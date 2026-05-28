These days, reality and perceptions are rarely the same. The purpose of “news” isn’t to tell the people the truth about anything. It’s designed to direct public perceptions in order to achieve a political goal of the ruling class elites.

What is Capitalism?

A capitalist economic system is simple economic freedom, the ability of each person to create and maintain their own economic standing in the world. No one has to become wealthy, and no one has to be poor. Each person is the master of their own economic condition.

There can be no freedom at all without economic freedom. We have laws against criminal capitalism and people like Bernie Madoff go to prison for it. We have anti-monopoly laws too.

What Drives a Capitalist Economy?

Invention, creativity, productivity, referred to as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is the foundational driver to a capitalist economy. The USA is the #1 economy in the entire world, the most productive society on earth.

Other major factors include consumer “supply and demand.” When supply outpaces consumer demand, prices come down in order to keep moving products and services. When demand outpaces supply, prices go up to curb demand to meet with a more limited supply chain.

When prices go up, it causes “inflation” and when prices come down, it can eventually cause a “recession.” Economic policies are designed to balance “supply with demand” resulting in good productivity and an expanding economy, and at the same time, more affordable retail prices for products and services.

In short, the people are the drivers of a capitalist type of economy. But there’s a balancing act to it. It’s a consumption based economic system, which requires both productivity and a large society with disposable income.

Perceptions vs. Reality

Public perceptions regarding economic conditions actually have more weight with the average voter than real economic indicators.

Economic experts pay close attention to standard economic indicators in their efforts to set economic policy, or benefit from investing in an ever-changing economy. But the average American voter doesn’t even know what to pay attention to or take the time to figure it out.

EXAMPLE: Gas prices at the pump reached a national average of $5.16 a gallon under Joe Biden, and over $7.00 a gallon in democrat-controlled states like California, but democrat voters never complained. Gas prices reached a low of $2.81 a gallon in early 2026 under Trump and no democrats celebrated. But when prices reached a national average of $4.30 a gallon as a result of the war in Iran, democrats are losing their minds and blaming it on “Trump’s War.” Similarly, inflation under Biden peaked at over 9% and democrats never complained. Even now that inflation is down to 2.6% under Trump, democrats still blame Trump for high prices.

The average voter judges economic conditions on the basis of how the news media presents the economic information. This is how public perceptions will drive voting habits, public policy and overall economic conditions in a free-market economy.

If the news says the economy is good and strong, it improves consumer confidence, people spend more and the economy grows to everyone’s benefit. But if the news says the economy is bad or weak, that will drive down consumer confidence, the people slow spending and that will shrink or even stall economic growth due to consumer activities.

Most American voters today don’t actually know the truth about economic conditions. They rely upon the news media, or these days influencers on social media, to tell them whether things are good or bad, and they react accordingly.

In a capitalist system, the people control the economy and their own individual economic status. But who and what controls the people, via controlling public perceptions?

Political Economics

Quite literally everything is used as a tool for or against political power today. The economy is no exception!

Fundamentally, there are only two sides to every political issue in the USA. As this pertains to economics, here they are…

Side One - (allegedly) seeks to maintain a maximum degree of individual freedom, empowering every Citizen to control their own destiny, by the sweat of their own labor. Politicians on this side campaign on smaller less powerful and less intrusive government, lower taxes, productivity incentives, fewer government regulations over the free market and responsible government spending. The Republican Party platform is largely aligned with these ideas, even though todays Republican politicians often fail to execute the party platform.

Side Two - Believes that government can manage the lives of the people better than the people can manage their own lives. This side believes in an ever growing all-powerful government necessary to manage every aspect of human life, higher taxes in order to pay for it, fewer freedoms for the people, and the power to decide everyone’s worth, take from those who have and give to those who don’t have, in the name of “equity,” an equal outcome despite unequal output. This is a form of socialism or communism represented by todays Democrat Party.

Modern politics in the USA has been reduced to mere class envy. Chronic losers want to elect politicians who will steal from the winners and redistribute other people’s assets to the losers. The winners just want to be left alone to manage their own affairs.

Losers hate “freedom.” They hate it because they failed freedom, not because freedom failed them. They don’t want anyone to be free in the USA. They want government to control everything and everyone, believing this benefits them somehow.

Today’s Democratic-Socialist Party (DNC) buys votes with promises of gifts from the taxpayers. They don’t just hate Trump, they hate our Foundations of Freedom and even freedom itself. They aim to use “democracy” to institute communism, because they hate the USA…

But economics are actually quite simple…

Like all forms of freedom, a free-market economy, aka capitalism, is controlled by “the people” for benefit of “the people.” People empower themselves and determine their own destiny.

All other economic systems controlled by government, require the government to take freedom, assets, and power away from the people, and further empower government.

New Yorkers are rising up against Muslim-Communist Mamdani as NYC rapidly falls into chaos, violence, and public blowback for his move to illegally seize private property. VIDEO

Other communist democrats like Spanberger in Virginia and Talarico in Texas have made the same communist promises made by Mamdani.

The bottom line is simple… you either support freedom of the American people, or you support government tyranny against all Natural Rights of the people. The only thing between the two is the transition from one to the other.

It’s no longer about party loyalty. It’s about freedom or bondage now. It’s about RIGHT or WRONG for America and every legal American Citizen, every child and grandchild.

There is no freedom without economic freedom… no escaping this reality, despite all efforts to create false perceptions!