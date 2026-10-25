During our 250th year as a free sovereign nation, the USA is facing the most critical mid-term election in U.S. history as freedom, liberty and justice, the Constitutional Republic, and the American way of life hang in the balance.

The USA is far more than just a spot on the map. For 250 years, it has been the most powerful free people on earth and the leader of freedom and liberty around the globe. Yet, millions of Americans are currently poised to destroy it all in just one mid-term election cycle. The USA has been the beacon of hope for freedom and liberty everywhere and now faces a threat against these things from millions of their own voters.

FREEDOM REQUIRES

An inalienable Right to Life for every human being

An inalienable Right to individual Liberty

An individual Right to define and pursue Happiness

An inalienable Right to earn and own Private Property

Free-Market economics in the form of lawful Capitalism

A moral and ethical society

A government in compliance with the Constitution and Bill of Rights

Secure Borders, National Sovereignty and Security

States Rights on all matters not assigned to Federal Authority

An inalienable Right to Self Defense

An inalienable Right to Keep and Bear Arms

An honest free-press, free-speech, and peaceful public religious expression

The Rule of Law, with the Constitution as the Supreme Law of the Land

Among many other things…

2026

At the direction and financing of foreign global Marxists and so-called “democratic socialists” in the USA, today’s Democrat Party stands firmly against everything on the list above, and they are running communists, socialists and Islamic theocrats for office in the mid-terms. It’s all “unconstitutional.”

This election isn’t just about which party controls congress. It’s about which set of ideas will control the entire nation, from the local mayor and city council races to county official races, State races and yes, national office races.

At least 21 of our 50 states already stand in opposition to, and in direct violations of constitutional, federal and state laws. At least 21 are engaged in mass-systemic election fraud, using multiple methods of election fraud and election tampering to control the outcome of this election illegally.

Down to the Wire

Right-leaning news outlets are telling voters that democrats have the edge in this election, in an effort to motivate right-leaning voters. Left-leaning outlets are telling voters that republicans have the edge, in an effort to motivate left-leaning voters. Both are telling voters that these races are “neck-n-neck….”

Voters on the Right seem more willing to take these elections for granted, while left-leaning voters are marching in lockstep to the polls, especially the 18–30-year-old voting bloc, in their united effort to overthrow the Constitution and our Republic.

Female voters outnumber male voters 53-47. Female voters also enjoy a much higher voter turnout rate than male voters, for several election cycles now. …and, females trend LEFT towards communists, socialists and Islamic jihadis, at about 60-40 in recent elections. 81% of young female voters in New York City elected Muslim-Marxist Mamdani as Mayor, just 25 years after 9/11/01.

The UK, EU and Canada

The citizens of these countries tolerated the overthrow of their governments and countries for decades, allowing socialism and Islamic rule of enter and dominate their elections until today, all of these countries are on the brink of total extinction.

The USA has been following the trends of these countries, instead of leading the world towards freedom and liberty, as we once did for our first 200-years.

Elections don’t really tell us much about the political parties and politicians. Instead, elections tell us everything about the true state of the American electorate.

Millions of Americans now openly support anti-American ideas. Millions of others oppose these ideas but have been asleep at the wheel for decades. And millions of others, don’t pay any attention at all….

This election comes down to voter either FOR or AGAINST the USA. Millions of Americans will cast a ballot either FOR or AGAINST the list of items above, which are required in order to live in a state of freedom.

Personally, I believe that no matter the outcome of these elections, the USA is headed for a second Civil War of some form at some point. Americans have simply waited too long to put evil out of business in the USA. When nearly half of the states in the country are “anti-American” and lawless, a peaceful solution probably doesn’t exist anymore.

But to put Americans on a proper war-footing with the anti-American LEFT, it is critical that they sweep these elections all across the country, from the top of the ballot to the bottom, in order to maintain an upper hand politically.

Go with God and make it happen!