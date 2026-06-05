Lex Greene

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
12h

So why are so many bad Judges allowed to remain? Because the system is corrupt from top to bottom. Each party wants partisan Judges to push their agenda. The Constitution only requires one court. The Supreme Court. All lower courts are created by Congress. Congress holds the power of the purse. They can shut down a court, combine courts and determine what cases they can hear. So the real question is why does Congress not wield its power over the courts???

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Barbara D's avatar
Barbara D
12h

Because the American dream is no longer based on a righteous, honest society. We’ve been stupid not teaching each generation ‘eternal vigilance is the price of freedom.’ We’ve allowed dishonest, hateful illegals into the US. No background check on anyone running for elected office. The camel has its nose under the tent. Money has bought too many who vote for laws that destroy.

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