In Election 2026 (Part 1) I expose the massive social media manipulation of voters by the Democrat Party, and in Election 2026 (Part 2) I expose the 20-million overvote that resulted in an apparent “blue wave” all across the country. Part 3 will focus upon the “rise of ineligible voters and candidates.”

In a legitimate audit of every election across the country, we would find literally millions of illegal and ineligible ballots cast in 2026. Mail-in voting, ballot harvesting and what they now call “affidavit ballots (ballots cast by voters with no proof of legal citizenship or voter eligibility),” are largely responsible for the obvious “overvote” in districts all across the country.

“Noncitizens are prohibited from voting in federal, state, and most local elections in the United States. Federal law, specifically the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996, criminalizes noncitizen voting in federal elections, with penalties including fines, up to one year in prison, and deportation.”

We would find millions of “ineligible” voters on the protected voter rolls in all democrat-controlled states that have filed lawsuits against the Department of Justice to keep their illegal voter rolls under lock and key. But the fraud doesn’t stop there…

52 U.S. Code § 20701 requires all states to maintain all election records and chain of custody in the event that there is reasonable cause to investigate and audit potential fraud or error in our elections.

Ineligible Candidates on the Ballots

Focusing just on the Federal Office elections, there are very strict laws pertaining to who can and who cannot be seated in Federal Offices, no matter the vote counts…

For starters, anyone seeking a position in the Federal Legislature, Congress, must meet the requirements for office established in Article I of the U.S. Constitution. But it doesn’t stop there…

5 U.S. Code § 7311 and 18 U.S. Code § 1918 make it illegal for anyone to be seated in office if they;

1. “advocate the overthrow of our constitutional form of government;”

2. “are a member of an organization that he/she knows advocates the overthrow of our constitutional form of government;” (such as affiliation with DSA or Islamic, communist, or socialist organizations)

3. “participates in a strike, or asserts the right to strike, against the Government of the United States or the government of the District of Columbia;” (such as ANTIFA or BLM riots, insurrections, seditious behaviors, obstruction of justice)

Every single Democrat Party candidate on a ballot in 2026 falls under one or more of these categories and under Federal Law, they cannot be legally seated into any Federal Office as a result. They are “ineligible candidates.”

Article II of the U.S. Constitution establishes the narrow requirements for who can seek and occupy the office of President, and Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. Military, as well as Vice President (Amendment 12). The most critical clause in Article II is the three-word “natural born Citizen” requirement, designed and included for the stated purpose of preventing anyone with foreign, dual or divided loyalties from ever occupying the White House.

A great deal of effort has gone into trying to make those three simple words appear to be ambiguous, because when a legal term is declared ambiguous, potentially having more than one meaning, enforcement of that term is left up to the broad politically motivated interpretations of the courts.

Yet, the term and clause have a very simple and undeniable meaning, which is not at all ambiguous. A “natural-born Citizen” is simply the natural offspring of legal American citizens at the time of birth. If your parents were not legal citizens of the USA at the time of your birth, then you cannot be a “natural-born American” citizen.

The 14th Amendment is a “mass-naturalization” amendment which granted legal citizenship to former slave families after the adoption of the 13th Amendment. Therefore, anyone claiming legal citizenship via the 14th Amendment, is a “naturalized” citizen, and not a “natural born Citizen.”

Anyone seeking the Presidency or the position of Vice President who cannot legitimately meet this constitutional requirement, is an “ineligible candidate.”

Ineligible Candidates in the Past who could not meet the NBC Requirement

Barack Hussein Obama (Kenyan at Birth)

Ted Cruz (Canadian at Birth)

Marco Rubio (Cuban at Birth)

Bobby Jindal (Indian at Birth)

Nicki Haley (Indian at Birth)

Kamala Harris (Jamaican/Indian at Birth)

Vivek Ramaswamy (Indian at Birth)

None of the above were born to legal American Citizens at the time of their birth. Two on this list managed to con their way into the White House and they did what might be irreparable damage to our country while unlawfully occupying the office.

But The People still haven’t learned their lesson in this regard. As I write, many who stand opposed to the LEFTIST overthrow of our government are still calling for another “ineligible candidate” non-natural born Citizen to represent them in 2028, Marco Rubio.

As of today, it seems quite clear that no one is going to seriously challenge the 2026 elections. Everyone from Trump to House and Senate Republicans, even Republican Governors and certainly the fake news media, are moving-on at lightspeed to put 2026 behind us.

The People Remain the Problem

The Department of Justice and Homeland Security allegedly “monitored elections in all 50 states.” Yet, it appears nothing will be done about obvious anomalies in yet another election cycle.

And it appears the American Citizens are not ready to do anything serious about it either.

On this basis, I can easily predict that the best of America is already in the past. The future will not be an American experience at all. There will never be another lawful or legitimate election in the future and elections are off the table as an option for saving and restoring the Constitutional Republic.

Assuming all LEFTISTS who allegedly won election in 2026 will be seated on January 3, 2027, they will control both Chambers of Congress, the courts, the fake news media, social media, Hollywood, 28 States and all future elections.

The 28 Democrat Governors will sign onto the National Popular Vote interstate compact, setting aside the Electoral College ahead of the 2028 elections, which is blatantly “unconstitutional.”

This is our “new norm.”

When good people fail to do anything in the face of unbridled evil, their future will be nothing but evil!