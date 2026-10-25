Lex Greene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ernie's avatar
Ernie
1d

Thank you, Mr. Greene. My family is doing our part. I’ve made the politicians that I hope lose in my home State aware of my feelings, have donated to causes that I feel are important and to candidates who I support. And I’ve said a lot of prayers acknowledging that our Lord Jehovah sets up governments and nations, and tears down governments and nations.

So many times throughout history it’s happened when a nation or a people turn their face away from Him. It feels like America is or has done that already. He knows what I want as well. It’s all in His hands.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
champ liberty's avatar
champ liberty
1d

Unfortunately, While I agree with you listing of our inalienable rights, I hate agreeing to your assessment regarding a future civil conflict.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lex Greene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture