read this easy to comprehend article we could get on the road to bringing this country back. Any act by the federal government that violates the US Constitution is NULL and VOID of law and it is the right and the duty of the states and the people of the states to nullify (refuse to comply). Clauses do not extend their authority beyond the heart of the Constitution in Art. 1 Sec. 8.

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