WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF….

ALL government pay was limited and tied to the national average per capita income from the previous year? Public servants cannot make more than the people they work for, and to make more, they have to institute policies that raise the average per capita income of all taxpayers. No insider trading in any government office or job. The same ObamaCare as anyone else at the same price, while in office. A monthly audit of every government expense account for government business only, with any inappropriate expenses recovered immediately before any more can be offered. Government apartment housing in D.C. during your term, no other housing options while in service, equal to Military base living standards. A full report card based upon accomplishments published in public before you can seek reelection. No golden parachute retirement plans, other than the same plans available to all taxpayers. Immediate removal from office for any breach of Oath. No slush funds for paying off accusers of crimes committed while in office. No immunity from criminal prosecution just because someone is a political figure, other than existing Oval Office immunity until a person has been removed by impeachment first.

In other words, what if our government was actually constitutional?

WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF???