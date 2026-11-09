Lex Greene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mmead's avatar
mmead
20m

So true. Thank you.

Reply
Share
Allie Byrd's avatar
Allie Byrd
25m

BRAVO!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Excellent Truth!!!

It is true, the Enemy has overrun the Alamo and taken up residence. The EGREGIOUS fraud is MORE THAN OBVIOUS. It’s like the Masters of Deception took MK Ultra, injected it with the most powerful steroids they could find and injected them into the minds of the weak and uninformed jackasses who allow themselves to be manipulated by those MONSTERS who desire nothing more than UNRESTRAINED POWER TO DESTROY. When people like “Obama” and El’Sayed, etc, tell you who they are, BELIEVE THEM!

The “American People” were SOLD the Big Lie, and “they” have believed it.

I, for one, will never be silent, I will never surrender and I will NEVER betray the Truth.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lex Greene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.