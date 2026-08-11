Whether you believe in scripture about the beginning of man in the Garden of Eden, or think it’s just a good metaphor to teach important lessons about the nature of mankind, experience here on earth has proven the lesson to be of great value.

For many years now, when joking around with women in my life who had demonstrated poor decision-making, I would say to them, “Ever since Eve in the Garden,” meaning, women have been a problem since the very beginning of time.

I always said it in a joking manner, but they all knew that I also meant it.

Before anyone thinks there’s a need to point out the obvious, I’ll just concede that there are always exceptions to the rule, every rule. But we should never make important decisions on the basis of the exceptions. We must make decisions on the basis of the rule, which applies in most cases.

Like it or not, men and women are not the same, not just physically or biologically, but mentally and emotionally too. They are created differently for a reason. Both have different values necessary to the advancement of humanity, because they are designed to have different roles. It isn’t about who has more value, but rather who has which set of values.

Man, the “hunter-gatherers and family providers and protecters,” are not just physically built for the job, they are also wired for the job, prone to making decisions on the basis of facts and logic. Yes, there are exceptions…

Woman, the “nurturers, lovers, and mother lion protectors of the young,” responsible for raising the next generation of decent, honorable members of society, are prone to making decisions of the heart, based on emotion and feelings. And yes, there are exceptions here too.

But like it or not, believe it or not, we are wired differently from the start. As a result, we see problems differently, and solutions differently as well. You can try to ignore it if you like, but you can’t escape it. This is as much a law of Nature as is gravity. You can hate it and deny it all you want, but you can’t escape it.

All Good Cons need a Willing Victim

As the story goes, Satan, the serpent in the garden, did not attempt to lure Adam into violating God’s only law, to not partake of the fruit of the tree of knowledge, the tree of good and evil.

Instead, the serpent chose to lure Eve into violating God’s only law, who then lured Adam into following Eve’s wishes.

Why? — Because Eve was more susceptible, open to Satan’s evil con. She was more likely to fall prey to Satan’s con simply because she was more likely to decide on the basis of her “feelings” and “emotions” than Adam would.

Tell me you don’t see this playing out over and over again, for thousands of years since.

Today, the American female vote has become a direct threat to American freedom, peace and prosperity. The voting trends are not just undeniable; they are downright frightening.

For the past 50 years, the abortion of over 70 million innocent American children has been the single largest cause of innocent death in America. It has also been the #1 issue driving the female vote for the past 50 years. Why? Because it’s an “emotional issue.”

“Women consistently vote at higher rates than men in U.S. presidential elections, comprising approximately 53–54% of the electorate since 1980, while men make up the remaining 46–47%.”

Female voters greatly outnumber male voters in the USA and they have ever since 1980. They have the electoral power to outvote male voters in every election cycle, and they have had for the past 46 years.

For many years now, women have also been more politically active than men, registering and voting at a higher rate than men do, which further increases the power of the female vote.

But what do they vote for, and against?

“In particular, scholars have found that women are more likely to support a larger national government, increased gun control regulations, the legalization of same-sex marriage, and pro-choice positions on abortion. Women also tend to express higher levels of support on compassion issues such as welfare and health policy, issue positions that scholars argue may be an extension of women’s greater propensity to feel and express empathy.”

This has resulted in the female vote shifting the country further and further LEFT since 1980, until we arrive at today when 85% of NYC female voters (age 18-29) voted to elect Muslim-Marxist Mamdani, despite him having zero leadership experience and belonging to two militant groups determined to destroy freedom, liberty and justice in the USA.

They don’t even realize that they (females 18-29) are the primary targets for rape and murder under Islamic Rule, backed by 1400 years of consistent history all around the globe.

Meanwhile, male voters seem to have walked off the job, allowing the female vote to rule the day.

Female votes outnumber male voters, outpace male voters in both voter registration, voter unity, and showing up at the polls. They don’t vote for freedom, liberty or justice though. They overwhelmingly vote for larger national government, increased gun control regulations, more socialist spending, the legalization of same-sex marriage, the illegal invasion of our country, known terrorists and communists, and abortion.

They also fill our streets in support of illegal migration, anti-law enforcement, anti-ICE, Hamas terrorists and the most brutal government regime in modern times, Islamic terrorists in charge of Iran.

They are the base of the Democratic-Communist Party today.

Ever since Eve in the garden…this has been a problem for all societies.

The USA would not be on the brink of utter destruction today, if not for the 19th Amendment. (1920)

“The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”

They are also at the root of our current shift into a genderless society, where everyone will eventually end up a member of a unisex nation or global commune.

Once there, Americans will no longer be able to populate our country with our own citizens, in support of borderless states that are no longer sovereign, free, or secure.

Now, before you say it, I love true “women.” Not baby-murderers, men who dress like women, or citizens of any gender that constantly vote for the total destruction of our country. My wife, grandmothers, mother, sisters, sisters-in-law, daughter and daughter-in-law are NOT the problem. They all agree with everything I’m saying here.

In fact, in the past few years, I have had numerous fantastic women say to me, “I am willing to give up my right to vote, if it will stop the crazy evil women from voting us all into hell.”

More than any time in 250 years of our history, if real men and real women don’t stand together, unified against what can only be called “evil,” females who hate everything about our country will soon destroy it completely.

November 3, 2026, will be the last peaceful chance we have to stop it all and return our country to the decent, moral and ethical country it was once blessed to be!