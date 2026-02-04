TGDC Meeting on February 22, 2017

“The Department of Homeland Security has designated elections systems as part of our nation’s critical infrastructure. At the time of designation, then-DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson observed, “Given the vital role elections play in this country, it is clear that certain systems and assets of election infrastructure meet the definition of critical infrastructure, in fact and in law.” While there is no disagreement that elections play a vital role in our democracy, the DHS designation has left many state and local election officials wondering how the decision will impact their election offices, polling places, and the voters they serve. The EAC is committed to helping state and local election officials get answers to their questions, as well as helping DHS think through the best way to implement this designation in order to protect the accessibility, accuracy and security of elections. This webpage is the online hub for this EAC effort.” (DHS Source)

U.S. Law defines “critical infrastructure as:

“In this section, the term “critical infrastructure” means systems and assets, whether physical or virtual, so vital to the United States that the incapacity or destruction of such systems and assets would have a debilitating impact on security, national economic security, national public health or safety, or any combination of those matters.”

Legitimate elections and public confidence in election systems are defined as “critical infrastructure” as election integrity is critical to the legal public will and confidence of the people being fundamentally and entirely necessary to the existence and protection of any “democratic” system of self-governance, such as that established by our Charters of Freedom.

Under 42 U.S.C. 5195 C

(e)Critical infrastructure defined

Due to massive systemic election fraud in all of the “illegal sanctuary cities” in the USA and their inability to prove that their elections are free, fair, lawful and transparent, a “state of emergency” exists due to these conditions openly threatening “critical infrastructure” necessary to the protection of all U.S. Citizen Voting Rights, National Safety and Security, National Defense from Foreign Invasion, and against an open Rebellion, Insurgency, Insurrection and violence against Federal Law Enforcement as well as The Rule of Law and our Constitutional form of self-governance…

Under a “State of Emergency” due to a “threat to critical infrastructure,” the President has almost unlimited powers to remedy the circumstance and end the threat in protection of the USA and all legal U.S. Citizen electors.

