It’s a fact that election fraud was off the charts in the 2026 elections. The fraud procedures used to help Barack Obama overtake Hillary Clinton in the 2008 DNC Presidential Primary, were advanced and perfected, allowing Joe Biden a near impossible Presidential victory in 2020. But the 2026 election fraud makes all prior elections seem like child’s play. I will be addressing this as events unfold.

But the 2026 election results are not just the result of election fraud by the left. It’s also the result of a carefully crafted and executed “brainwashing” of American voters. This is the subject of Part 1 in a series of articles concerning the 2026 elections.

Leftist Organizer Van Jones Explains on CNN

Unlike the political right which struggles to ever work together or properly organize and mobilize in elections, the LEFT spends every waking moment focused on unifying and mobilizing their voters, both legal and illegal.

At 11-minutes in to this post-election CNN report, Van Jones explains exactly how the Democrat Party conned democrat voters into voting for communists, socialists, and Islamic theocrats by using social media influencers on all social media platforms. As Jones explains, they intentionally misled their voters into voting on the “kitchen table” issue, “affordability.”

In Critical Thinking vs. Group Think, I exposed the reality concerning “affordability” in 2026 and demonstrate how “group think” was being used to con ill-informed voters into voting for their own demise. What Jones explains in the post-election CNN interview is how the LEFT set out to use “social media influencers” to convince voters that affordability is a republican problem and voting democrat is how to solve it.

Despite the reality that all cost of living and inflation was 300% higher under the Biden Administration than under the first two years of a second Trump term, voters were told to look away from those facts and stick to the false narrative created by Democrat Party operatives and spread across the voting population via social media.

In 2023, the LEFT formed the American Accountability Network. The network of social media trolls was not yet capable of manipulating the election in 2024. But by 2026, it was fully functional.

“The American Accountability Network is a powerful consortium of advocates, content creators, organizers, and influencers who together have formed an ecosystem that has the ability to shape political narratives, reach the public at scale, and mobilize people to take action.”

Many of us who were comparing the costs under the Biden administration to the costs under the first and second Trump administrations were confused by how so many American voters were ignoring the reality that living costs were far worse under both Obama and Biden than under either Trump term.

Van Jones explains how they were able to con millions of voters into believing a lie and ignoring the truth in this CNN interview, at 11-minutes into the CNN segment.

More Dirty Tricks

As has become a custom of the leftist political strategy, the name “American Accountability Network” formed in 2023 was stolen from a right-leaning organization, “The American Accountability Foundation” formed in December of 2020, following the stolen presidential election.

Political leftists have a long history of hijacking identities, voter IDs and organization IDs.

But the point today is this…

It’s true that the Trump administration has set the Federal Government in a position to see, capture evidence and prosecute election fraud all across the USA. But we don’t yet know whether or not Federal Agencies are going to do their duty to expose it all and hold the guilty fully accountable for the destruction of free, fair, lawful and transparent elections.

But we have other problems now, the use of fake news, education indoctrination, and a highly organized social media propaganda machine brainwashing whole generations who now vote against their own freedom, liberty and justice. They have been conned into voting democrat, despite every democrat-controlled state being the most expensive, corrupt, and violent crime states in the nation.

As of today, the political right is no match for the political left. If the 2026 elections are allowed to stand unchallenged, with no one held accountable, all future elections are set to be fraudulent and under the total control of democrats, communists, socialists and Islamic theocrats.

Against the Law

If seated into power, in direct violation of 5 U.S. Code § 7311, the global left will move to grant citizenship to millions of illegals, 28 democrat-controlled states will sign onto the National Popular Vote Compact, and no conservative candidate will be able to win a national election for the foreseeable future.

In the next few days, we will learn whether or not the Department of Justice and Homeland Security are going to confront election fraud in the United States. If they do, Americans will have to accept short term pain for long term gain. If they don’t, then what we saw last Tuesday is what we will see in every election looking forward, and the long-term Constitutional Republic will fall to a temporary sense of short-term peace.

The decision doesn’t fall to President Trump. It will fall to the American Citizens, the Department of Justice and Homeland Security. We are either a Constitutional Republic, or we are nothing at all… The MOB will rule the future!

“Those who expect to be both ignorant and free, expect what never was and never will be.” ― Thomas Jefferson