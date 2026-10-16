Lex Greene

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Lex Greene
Oct 16

Here's what I think would happen....just for starters!

1. People would no longer look at political office as a place to get rich quick.

2. People would no longer think they are above the people they serve.

3. People would relate better to the people they work for.

4. Those who violate their oaths wouldn't be able to stick around for the next election.

5. Gross overspending would cease in terms of politicians expense accounts.

6. No one would look at politics as a retirement plan.

7. Their well-being would be dependent upon the well-being of taxpayers.

8. Crimes would get punished quickly, and not at taxpayer expense.

9. Politicians would learn to respect the people they serve.

10. The people would be back in control of their government!

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Mancel fountaine
Oct 16

Thank u that sounds perfect to me that’s the way it should be and I think we need to stay on top of it until they r held to these rules it’s only fair for a civil servant they have been acting like kings or mafia crime bosses we would have a good country again if they were made to abide by these rules

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