In Election 2026 (Part 1) I expose the criminal level of mass propaganda from the political LEFT responsible for turning ill-informed voters against the USA and our Constitutional Republic. Part 2 will focus upon the sudden explosion of over 20 million new voters added between 2024 and 2026…

New Voters Added Since 2024 by State

20,283,937 new voters were registered without citizenship checks and Democrats won the Midterms with roughly 20 million extra votes. Here’s a breakdown of 37 states that do not require citizenship verification to complete new voter registration and how many new registrations they appear to have registered without citizenship checks.

· California: 4,308,269

· Texas: 2,900,357

· North Carolina: 1,410,905

· Florida: 1,337,303

· Illinois: 981,482

· Pennsylvania: 842,187

· New York: 680,259

· Alabama: 572,632

· Virginia: 563,781

· Maryland: 524,189

· Wisconsin: 524,103

· Colorado: 498,308

· Washington: 473,192

· Massachusetts: 465,616

· Missouri: 460,197

· New Jersey: 425,782

· Oklahoma: 388,669

· Connecticut: 386,014

· Louisiana: 263,705

· Arkansas: 246,974

· Oregon: 240,611

· Kentucky: 220,093

· Kansas: 218,739

· Idaho: 181,741

· Nebraska: 164,491

· Nevada: 145,494

· New Mexico: 118,141

· Iowa: 116,644

· Maine: 106,978

· Vermont: 81,993

· Montana: 78,669

· Delaware: 71,902

· Hawaii: 64,468

· New Hampshire: 61,210

· West Virginia: 53,343

· Rhode Island: 53,040

· Alaska: 52,456 States:

· 37 Total: 20,283,937 - This data comes from the Official Election Administration and Voting Comprehensive Report buried on page 192 and 193 of the document.

When final election reporting numbers come in, they will confirm that pretty much all of the 20 million new voters allegedly voted BLUE all across the country.

In addition to the millions of voters conned into voting against the USA by a massive social media propaganda machine, these 20 million “new voters” registered since 2024 cast ballots without showing any form of legal citizenship in order to be eligible to vote.

In the 2026 mid-term elections, we had more than 20 million “registered voters” than in 2024, just two years ago. According to early reports, these new voters were added to the voter registry without having to provide any proof of legal citizenship. Once in the voter registries, they were able to vote in our elections.

“In 1996, the U.S. Congress passed a law prohibiting noncitizens from voting in federal elections, including elections for the U.S. House, U.S. Senate, and presidential elections.”

However, the U.S. Supreme Court, fully aware of the fraudulent circumstances surrounding recent U.S. elections, declined a Department of Justice request on November 2, 2026, one day before the elections.

“On November 2, 2026, the United States Supreme Court declined a request by the U.S. Department of Justice to segregate mail ballots cast by individuals the DOJ alleged to be likely noncitizens.”

Because the democrat-controlled crime sanctuaries have refused to allow a legal audit of their voter rolls, and the courts have consistently run cover for increasing methods of election fraud across the country, preventing evidence of fraud from entering any courtroom in America since 2020, the American people are left with very few options now.

As I have reported before, the Department of Justice and Homeland Security have issued a number of warnings to all State Secretaries, that if they refused to comply with legal Election Integrity measures ahead of this election, it will result in delaying the certification of any election results until such time that the election results can be lawfully verified.

Through all of their illegal election manipulation methods, the political LEFT is responsible for why over 90% of American Citizens no longer trust the elections.

In this election, democrat candidates openly campaigned on overthrowing the Constitutional Republic to install communism, socialism and Islamic law in the USA. They openly stated their intentions to destroy our constitutional forms of government.

No election in 2026 should be “certified” until a complete audit in every state takes place. For a political party to engage in such subversive and seditious acts is unacceptable in the United States.

But to certify such behaviors will leave the American Citizens with no lawful government at all…

As of today, it appears that every election that flipped from RED to BLUE in the 2026 mid-terms, flipped by the exact same amount, 15% of the vote. That’s just not possible….