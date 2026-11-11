Lex Greene

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
15h

REALLY? And where did all of these people come from?? It might be necessary to see how many people in each state moved and where did they move too. I think then we would find these numbers are totally bogus. The 2020 steal was proven numerous times yet everyone just ignored the facts. They will do the same thing now unless Trump takes serious steps to stop the certification of this election. All the blah, blah, blah as to why the GOP lost by such disastrous numbers boils down to ONE major factor............election AND voter fraud.

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Linda Kasten's avatar
Linda Kasten
9h

Elon can have his team audit and find all the fraud.

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