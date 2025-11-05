WARNING: Before I start, let me just tell you all up front, I will never apologize for speaking the absolute truth! It’s not my job to protect any silly over-sensitive feelings. It’s my job to protect my country and my family and speak the cold hard truth, no matter who it offends.

So, as the story goes, God created Adam in his own likeness, then Eve from one of Adam’s ribs, to be his mate and helper. It was a perfect world, until the serpent (Satan) conned Eve into violating the only law God had given them, “do not partake of that tree at the center of the garden.” And it was Eve who conned Adam into violating God’s one and only law…

That tree was called the Tree of Knowledge…

God’s gift of “free will” was almost immediately used to violate God’s only law, and the end of paradise for Adam and Eve was the natural consequence of their choices…

For the first 105-years in the USA, this little newly born country called America excelled at literally everything, fast becoming the envy of the world and the beacon of hope for all who dreamed of freedom one day, from all over the globe.

It was indeed “a man’s world” and I mean real men, not the sissified poor excuse for men we see today, many of them in dresses now.

But just like Eve wanted to lead in the Garden, women wanted to lead here too.

The original “women’s suffrage” movement wasn’t just to gain a right to vote, a right that was never prohibited by anything in the Founding Charters of Freedom. The movement started in Seneca Falls, NY around 1848 and it was focused less on voting rights, and more on broader educational and professional opportunities for women and the right of married women to control their wages and property. The group was also entirely against the 15th Amendment, granting former slave families legal citizenship in the USA.

In other words, it was an entirely selfish movement, just as Eve’s determination to eat from the Tree of Knowledge was fatally selfish.

In 1920, following the first socialist President in the USA, Wilson, and just ahead of the Great Depression, the 19th Amendment was ratified guaranteeing all an equal right to vote, regardless of gender or sex.

It wasn’t long after that the country was shifting to the left in the election of President FDR and corrupt murderer of JFK, LB Johnson. Later it was corrupt females like Hillary Clinton who brought down republican President Nixon using fraudulent evidence. It wasn’t much longer before female voters elected career professional pervert Bill Clinton and even defended him against impeachment despite his being caught guilty in inappropriate activities in the White House with a young intern, and lying about it under oath.

Had it not been for female voters, the greatest foreign agent fraud to ever illegally and unconstitutionally occupy the Oval Office, Barack Hussein Obama, and his mini-me Joe Biden would have never been elected.

Our country would not be on the brink of total collapse today, if this was not how female voters have chosen to use their free will to destroy our country.

But let’s be brutally honest here…what would you expect from a group of people who demand the right to murder their own innocent children, as merely a form of birth control? What good could ever come from such individuals?

A majority of females have voted LEFT, against the USA, the Constitution, Freedom, Liberty and Justice, ever since they had a vote. Ever since Roe v. Wade in the 70s, they have voted LEFT for just two reasons…including electing more and more female leftists to power.

They demand the right to kill their own children. And to force taxpayers to pay for the kids they don’t murder, in their fatherless homes.

It’s time to face the reality that pretty much none of the political evil we are dealing with today, would have ever existed, if not for female voters!

Not all female voters of course, but a clear majority of female voters.

Fast-forward to 2025

Just yesterday, Muslim-Marxist fake “democrats” ran a clean sweep in every election across the country. Most responsible for this disaster is the young female vote, who now qualify as the worst Americans in America.

Watch the young females celebrating the election of Muslim-Marxist Mamdani in NYC.

I can’t wait to see them forced to live under Sharia Law… can you?

I’m not suggesting we should repeal the 19th Amendment, not yet anyway.

What I am suggesting is it falls to GOOD females in America to start changing the grossly ignorant hearts and minds of the BAD female voters. Just as Charlie Kirk took the truth to young people in high schools and on the college campuses, GOOD females should organize to take the truth to BAD females voting against the USA for all the wrong reasons.

Young females care nothing about what men think about anything, just as young people care nothing about the wisdom us old folks could teach them. But they might care about what GOOD women have to teach them about what makes a great society, and what destroys one.