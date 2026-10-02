The U.S. Constitution did not form a “democracy.” It formed a Constitutional Republic and guaranteed every state and every citizen a “republican form of government” under the U.S. Constitution’s Guarantee Clause (Article IV, Section 4).

Just ONE THING separates the two different systems….

“THE RULE OF LAW”

In a “democracy,” the mob, any majority, is free to infringe upon the rights of any minority group by simple popular vote, which is why the LEFT is pushing a “popular vote” measure for our elections.

But in our Republic, a majority of voters are prohibited from infringing upon the protected rights of any minority, due to The Rule of Law.

People can vote for whatever they want, but they cannot have it, if they are violating anyone else’s protected rights under the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

The Rule of Law must Prevail.

In terms of the Federal and State governments authorized by their respective Constitutions, anything that is prohibited by, or is an infringement upon the guaranteed rights of others, is unlawful in the USA and therefore, prohibited.

EXAMPLE: All other forms of government, other than “a republican form” guaranteed in the Constitution, is an unlawful form of government, a form not authorized by the Constitution. This includes a pure democracy by popular vote, communism, socialism, Marxism, Maoism, Leninism, Stalinism, Naziism, fascism, Sharia and all forms of totalitarian government, even if the people are foolish enough to vote for it.

This is why the DSA USA Democrat Party is currently openly calling for the overthrow of the Charters of Freedom. They know that these founding documents prohibit what they are trying to institute in the USA, even if their dumbed-down voters don’t.

The Final Arbiters

The final arbiter’s of what is or is not constitutional is not the unelected political appointees sitting on the courts somewhere. They have a right to their opinions, but those opinions are not in any way legally binding. (See Article I which grants sole lawmaking powers to Congress, not the courts.)

“In the 1803 landmark case Marbury v. Madison, Chief Justice John Marshall declared that “a law repugnant to the Constitution is void;” … and so are unconstitutional election results!

The legal American Citizens of the USA are the final arbiters of what is or is not constitutional in the United States. Our government is not a party to the Founding documents; they are just the subject and result thereof. The People and the States are the parties to that compact which created government.

Fortunately, our Founders were wise enough to not write The Foundations of Freedom in legalese, but in plain English instead. Anyone able to read and comprehend English can properly interpret the Founding Documents for themselves. No one needs a lawyer or judge to explain plain English. Whenever in doubt, use a proper period Dictionary to discern the true Founders Intent. I say “proper period dictionary” as definitions have been altered by academia over time.

Unfortunately, millions of Americans have been dumbed-down enough to vote for their own demise these days, instead of voting for their own freedom, liberty and justice.

But the good news is…they can vote for it, but cannot lawfully institute their wishes…because what they want is prohibited by the U.S. Constitution, The Bill of Rights and most if not all State Constitutions.

This is why the DSA USA Democrat Party is now openly calling for the complete overthrow of our Founding Documents. They know that our Constitution prohibits everything they are trying to do, even if their dumbed-down voters don’t know.

If they were ever successful in rendering our Constitution null and void, the federal government would no longer have any right to exist at all, as it only exists under the terms and conditions in a compact with the American people who agreed to the Constitution in 1787 and the Bill of Rights in 1789.

Stupid is as stupid does….but the rest of us don’t have to go along with it!