Because Americans do not have access to real journalism, they only know what “the deep state” wants them to know. Modern opinions are largely based upon “fake news.” But it isn’t that hard to figure out if you want to know truth!

Since nearly every country on earth is in debt, where did all the money go?

According to CIA World Reports, here are the 20 most bankrupt nations on earth today… based upon 2025 numbers. For these countries, they are unable to “produce” their way out of debt.

Palau - 5968% debt to GDP - $1.1-million per citizen Luxembourg - 4052% debt to GDP - $5.85-million per citizen Mauritius - 1156% debt to GDP - $150,096 per citizen Malta - 912.41% debt to GDP - $368,190 per citizen Cyprus - 837.83% debt to GDP - $301,614 per citizen Ireland - 562.93% debt to GDP - $614,404 per citizen Hong Kong - 456.21% debt to GDP - $255,645 per citizen Singapore - 383.29% debt to GDP - $356,645 per citizen Netherlands - 345.55% debt to GDP - $243,753 per citizen United Kingdom - 293.48% debt to GDP - $152,271 per citizen France - 249.57% debt to GDP - $119,450 per citizen Belgium - 239.72% debt to GDP - $139,901 per citizen Greece - 232.97% debt to GDP - $59,398 per citizen Switzerland - 232.5% debt to GDP - $257,429 per citizen Finland - 214.62% debt to GDP - $121,797 per citizen Sudan - 202.12% debt to GDP - $1,237 per citizen Monaco - 187.84% debt to GDP - $430,057 per citizen Sweden - 175.1% debt to GDP - $105,643 per citizen Mongolia - 169.15% debt to GDP - $10,591 per citizen Spain - 156.81% debt to GDP - $58,392 per citizen

Although the USA currently holds the most public debt in the world, it is also the largest economy in the world, resulting in a debt to GDP ratio of 88.45% and a current per-citizen debt of over $75,852 for every man, woman and child in the USA. (The USA is now over $38-trillion in public debt.)

What should be quite clear to everyone reading this report today is the reality that “governments” have been bankrupting their citizens all over the world for many years now!

Communism and socialism have been in steady decline around the globe since the fall of the Soviet Empire. These systems of “top-down” economics have failed everywhere on earth it has been tried. (Source)

Every Communist Country in the World (circa 2021)

China (People’s Republic of China) North Korea (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) Cuba (Republic of Cuba) Vietnam (Socialist Republic of Vietnam) Laos (Lao People’s Democratic Republic)

“Despite communism’s theoretical vision of equality so pure that governments themselves are unnecessary, real-world communist countries typically have overbearing, oppressive governments that maintain tight control over their citizens.”

Socialist Countries of the World

Countries that have constitutional references to socialism and are thus considered to be socialist states include Bangladesh, Eritrea, Guyana, India, Nepal, Nicaragua, Portugal, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania.

“This list was actually much longer in years past. However, many formerly socialist economies have evolved to embrace more elements of capitalism over the past half-century and have begun deleting socialism from their constitutions as well as their economies.”

Former Socialist Countries of the World

Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Belarus, Benin, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Cape Verde, Chad, Congo, Czechoslovakia, Djibouti, East Germany (reunited with West Germany), Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Grenada, Guinea, Hungary, Iraq, Libya, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, North Korea, North Vietnam, Poland, Romania, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Yemen, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Ukraine, Union of Soviet Socialis Republics (USSR), Yugoslavia, and Zambia.

States Currently Governed by Socialist or Communist Parties

“In many cases, while a country may have become more democratic and/or capitalist and removed references to socialism/communism from their constitution, the ruling political party still operates based upon socialist/communist principles:”

Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Bangladesh, Barbados, Bolivia, Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Mozambique, Namibia, Mepal, Nicaragua, Peru, Portugal, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Syria, Tanzania, Venezuela, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile in the USA, young Americans have been lied to and academically indoctrinated to desire socialism in the USA, believing that the failed ideas of Karl Marx, economic concepts which Marx actually stole from Friedrich Engels, offer a better future of freedom than Americas “free market economics,” aka “capitalism.”

Yet, the rest of the world where citizens learned the pitfalls of communism and socialism the hard way, first hand, citizens are fast dumping these failed concepts and moving towards American free market economics.

Contrary to popular propaganda in the USA, Putin has actually led Russia out of communist poverty into free market prosperity following his experience with the fall of the Soviet Empire. Today, Russia has a debt to GDP ratio of only 13.23%…one of the lowest anywhere in the world, with a per-citizen public debt of only $1,989.

China appears as an exception to the rule in this report, with only a reported 12.88% debt to GDP rate and $1,787 in public debt per citizen.

However, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in control of China is world famous for issuing false reports. The CCP has also been mass-printing a fake currency which is essentially worthless in reality and relies heavily on slave labor and total control over the assets of their citizens to keep the regime propped up and in power.

But when we take a good hard close up look at real world economics, it’s clear that countries all over the world are in far worse shape than the USA, many incapable of ever producing their way out of debt.

This includes most if not all EU nations that first went bankrupt due to instituting socialism in government and have now been taken over via mass illegal migration from 3rd world civilizations to the point that the EU nations of the past are barely recognizable today, with many fleeing these countries just like Americans are fleeing socialist “sanctuaries” in the USA.

Leftists will try to “tax” their way out of the mess they created. “The rich” won’t let anyone tax them more than they will allow and ‘the poor” can’t pay. Guess who gets the bill in the end?

People who can, will always leave for greener pastures when they see no hope for their original homes. But when the USA falls, there will be nowhere on earth to seek refuge…

My final word on this: Debt is not a problem so long as you have the productivity and revenue to properly manage the debt. This is why socialism fails, it causes a total collapse in productivity. The important factor is your debt to productivity ratio. When debt reaches a level that you cannot produce your way out of debt, it’s all over. It’s just a matter of time before the house of cards collapses…