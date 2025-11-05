Ever Since Eve in the Garden
Circa 2025
WARNING: Before I start, let me just tell you all up front, I will never apologize for speaking the absolute truth! It’s not my job to protect any silly over-sensitive feelings. It’s my job to protect my country and my family and speak the cold hard truth, no matter who it offends.
So, as the story goes, God created Adam in his own likeness, then Eve from one of Adam’s ribs, to be his mate and helper. It was a perfect world, until the serpent (Satan) conned Eve into violating the only law God had given them, “do not partake of that tree at the center of the garden.” And it was Eve who conned Adam into violating God’s one and only law…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
That tree was called the Tree of Knowledge…
God’s gift of “free will” was almost immediately used to violate God’s only law, and the end of paradise for Adam and Eve was the natural consequence of their choices…
For the first 105-years in the USA, this little newly born country called America excelled at literally everything, fast becoming the envy of the world and the beacon of hope for all who dreamed of freedom one day, from all over the globe.
It was indeed “a man’s world” and I mean real men, not the sissified poor excuse for men we see today, many of them in dresses now.
But just like Eve wanted to lead in the Garden, women wanted to lead here too.
The original “women’s suffrage” movement wasn’t just to gain a right to vote, a right that was never prohibited by anything in the Founding Charters of Freedom. The movement started in Seneca Falls, NY around 1848 and it was focused less on voting rights, and more on broader educational and professional opportunities for women and the right of married women to control their wages and property. The group was also entirely against the 15th Amendment, granting former slave families legal citizenship in the USA.
In other words, it was an entirely selfish movement, just as Eve’s determination to eat from the Tree of Knowledge was fatally selfish.
In 1920, following the first socialist President in the USA, Wilson, and just ahead of the Great Depression, the 19th Amendment was ratified guaranteeing all an equal right to vote, regardless of gender or sex.
It wasn’t long after that the country was shifting to the left in the election of President FDR and corrupt murderer of JFK, LB Johnson. Later it was corrupt females like Hillary Clinton who brought down republican President Nixon using fraudulent evidence. It wasn’t much longer before female voters elected career professional pervert Bill Clinton and even defended him against impeachment despite his being caught guilty in inappropriate activities in the White House with a young intern, and lying about it under oath.
Had it not been for female voters, the greatest foreign agent fraud to ever illegally and unconstitutionally occupy the Oval Office, Barack Hussein Obama, and his mini-me Joe Biden would have never been elected.
Our country would not be on the brink of total collapse today, if this was not how female voters have chosen to use their free will to destroy our country.
But let’s be brutally honest here…what would you expect from a group of people who demand the right to murder their own innocent children, as merely a form of birth control? What good could ever come from such individuals?
A majority of females have voted LEFT, against the USA, the Constitution, Freedom, Liberty and Justice, ever since they had a vote. Ever since Roe v. Wade in the 70s, they have voted LEFT for just two reasons…including electing more and more female leftists to power.
They demand the right to kill their own children.
And to force taxpayers to pay for the kids they don’t murder, in their fatherless homes.
It’s time to face the reality that pretty much none of the political evil we are dealing with today, would have ever existed, if not for female voters!
Not all female voters of course, but a clear majority of female voters.
Fast-forward to 2025
Just yesterday, Muslim-Marxist fake “democrats” ran a clean sweep in every election across the country. Most responsible for this disaster is the young female vote, who now qualify as the worst Americans in America.
Watch the young females celebrating the election of Muslim-Marxist Mamdani in NYC.
I can’t wait to see them forced to live under Sharia Law… can you?
I’m not suggesting we should repeal the 19th Amendment, not yet anyway.
What I am suggesting is it falls to GOOD females in America to start changing the grossly ignorant hearts and minds of the BAD female voters. Just as Charlie Kirk took the truth to young people in high schools and on the college campuses, GOOD females should organize to take the truth to BAD females voting against the USA for all the wrong reasons.
Young females care nothing about what men think about anything, just as young people care nothing about the wisdom us old folks could teach them. But they might care about what GOOD women have to teach them about what makes a great society, and what destroys one.
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Lex, Back in the 60s, when women wanted equal opportunities and pay, we were watching the news. My aunt, who, when my uncle couldn’t get enough hired help on the ranch she would fill in wherever she could. One evening, we were watching the news, and women were marching and protesting, and my aunt said they wanted equal work and pay. That should work for your uncle; then they would know that not having to work like a man is a blessing.
Why do women persist in their drive to be “equal” or greater than men? Biologically, they cannot be equal to men because of their physiology and the biological design (and we’re not talking about brain power either). Women were designed for a specific purpose, childbearing and domestic organization. Women are softer emotionally for a purpose: to nurture children and be a loving support for her husband, her MAN. This doesn’t mean that she cannot find fulfillment outside the home, it only means she was DESIGNED differently for a reason. As a red-blooded, Christian Conservative American WOMAN, I can go toe to toe with a dude and not break a sweat…but I never surrender my femininity in the process. It’s NATURAL to be a girl in a girls’ body.
So why then, do the feminists cause such a ruckus trying to be “all that and corn chips”? Because they are under the delusion they can replace the Man in his role. They have been DECEIVED. True feminists are most often sexually frustrated and have a warped concept of their power, OR they have been abused in any number of ways, and they reject/suppress their femininity as a self-defense mechanism. (Oversimplification but for brevity sake…)
How did this happen in the first place?
“And the LORD God said unto the woman, What is this that thou hast done? And the woman said, The serpent beguiled me, and I did eat. . . Unto the woman he said, I will greatly multiply thy sorrow and thy conception; in sorrow thou shalt bring forth children; and thy desire shall be to thy husband, and he shall rule over thee.” Gen 3:13, 16
Translated into understandable terms today, the roles had been unnaturally reversed in the Garden. Eve had taken over the decision making and Adam was going to have to spend the rest of his existence (and the line of men that have followed since then) trying to keep the woman in line. We were designed with divine roles, NATURAL ROLES, that when adhered to, fulfill us like nothing else can.
That’s WHY it takes an ovum and a male gamete to unite to bring another human life into existence. 2 women cannot fertilize each other, likewise for men…no matter what anyone tells you. It’s biologically IMPOSIBLE.
Pastor Dr John MacArthur, preached on this and it blew me away. According to the Hebraic meanings of the words in Genesis, wives are to SUBMIT to their husbands, NOT TO BE CONSIDERED OF LESS STATURE than the man, but in respect of the divine design of the union. Husbands are to be responsible for and protect and love their wives. In the garden, they both failed. They both stepped out of their divinely designed roles and switched places.
And the world has suffered for it. Not all apples are equal.