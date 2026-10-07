Lex Greene

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Michael Heath's avatar
Michael Heath
Oct 7

Well said, Patriot Lex Greene!

Very well said!

Sincerely,

Mike

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mmead's avatar
mmead
Oct 7

The American people are riddled with blood sucking parasites, inside and outside. Time for a cleanse.

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