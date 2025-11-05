Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Delmer Eldred's avatar
Delmer Eldred
Nov 6

Lex, Back in the 60s, when women wanted equal opportunities and pay, we were watching the news. My aunt, who, when my uncle couldn’t get enough hired help on the ranch she would fill in wherever she could. One evening, we were watching the news, and women were marching and protesting, and my aunt said they wanted equal work and pay. That should work for your uncle; then they would know that not having to work like a man is a blessing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
Allie Byrd's avatar
Allie Byrd
Nov 10

Why do women persist in their drive to be “equal” or greater than men? Biologically, they cannot be equal to men because of their physiology and the biological design (and we’re not talking about brain power either). Women were designed for a specific purpose, childbearing and domestic organization. Women are softer emotionally for a purpose: to nurture children and be a loving support for her husband, her MAN. This doesn’t mean that she cannot find fulfillment outside the home, it only means she was DESIGNED differently for a reason. As a red-blooded, Christian Conservative American WOMAN, I can go toe to toe with a dude and not break a sweat…but I never surrender my femininity in the process. It’s NATURAL to be a girl in a girls’ body.

So why then, do the feminists cause such a ruckus trying to be “all that and corn chips”? Because they are under the delusion they can replace the Man in his role. They have been DECEIVED. True feminists are most often sexually frustrated and have a warped concept of their power, OR they have been abused in any number of ways, and they reject/suppress their femininity as a self-defense mechanism. (Oversimplification but for brevity sake…)

How did this happen in the first place?

“And the LORD God said unto the woman, What is this that thou hast done? And the woman said, The serpent beguiled me, and I did eat. . . Unto the woman he said, I will greatly multiply thy sorrow and thy conception; in sorrow thou shalt bring forth children; and thy desire shall be to thy husband, and he shall rule over thee.” Gen 3:13, 16

Translated into understandable terms today, the roles had been unnaturally reversed in the Garden. Eve had taken over the decision making and Adam was going to have to spend the rest of his existence (and the line of men that have followed since then) trying to keep the woman in line. We were designed with divine roles, NATURAL ROLES, that when adhered to, fulfill us like nothing else can.

That’s WHY it takes an ovum and a male gamete to unite to bring another human life into existence. 2 women cannot fertilize each other, likewise for men…no matter what anyone tells you. It’s biologically IMPOSIBLE.

Pastor Dr John MacArthur, preached on this and it blew me away. According to the Hebraic meanings of the words in Genesis, wives are to SUBMIT to their husbands, NOT TO BE CONSIDERED OF LESS STATURE than the man, but in respect of the divine design of the union. Husbands are to be responsible for and protect and love their wives. In the garden, they both failed. They both stepped out of their divinely designed roles and switched places.

And the world has suffered for it. Not all apples are equal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lex Greene
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture