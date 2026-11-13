Lex Greene

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Allie Byrd's avatar
Allie Byrd
20h

I am ashamed to say, that I really did not think I would live to see the day my nation collapsed…at the hands of our own citizens. SMH in dusgust.

Lex, you’re a hero in my book. I know it doesn’t feel like it, but ‘telling the truth in a time of universal deceit is a revolutionary act.’

I wonder if there are enough citizens to join us in our own revolution?

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Dr Gary's avatar
Dr Gary
19h

Terrific information, as usual. However, I am feeling quite helpless as is there anything I (we) can do? The rule of law and common sense are being flooded (Noah’s Arc level flood) and swamped. Suggestions? Thanks, Dr Gary

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