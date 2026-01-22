Election fraud has existed as long as elections have existed. People seeking power and wealth over The People will often do whatever it takes to achieve that goal. But who thought we could actually have mass systemic election fraud in 40 of our 50 states?

Fundamentally, “Elections are processes through which eligible citizens vote on candidates for public office or on ballot issues.” Eligible Citizens are legal (documented) Citizens of the United States who are of legal voting age, and not otherwise prohibited from voting due to individual circumstances, such as conviction of federal crimes.

Illegal aliens, foreign citizen residents, foreign temporary visitors, work or student Visa Card visitors, any non-citizen, including permanent legal residents, are prohibited from voting in the United States.

However, 40 of the 50 States have election rules that either openly protect illegal voting in the state or make it impossible to enforce legal voting within the state.

WATCH THIS SHORT VIDEO (data confirmed as accurate)

There are only 10 states that strictly require proof of legal voter eligibility in order to vote. The other 40 states either openly support illegal non-citizen voting, states with “democrat run criminal sanctuaries,” or make it impossible to know who is voting in their elections and whether or not they have any right to vote in the USA.

In 2024, the Lindel Group partnered with two other groups to successfully eliminate over 5-million illegal votes that were there in 2020, by filing suits and serving all 50 State Secretaries challenging the “certification” of their election results until their elections could be independently audited and proven free from any fraud. Just that threat of accountability alone prevented millions of illegal votes in 2024.

2026 and Beyond

Fraudulent elections are not “democracy.” They are an open assault on democracy.

Muslim-Marxist Mamdani allegedly won the race for New York City Mayor in 2024, by a reported 50.1% election result with only a 36% voter turnout for that election. Unlike other democrat politicians, Mamdani openly ran as a anti-American Marxist, in a state and country where Marxism is unconstitutional.

But other democrat candidates openly lie to the voters in order to gain their electoral support, as in the case of Virginia’s new Governor Abigail Spanberger.

Spanberger knew she could never win that election if she openly ran as the anti-American Marxist she really is. Her campaign was that of a “moderate democrat” who espoused much of the same policy positions as former Governor Glen Youngkin.

But the moment she was sworn into office, her true Marxist belief structure showed up in spades as demonstrated in THIS VIDEO REPORT.

Disenfranchising American Citizens

Every illegal vote cancels a legal vote and disenfranchises legal American electors in the election process.

Fraudulent Election Software

Fraudulent State Election Rules and Procedures

Fraudulent mail-in voting

Fraudulent voter rolls

Fraudulent “certification” of “unverifiable” elections

Fraudulent protection of non-citizen voters

Fraudulent “ballot harvesting”

Fraudulent ballot box stuffing, or dumping of legal ballots

These are some of the well-known methods the Democrat Party has been using to manipulate elections for years now. Democrats started perfecting all of these methods in 2008 which is how the nobody from nowhere with a blank resume’ Barack Obama, was able to overtake “sure thing” Hillary Clinton in the 2008 DNC primary. This was the test platform for controlling the outcome of a “sure thing” primary within the DNC.

This is also how the nobody Obama won the 2008 Presidential election and reelection in 2012, despite 85% of U.S. counties voting against him in both races.

But they underestimated the voter turnout for Trump in 2016 and lost the White House despite their fraudulent activities perfected between 2008 and 2012.

They were never going to allow that to happen ever again….

In the 2020 election, the number of overall votes in the Presidential election leaped by 26,668,716 votes as compared to the 2016 election. Suddenly, under COVID lockdowns with the Democrat candidate not even bothering to campaign, we had over 26.6 million more voters than just four years earlier. Many “blue districts” recorded more votes than voters in that election.

Meanwhile, Trump garnered 11,239,147 more votes for his reelection in 2020 than he had for his first term in 2016. Yet, somehow, without even campaigning, Joe Biden allegedly defeated highly popular Trump in 2020. That math simply doesn’t work…

But by 2024, when over 5-million illegal votes from 2020 simply vanished into thin air, Trump was able to reclaim the White House for a second and final term.

As of Today

As we head into the 2026 election cycle, all of the leftist election fraud machine remains intact and fully functional. We still have all of the same methods of election fraud listed above in play.

If you think democrats are fighting to protect illegal aliens out of compassion for the downtrodden, think again. They are fighting to protect their election fraud machine, their illegal money laundering schemes and their illegal voters!

The chaos the left unleashed on the USA via CV19 in 2020, making massive systemic election fraud possible all across the country, ain’t nothing compared to what democrats are ramping up for in 2026…

Democrat Party Rebellion Rising

Socialists and Terrorists Unleashed

Sowing division, discontent, rebellion, rioting, insurrection, and property destruction are all aimed at creating another election cycle under chaotic conditions making it much easier to cheat and cover it up while The People are distracted elsewhere.

To defeat it, Americans must understand the following and act accordingly.

The Problem with Political Independence

We can only defeat the left if the rest of us are united in action on the right!

There’s only ONE solution for election fraud…

Stop allowing election fraud to count! Until state election results are “verified as free from any form of fraud,” stop “certifying” those election results. If crime doesn’t pay, it becomes much less attractive to criminals!