For more than six years now, actually, since 2008, I have been studying election procedures across the country. The impossible task of a nobody from nowhere, with three different forged birth records, and zero experience on his resume, defeating “sure thing” Hillary Clinton in the 2008 DNC primaries caught my attention.

Actually, the first thing to catch my attention happened in 2004, when at the DNC Presidential Nomination Convention for John Kerry, Kerry was upstaged by Senator Ted Kennedy introducing the new party messiah, Barack Hussein Obama, on the world stage.

Just four years later, Obama would accomplish the impossible!

“The 2008 Democratic Party presidential primaries were a competitive series of contests held from January 3 to June 3, 2008, resulting in Barack Obama securing the nomination over Hillary Clinton.”

Now, to be fair, Hillary is one of the most unpopular political figures in American history. So, to some degree, the door was cracked open for a newcomer.

But Barack Obama was a nobody from nowhere, with no experience beyond scooping ice cream in college, and communist community organizing with communist Bill Ayers of Weather Underground fame in Chicago, under the leadership of his “groomer” Donald Warden, later known as Dr. Khalid al-Monsour.

“Donald Warden, who later adopted the name Dr. Khalid Abdullah Tariq al-Mansour (1936–2016), was a prominent civil rights activist, lawyer, and business advisor known for founding the Afro-American Association and mentoring Huey Newton and Bobby Seale, the co-founders of the Black Panther Party. Born in Texas, he converted to Islam in the mid-1960s, changing his name to reflect his new political faith, and eventually became a key legal and financial advisor to members of the Saudi royal family, including Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal.”

The odds of him being able to secure the DNC nomination against Hillary Clinton at that time, were slim to none. Nobody knew who or what Obama was. There were far more questions than answers. It was the first time in my life when I saw real “racism” in full swing, a person who would soon be elected strictly on the basis of his skin color and completely invented “black history” family story.

But the stage was set all the way back in 2004, when Ted Kennedy upstaged John Kerry at his convention, to introduce the new party messiah to a roaring crowd, none of whom knew anything about Obama, other than he never showed up as Senator, 80% of his very brief senate career.

Fast-forward to 2016, 2020 and 2024

After eight totally anti-American, racially divisive, and economically disastrous Obama years, the country was ready for the exact opposite. Do you know that Obama is the only President in U.S. history to double the national debt in just two terms?

Instead of citing the many methods used to cheat in our elections, or rattling off all of the evidence proving how those methods have been employed, which have been chronicled many times over the past six years, let me make this very simple.

Do you know that the USA had 26,669,134 more voters in 2020 than just four years earlier in 2016? It’s the only time in 250 years, there was a 20% increase in voters in just one election cycle. Do you know that the 2020 Presidential election had more votes counted than there were legally registered voters in the USA at the time? Or that numerous “blue districts” certified more votes than voters in 2020? Do you know that Joe Biden never even campaigned in 2020, but allegedly got 7 million more votes than Trump, at the peak of Trumps popularity, while Trump was on a campaign stump with all-time record rally attendance all across the country? Do you know that Joe Biden allegedly got 11,784,985 more votes than Barack Obama at the peak of his popularity? Do you know that the Democrat Party openly supports “illegal aliens” and non-citizens voting in our elections? Do you know that Democrats have established “crime sanctuaries” in almost half of the states to conceal illegal migration, illegal voting and illegal access to taxpayer support? Do you know that Kamala Harris lost over 6 million votes in 2024 that allegedly went to Biden in 2020? Why do you think democrats fight to prevent any measures that would secure legitimate verifiable elections, like something is simple as voter ID, or properly cleaned voter rolls?

A democrat politician was kind enough to answer that question for us right here.

You see…before we even start addressing all of the indisputable evidence, on the surface alone, at an honest glance, the math simply doesn’t math!

This means that our elections are not legitimate and reliable, before we go any further. Now we have to figure out why…

Election Fraud takes many forms, from non-citizens voting, to people voting more than once in more than one district or state, such as college students or people who have moved, even dead people, who remain in the voter registration rolls illegally…to totally unverifiable mail-in balloting, illegal ballot harvesting, and foreign internet intrusions into our foreign manufactured, programmed and managed electronic voting machines.

Then we get into the old-fashioned ways of stealing elections, like ballot dumping in a ditch or dumpster, and ballot box stuffing after the polls close and poll workers go home, like Michigan 2020, Detroit.

For further confirmation, after the election theft of 2020, democrat states like Michigan rushed through new laws and constitutional amendments to legalize all of the methods of theft they used in 2020, for all future elections.

Last but not least, there is no “Democratic Party” in the USA 2026. That party is now “The Democratic Socialist of America” Party.

So, yes indeed, our elections are rotten with massive systemic fraud now. Those who love America and our Foundations of Freedom fight to expose it and rid our beloved country of it.

But those who hate America and our Republican system of self-governance, work even harder to hide it and deny it. The RIGHT isn’t trying to disenfranchise any legitimate American voters. The LEFT is trying to outnumber all American voters, making all legitimate American voters give up on voting, only to become forever irrelevant in American elections.

There are a few deniers in the country who simply don’t know what they don’t know. But the vast majority of deniers do know, and they want to continue stealing the USA from the legitimate American citizens via systematic election fraud. They know, but will never admit it.

If we don’t end it all in 2026, it will never end!