The USA isn’t what politicians or judges make it, it’s whatever “We the People” make it…or allow it to be…

As we approach the 2026 mid-term elections, election security, integrity and transparency matter more than anything else happening in our country or the world right now.

Apparently, the U.S. House is preparing to vote on “The Save Act” and send it to the U.S. Senate again, as it did in April of 2025. The Save Act basically requires all states to verify “legal U.S. Citizenship” in order to place someone on the voter registration files, and then, the voter must present legal ID matching the updated voter registration files before voting. This act is both constitutional and in accordance with long-standing federal election laws.

The Bill Must Be Amended

There are two serious problems with the original draft of the Bill as explained in a previous Substack post HERE. These two problems must be amended before attempting to pass this Bill.

As Representative Chip Roy is the main sponsor of the House Bill, we need to call his D.C. office and demand these two issues be amended immediately.

The problems with the current Bill in current form are;

Contact Chip Roy Office - (202) 225-4236

The U.S. Senate refused to take up the Bill in 2025. As of this morning, Republican Senate Leader John Thune is set to help democrats, opposed to the measure, scuttle the Bill in the Senate via a filibuster.

Contact John Thune Office - (202) 224-2321

If this Bill is to pass into law, it must pass without the two above problems currently in the Bill.

In the event that this Bill is scuttled in the Senate, or that these two problems are not resolved before passage, the last resort option for “We the People” is to demand the following at both the State and Federal levels.

NO CERTIFICATION

19 States Issue ID to Illegals

Just requiring voter ID isn’t enough to prevent illegal voting by non-citizens in our elections. Making sure they are not in the voter rolls is actually more important.

But no matter the outcome of The Save Act, “We the People” must demand that officials at all levels from the district level up, STOP CERTIFYING ELECTIONS when they know they cannot provide auditable proof that no illegal votes exist in their election results.

We MUST stop certifying “unverifiable” election results, as if it doesn’t matter…

ACTIONS MATTER…. Chatter, complaining, blaming others, doesn’t!