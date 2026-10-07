Millions of Americans voted for Trump to “drain the swamp” three times in a row. Of course, that task is nowhere near as easy as we had hoped. The President can only do so much, and the rest is up to us…

Less than 30-days from today, Americans will make the most critical choice of their lives on November 3rd, with early voting starting in many states this week.

Never has this choice been so crystal clear in 250-years. The USA is currently at war within, for the future of freedom, liberty and justice for all. The enemy is not on the other side of some vast ocean - it’s inside our gates now.

Islamic jihadis, communists and socialists now control the Democrat Party of the USA. Sanctuary cities and states will allow millions of non-citizens to illegally vote again, hidden behind unverified voter rolls and protected by extreme leftists hell-bent on bringing the USA to her knees.

While the 2026 Republican primaries replaced over 100 known RINOs and left-leaning incumbents, the DNC primaries resulted in the removal of moderate democrats and nominated known Islamic, communist and socialist candidates for the general elections.

Voters moved the Republican Party farther to the conservative RIGHT, while leftist voters moved the Democrat Party completely off the communist LEFT cliff.

Less than 30-days from today, millions of legal American voters will have the opportunity to vote for or against the United States of America. We will have a chance to vote for or against our nations Charters of Freedom.

Every news outlet is reporting every race across the country as much closer than any of those races should ever be. Many of the polls show leftist jihadis, communists and socialists leading in their races, from New England to Texas.

Over the next 30-days, Americans will have an opportunity to prove all of them dead wrong! But every true American will have to show up and vote for America and our Charters of Freedom in order to do it.

If we all show up and vote united for America and legal American Citizens, we can prove them wrong and “drain this swamp.”

But if we don’t, if we sit this one out on the sidelines, or allow ourselves to be divided by the enemy over pet issues, the next 30-days has the potential to bring about the end of the USA as it has existed for 250-years.

It’s just that simple and the choice is just that clear!

When Barack Hussein Obama promised to “fundamentally transform America” in 2008, he meant it. Since then, the USA has been divided and aligned against itself, intentionally pitting American against American over every possible divisive issue.

L.A., NYC, Detroit, Minnesota, cities in Texas and major cities across the country have been taken hostage by the extreme anti-American left.

This is what happens next if We the People don’t take care of our business between now and November 3rd.

FRANCE

GERMANY

ENGLAND

SPAIN

IRELAND

ITALY

CANADA

All of western civilization around the globe is currently under attack. Unfortunately, in all of these countries, young people have been brainwashed against their own best interests, and that of their fellow citizens.

Global miscreants are using young people to advance an agenda designed to bring down all western democracies, with the U.S. Constitutional Republic being the grand prize. In the USA, most of GEN Y and GEN Z were raised to be “global citizens” instead of U.S. Citizens. They were trained by leftist education and academia to hate everything that once made the USA the greatest country ever known to mankind, fortified by the global leftist press, social media, and Hollywood.

2026 will be the last chance Americans have, to save our Republic via the election booth.

YES, there will be massive election fraud again, primarily in “sanctuary” areas that have refused to allow an audit of their voter rolls, while fighting law enforcement and the Rule of Law to protect their illegal voters.

Our job as Americans will be two-fold this year…

VOTE LIKE YOUR FREEDOM DEPENDS ON IT, because it does. Actively monitor and expose all suspected election fraud.

If you want the swamp drained, we will have to do it ourselves, election-by-election, all office levels, all across the country.

This isn’t a Presidential election year. This year, we have to “drain the swamp” in Congress, Governorships, State offices and Legislatures, Mayors, local City Councils, all county officials, including Sheriff and Commissions, top to bottom, coast to coast.

This is our mission in 2026…and let no American sit on the sidelines for this one. Every “Americans First” vote will be needed!